Do You Really Know Your Hindu College? Only a True Hindu College Student Can Have a Perfect Score

When it comes to Delhi University, Hindu College has its own unique appeal. Hindu College was established in 1899 and is the most famous college on the North Campus of the University. This college has also produced several leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs. From its red-brick building to its colourful cultural fests, Hindu College is more than just an educational institution; it’s an experience. The Hindu College of Delhi University has an energetic campus culture, complete with debates in the renowned English Debating Society and dramatic rehearsals on the campus lawn. The canteen at Hindu College is a popular hangout for foodies, and Hudson Lane, located just outside campus, is a student favourite. When the talks are about the academics of the Hindu College, the college offers some of the most sought-after courses, which are continuously recognised among the top in India, like:-

Economics English Science Streams Political Science But the Hindu College isn't just about the classes and placements, it's about traditions, a sense of identity that the students proudly carry and the memories that they create. Whether it's the famous Mecca Fest or the age-old college rivalry with St.Stephen's College and Rajmas College, Hinduites understand their world like no other. So here's a fun challenge:- Do you really know your Hindu College? Let's see if you can get a perfect score on this quiz!

Let’s Start the Quiz!!!! What follows are some questions about Hindu College at DU (Delhi University), which covers its history, festivals, and activities, alumni and achievements, campus life, and student life:- 1. Which of the following is the annual cultural fest of the Hindu College?

Drishti Mecca Musha’irah Vaktavya 2. The Hindu College debate society is one of the oldest and most famous in India. What is it popularly referred to as?

DebSoc Caucus Manthan Ibtida 3. Which metro station is near the well-known Hudson Lane, a food paradise for the DU students?