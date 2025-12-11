Management vs Leadership: The Key Differences

It is easy to mix up management and leadership, but they are like two different jobs that both help a team succeed. Think of it this way:

What Management Does?

Management is about making sure things run smoothly right now.

Focus: Getting a specific job or task done correctly and efficiently.

Time: Looks at the short-term, like this week or this month's goals.

Style: Managers use their formal title or position to control the work. They set the rules, build the schedule, and organize the resources (money, tools, people).

People: People follow a manager because it is their job. Managers are there to supervise the work and solve problems that pop up on the day-to-day path.

What Leadership Does?

Leadership is about figuring out where to go and getting everyone excited about the trip.