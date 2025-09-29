Asia Cup Winners List 2025

Top 6 Medical Colleges in the Healthcare Capital of India

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 29, 2025, 18:36 IST

 The article will list the top 6 medical colleges in the Healthcare Capital of India. It will also enlighten on why the city is called the healthcare capital of India and what the top courses offered are.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Top 6 Medical Colleges in Healthcare Capital of India
Top 6 Medical Colleges in Healthcare Capital of India

Healthcare Capital of India:- Whenever someone discusses jobs in medicine, healthcare, or hospital management, one thing is essential: Where you study and train in the medical field is just as important as the degree itself. Some cities of India are recognised for their IT sector, some for their education, and some for their finance.

But there is one city which has earned the title of “Healthcare Capital of India.”

For the medical students and medical aspirants who want to pursue a successful career as doctors, surgeons, or leaders in healthcare, this city is more than just a destination. It is an epicentre of opportunities, with top medical universities, modern research facilities, and a wide range of job choices. 

But can you guess which city it is❓

Q.1 Which of the following cities is known as the “Healthcare Capital of India”?

A. Delhi

B. Bengaluru

C. Chennai

D. Mumbai

Answer:- Chennai is called the “Healthcare Capital of India.” 

Also, check:-

Why is Chennai Called the Healthcare Capital of India?

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, has also earned the moniker of “Healthcare Capital of India.” The city has earned this title because of its advanced medical facilities, highly qualified medical workforce, affordable treatments, and competence in specialised fields like cancer treatment and organ transplantation. These are some of the factors that attract both domestic and international tourists as medical tourists.

Some of the key factors that have helped Chennai earn the title of “Healthcare Capital of India” are as follows:-

Apart from the mentioned key features that make Chennai the “Healthcare Capital of India,” the city has some top medical colleges as well, with excellent faculty, clinical experience and research possibilities. Below is the list of some of the top medical colleges and universities in Chennai, along with the courses offered:-

Medical Colleges Name

Courses Offered

Madras Medical College

  • MBBS

  • MD Anatomy

  • MD Transfusion Medicine

  • MS Orthopaedics

  • DIP Diabetology

  • MD Obstetrics And Gynaecology

  • MD Radiodiagnosis

  • MD Anaesthesiology

  • MD General Medicine

  • MS ENT

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Renal Sciences & Dialysis Technology

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Neuroscience Technology

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Burn Care, Plastic Reconstructive And Cosmetic Technology

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Paediatric Surgical Technology

  • B.Optom (Bachelor of Optometry)

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Geriatic Care Technology

  • B.Sc.(Hons)AHS-Orthopaedic Technology

  • B.Sc.(Hons) AHS-Anesthesia Technology

  • M.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology

  • M.Ch. Pediatric Surgery

  • M.Sc. Medical Radiology And Imaging Technology

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

  • B.Optom

  • M.Optom

  • MBBS

  • MD in General Medicine

  • MD Respiratory Medicine

  • B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy

  • M.D Radiodiagnosis

  • M.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology

  • MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy

  • MD Anaesthesia

  • BDS

  • MD Ophthalmology

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

  • MBBS

  • B.SC ANATOMY

  • B.Sc. Clinical Biochemistry

  • B.Sc. Medical Pharmacology

  • MD Pharmacology

  • MS Anatomy

  • MD Pathology

  • MD Community Medicine

  • MD Immuno-Haematology And Blood Transfusion

Stanley Medical College

  • MBBS

  • MD (General Medicine)

  • MD (Anatomy)

  • MD (Pharmacology)

  • MD (Anaesthesiology)

  • MS (General Surgery)

  • MS (ENT)

  • MD (Radiodiagnosis)

The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University

  • MBBS

  • Diploma in Anaesthesiology

  • Diploma in Child Health

  • Diploma in Clinical Pathology

  • Diploma in Radio Diagnosis

  • Diploma in Otorhinolaryngology

  • Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

  • Diploma in Dermatology, Venerology & Leprosy

  • M.D. in Anaesthesiology

  • M.D. in Biochemistry

  • M.D. in Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy

  • M.S. in General Surgery

  • M.S. in Orthopaedics

  • M.S. in Ophthalmology, etc.

For college stud