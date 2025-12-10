Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Admission, Eligibility And Other details

Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: The Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship is a highly esteemed, merit-based award intended to strengthen academic connections and expertise in important Indian-related fields of study. This prestigious award, which is funded by the Indian government, is given to one outstanding Indian scholar each year. It provides a significant chance to pursue further education or research at the prestigious St. Antony's College in Oxford, UK, specifically as a Junior Research Fellow. This fellowship's main goal is to actively advance and expand study in contemporary Indian Studies, focusing on important academic fields like economics, political science, and history.

The scholarship is initially approved for a one-year term, but given the depth frequently needed for important study, the term may be extended by an extra year, subject to the recipient's proven performance and academic advancement at St. Antony's College. Most importantly, the grant provides complete financial support, including full tuition and administrative fees, necessary travel reimbursements, and an adequate stipend to cover college expenses, such as six High Table dinners and college lunches, so the scholar can devote all of their attention to their research without worrying about money.