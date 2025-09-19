RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT

Do You Really Know Your Hindu College? Only a True Hindu College Student Can Have a Perfect Score

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 19, 2025, 18:55 IST

Do you think you know Hindu College inside out? This fun Hindu College quiz tests your knowledge of the university’s history, campus features, festivals, and alumni.

Do You Really Know Your Hindu College

When it comes to Delhi University, Hindu College has its own unique appeal. Hindu College was established in 1899 and is the most famous college on the North Campus of the University. This college has also produced several leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs. From its red-brick building to its colourful cultural fests, Hindu College is more than just an educational institution; it’s an experience.

The Hindu College of Delhi University has an energetic campus culture, complete with debates in the renowned English Debating Society and dramatic rehearsals on the campus lawn. The canteen at Hindu College is a popular hangout for foodies, and Hudson Lane, located just outside campus, is a student favourite. When the talks are about the academics of the Hindu College, the college offers some of the most sought-after courses, which are continuously recognised among the top in India, like:-

  • Economics
  • English
  • Science Streams
  • Political Science

But the Hindu College isn’t just about the classes and placements, it's about traditions, a sense of identity that the students proudly carry and the memories that they create. Whether it’s the famous Mecca Fest or the age-old college rivalry with St.Stephen’s College and Rajmas College, Hinduites understand their world like no other.

So here’s a fun challenge:- Do you really know your Hindu College? Let’s see if you can get a perfect score on this quiz! 🛎️

Let’s Start the Quiz!!!!

What follows are some questions about Hindu College at DU (Delhi University), which covers its history, festivals, and activities, alumni and achievements, campus life, and student life:-

1. Which of the following is the annual cultural fest of the Hindu College?

  • Drishti
  • Mecca
  • Musha’irah
  • Vaktavya

 

2. The Hindu College debate society is one of the oldest and most famous in India. What is it popularly referred to as?

 

  • DebSoc
  • Caucus
  • Manthan
  • Ibtida

 

3. Which metro station is near the well-known Hudson Lane, a food paradise for the DU students?

 

  • Vishwavidylaya
  • Civil Lines
  • GTB 
  • Kashmere Gate

 

4. Which of the following Indian Foreign Secretaries completed their Bachelor’s from the Hindu College?

 

  • Vinay Mohan Kwatra
  • Harsh Vardhan Shringla
  • Sujatha Singh
  • Vikram Misri

 

5. In which of the following years was the Hindu College established by the Late Shri Krishna Dassji Gurwale?

 

  • 1922
  • 1899
  • 1910
  • 1905

 

6. The Hindu College offers a dedicated placement internship cell that bridges the gap between the professional world and the student body. What’s it called?

 

  • Disha
  • Abhyas
  • Aarambh
  • Symposium

Answers:-

  1. Mecca:- The annual cultural fest of the Hindu College is the Mecca Fest. The events in the Mecca Fest range from fashion shows to gully cricket and street dances.

  1. DebSoc:-The English Debating Society, also known as ‘DebSoc’, has a long and famous history of continuously producing and nurturing great debaters who have won numerous national and international debate tournaments.

  1. GTB:- The nearest metro station to the famous Hudson Lane, which is a food paradise for the DU students, is the GTB metro station.

  1. Vikram Misri:- The current Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, is an alumnus of the Hindu College and has completed his undergraduate degree in History from here.

  1. 1899:- Late Shri Krishna Dassji Gurwale established the Hindu College in 1899 at the famous Kinari Bazar (Chandani Chowk).

  1. Abhyas:- Abhyas, Hindu College’s Internship Cell, was founded in 2013 to develop a vital link between the professional world and the student body. It connects the students and the recruiters from many fields through internships, apprenticeships and volunteerism.

Quiz Sore Board 💯

Now that you’ve answered the questions, your results will indicate a lot about how well you know your Hindu College. Every Hinduite has a journey, from visiting Hudson Lane to enjoying the Mecca Fest. Score yourself on the quiz you took!!!

0-3 Correct Answers:  Still Figuring Out 🤔

You need a proper Hindu College tour!!!

4-5 Correct Answers: Casual Explorer🤓

You might see the Hindu College from the outside or on a social media platform. Time to level up!!!

6 Correct Answers: Campus Insider 😎
Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

