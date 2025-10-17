Which are the Oldest Commerce Colleges in India?

Which is the Oldest Commerce College in India? Commerce became a formal subject during the colonial era in India. Primarily, commerce education was mostly concentrated on subjects such as accountancy and commerce regulations, which were largely related to the colonial administration. However, following independence, commerce colleges widened their curriculum to include more subjects like:- Marketing

Business Studies

Management

International Trade, etc. Over the years, these oldest commerce colleges in India have responded to India’s shifting economic landscape by incorporating digital finance, e-commerce, and entrepreneurship into their curricula while also maintaining their traditional academic ideals. Given below is a list of some of the oldest commerce colleges in India, along with their establishment year and their location:-

