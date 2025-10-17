Which are the Oldest Commerce Colleges in India?

Oldest Commerce Colleges in India: India has a rich and distinguished history of commerce education that dates back to a century. Long before MBAs (Master of Business Administration) became popular or finance became digital, India’s early commerce universities had laid the foundation for accounting, business education and trading.
These oldest commerce colleges in India did more than just teach commerce; they have changed India’s understanding of commercial ethics, economic responsibility and entrepreneurship. From Zakir Hussain Delhi College to the Madras Christian College, the oldest commerce colleges in India have played a pivotal role in developing the country’s managerial and financial talent.
Which is the Oldest Commerce College in India?
Commerce became a formal subject during the colonial era in India. Primarily, commerce education was mostly concentrated on subjects such as accountancy and commerce regulations, which were largely related to the colonial administration. However, following independence, commerce colleges widened their curriculum to include more subjects like:-
Marketing
Business Studies
Management
International Trade, etc.
Over the years, these oldest commerce colleges in India have responded to India’s shifting economic landscape by incorporating digital finance, e-commerce, and entrepreneurship into their curricula while also maintaining their traditional academic ideals.
Given below is a list of some of the oldest commerce colleges in India, along with their establishment year and their location:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Year
|
Location
|
1975
|
Delhi
|
1837
|
Chennai
|
1817
|
Kerala
|
1925
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1926
|
Delhi
|
1913
|
Mumbai
|
St. Xavier’s College
|
1869
|
Mumbai
|
1969
|
Bangalore
What are the Courses and Specialisations Offered in the Commerce Field?
India’s oldest commerce colleges have continuously changed their curriculum to reflect the rapidly evolving business, technology and financial landscapes. These oldest commerce colleges in India, which initially focused on subjects like economics, trade, and accounting, and have now expanded to include disciplines like digital marketing, business analytics, and financial technology etc.
Therefore, the specialisations and courses offered by the oldest commerce colleges in India represent the ideal fusion of lifelong learning, professional relevance, and academic brilliance. Given below is the list of some of the specialisations that are offered in the commerce field in the oldest commerce colleges of India:-
The oldest commerce colleges in India are more than simply academic landmarks; they are a historical legacy to India that rose from the trading roots to become a worldwide economic leader. These institutions, which have been creating leaders who reimagine business in every age for more than a century, continue to strike a balance between tradition and innovation.
