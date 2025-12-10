Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Admission, Eligibility And Other details

Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: The Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship is a highly esteemed, merit-based award intended to strengthen academic connections and expertise in important Indian-related fields of study. This prestigious award, which is funded by the Indian government, is given to one outstanding Indian scholar each year. It provides a significant chance to pursue further education or research at the prestigious St. Antony's College in Oxford, UK, specifically as a Junior Research Fellow. This fellowship's main goal is to actively advance and expand study in contemporary Indian Studies, focusing on important academic fields like economics, political science, and history.
The scholarship is initially approved for a one-year term, but given the depth frequently needed for important study, the term may be extended by an extra year, subject to the recipient's proven performance and academic advancement at St. Antony's College. Most importantly, the grant provides complete financial support, including full tuition and administrative fees, necessary travel reimbursements, and an adequate stipend to cover college expenses, such as six High Table dinners and college lunches, so the scholar can devote all of their attention to their research without worrying about money.
How to Apply For The Ms.Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship?
Oxford's research fellowship deadlines must be met, and the Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship application procedure necessitates close collaboration with the Indian university making the nomination.
-
Fulfill Eligibility Requirements: Make sure you are an Indian researcher looking to specialize in research or study in Modern Indian Studies (History, Political Science, or Economics).
-
Determine Nodal Agency/University: Locate the Indian university or organization that has been formally assigned by the Indian government to evaluate and propose applicants for the fellowship.
-
Prepare Research Proposal: Create a thorough, excellent research proposal that is pertinent to Modern Indian Studies. This is necessary for both the application and the college submission.
-
Submit Application to Nodal Agency: Before the internal deadline, submit the research proposal and all academic transcripts to the designated Indian nominating institution.
-
Secure Nomination and University Offer: The government receives the nominated name from the Nodal Agency. After that, the applicant needs to get an offer or affiliation from Oxford's St. Antony's College.
-
Final Submission and Interview: The Government of India submits the chosen name to St. Antony's College. The College may conduct an interview or final selection procedure with the candidate.
Ms.Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship: Eligibility And Fee
A single Indian scholar may undertake specialized research in Modern Indian Studies at St. Antony's College, Oxford, with the Ms. Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship, an exclusive government-funded award. The following table outlines the fellowship's eligibility requirements, length, and full financial coverage:
|
Category
|
Key Eligibility Criteria
|
Duration
|
Financial Coverage & Stipend
|
Nationality
|
Must be a citizen of India (Indian scholar).
|
Initial Tenure: One year.
|
Full Tuition Fees and Administration Charges at St. Antony's College.
|
Academic Focus
|
Specialization/Research in Modern Indian Studies within the fields of: History, Political Science, and Economics.
|
Extension: May be extended by one additional year, strictly based on the candidate's performance.
|
Travel Allowance (return economy airfare from India to the UK).
|
Level
|
Usually awarded for Post-Doctoral or Junior Research Fellow level study/research.
|
College Affiliation: Research must be conducted at St. Antony's College, Oxford (U.K.).
|
Stipend to cover living expenses, college lunches, and six high table dinners.
|
Funding Source
|
Funded by the Government of India (administered through the designated nodal agency/university).
|
—
|
No financial constraints on the scholar, ensuring focus on research.
Estimated Cost of the Fellowship Amount:
The fellowship is intended to pay all essential costs, even when precise costs vary, so the recipient won't face any financial hardship:
-
Tuition and fees: Covered (usually between £10,000 and £15,000 or more, depending on the Oxford rate).
-
Maintenance Stipend: Covered (set at a rate sufficient for living in Oxford or the UK).
-
Travel: Return economy flight is covered.
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!