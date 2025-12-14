Arts vs Science: Choosing the Right Stream

Choosing your main subjects after class 10 can feel like picking a path on the road. You mainly have two big choices: Arts (sometimes called Humanities) and Science.

Don't worry! This is just about finding the group of subjects that makes you feel most excited to learn.

What is Arts?

The Arts stream is all about people, ideas, stories, and how the world works through a human lens.