Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics: The Essential Difference in Economic Study

Economics is the study of how people make choices when things are limited. It's a huge field, but it can be easily broken down into two main areas. Think of it like looking at a city: you can look at the individual buildings, or you can look at the whole city map.

Microeconomics

Microeconomics (the prefix "micro" means small) looks at the individual pieces of the economy. It's all about specific choices made by single players.

Who is studying Microeconomics?