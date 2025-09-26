Do You Really Know Your College SRCC? The Ultimate True Insider Quiz

When it comes to Commerce and Economic education in India, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) stands at the very top. Established in 1926, this iconic college in Delhi University has produced business leaders, economists, entrepreneurs, and even politicians who have shaped India’s growth journey.

Known for its red-brick architecture and heritage, Shri Ram College of Commerce is not only a symbol of prestige but also a place buzzing with various ideas and youthful energy. The campus life is intense yet exciting, where students juggle academics, various societies and internships while still finding time to enjoy at the lush green gardens and nearby hangouts.

Shri Ram College of Commerce is popular for its Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Economics (Honours) program, which has consistently ranked at the top in the country. SRCC also has commendable placement records with recruiters that include:-