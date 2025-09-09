DU NCWEB 2025: Check Special Drive Cutoff List for B.A. and B.Com Program

Special Drive Cutoff List:- The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (DU-NCWEB) has released the Special Drive Cutoff List for the undergraduate programs offered, i.e., Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for the academic year 2025-26. The online admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU-NCWEB) will start its admission process from September 9, 2025, and will close on September 11, 2025.
The Special Drive Cut-off list includes students who were eligible but were not able to meet the previous cutoffs for various seasons of the respective Teaching Centres. The Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the DU NCWEB is open to all qualified applicants belonging to various categories, which include:-
|
These Special Drive Cutoff offers admission to those students who were unable to take admission in previous cut-offs due to various reasons, and the seats offered are subject to availability.
Special Drive Cutoff 2025 List for B.A Course:-
The Delhi University Non-Collegiated Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) offers the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) at various colleges, which serve as a teaching centre and conduct classes on weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the teaching centres of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board range from Hansraj College to Desbandhu College, and other teaching centres.
Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-
|
College Name
|
Courses
|
Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (UR)
|
Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (OBC)
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
40
|
35
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
40
|
35
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
Closed
|
40
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
50
|
40
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
40
|
35
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
40
|
35
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
50
|
45
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
Closed
|
40
|
J.D.M College
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
63
|
45
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
Closed
|
45
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
40
|
40
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
40
|
40
|
Deshbandhu College
|
B.A. (Program) History and Political Science
|
48
|
45
|
B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science
|
Closed
|
40
Special Drive Cutoff 2025 List for B.Com Course:-
At the various teaching centres of Delhi University, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board also offers the Bachelor of Commerce program. The classes for the Bachelor of Commerce course are also offered on the weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. The DU-NCEWEB has released the Special Drive Cutoff List 2025 for those candidates who were unable to secure admission in previous cutoff rounds.
Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-
|
College Name
|
Special Drive Cutoff (UR)
|
Special Drive Cutoff (OBC)
|
40
|
35
|
Aryabhatta College
|
45
|
40
|
40
|
35
|
Bharti College
|
45
|
40
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College
|
40
|
35
|
45
|
40
|
J.D.M College
|
48
|
40
|
48
|
40
|
Keshav Mahavidyalay
|
50
|
40
|
45
|
40
|
Lakshmi Bai College
|
45
|
40
