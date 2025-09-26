Do You Really Know Your College SRCC? The Ultimate True Insider Quiz

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 26, 2025, 17:27 IST

Do you consider yourself to be an expert in Shri Ram College of Commerce? This Ultimate SRCC College quiz will test the college’s history, campus features, fests and other details.

The Ultimate True Insider Quiz
The Ultimate True Insider Quiz

When it comes to Commerce and Economic education in India, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) stands at the very top. Established in 1926, this iconic college in Delhi University has produced business leaders, economists, entrepreneurs, and even politicians who have shaped India’s growth journey. 

Known for its red-brick architecture and heritage, Shri Ram College of Commerce is not only a symbol of prestige but also a place buzzing with various ideas and youthful energy. The campus life is intense yet exciting, where students juggle academics, various societies and internships while still finding time to enjoy at the lush green gardens and nearby hangouts.

Shri Ram College of Commerce is popular for its Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Economics (Honours) program, which has consistently ranked at the top in the country. SRCC also has commendable placement records with recruiters that include:-

  • BCG

  • Deloitte

  • EY

  • McKinsey

  • Goldman Sachs

  • Google, ETC.

Beyond the academic programs offered, life at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is vibrant. SRCC also offers various societies, like the Economics Society and the Finance and Investment Cell, to the Drama Society, which keep the students engaged year-round. The Annual Fest of SRCC draw huge crowds from across Delhi University, while the foodies will be found in the famous Kamla Nagar Market nearby.

But here’s the Big Question:- Do You Really Know Your College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, inside out? 🤔

The Ultimate SRCC Quiz!!!!

Let's Get Started

Take this fun quiz on  SRCC and see how much you score in this ultimate Insider Quiz!!! ⌛

  1. In which year was Shri Ram College of Commerce founded?

History (1)

  • 1899

  • 1920

  • 1932

  • 1926

  1. Which postgraduate program offered is unique to the Shri Ram College of Commerce?

Course

  • M.Com

  • MBA in Finance

  • Global Business Operations

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Economics

  1. Which of the following is the most famous annual cultural fest of Shri Ram College of Commerce?

Cultural Fest (2)

  • Crossroads

  • Mood Indigo

  • Kashiyatra

  • Tempest

  1. Which popular hangout spot is popular among SRCC Students for food and shopping?

Food Junction

  • Hauz Khas Village

  • Connaught Place

  • Kamla Nagar

  • Hudson Lane

  1. Which of the following is SRCC’s student-run financial society that organises major investment events?

Financial Society

  • Economics Society

  • Finance and Investment Cell

  • Connecting Dreams Foundation

  • Enactus

  1. The Connecting Dreams Foundation of SRCC is a student-based initiative committed to which of the following aims:-

Foundation

  • Development of Rural

  • Interactive Workshops with Market Experts

  • Dance Recital and Music Performance

  • Benefits of Underprivileged Communities

Answers to the Quiz

Answers

Below are the answers to the quiz questions that you just attempted:-

  1. 1926

  1. Global Business Operations

  1. Crossroads

  1. Kamla Nagar

  1. Finance and Investment Cell

  1. Development of Rural

