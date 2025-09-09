DU NCWEB 2025: Check Special Drive Cutoff List for B.A. and B.Com Program

Special Drive Cutoff List:- The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (DU-NCWEB) has released the Special Drive Cutoff List for the undergraduate programs offered, i.e., Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for the academic year 2025-26. The online admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU-NCWEB) will start its admission process from September 9, 2025, and will close on September 11, 2025. The Special Drive Cut-off list includes students who were eligible but were not able to meet the previous cutoffs for various seasons of the respective Teaching Centres. The Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the DU NCWEB is open to all qualified applicants belonging to various categories, which include:-

UR (unreserved)

OBC (Other Backwards Classes)

EWS( Economically Weaker Sections)

SC (Scheduled Caste)

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

PwD (Person with Disability) These Special Drive Cutoff offers admission to those students who were unable to take admission in previous cut-offs due to various reasons, and the seats offered are subject to availability. Also, check:-

The Delhi University Non-Collegiated Women's Education Board (DU NCWEB) offers the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) at various colleges, which serve as a teaching centre and conduct classes on weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the teaching centres of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board range from Hansraj College to Desbandhu College, and other teaching centres. Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-

College Name Courses Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (UR) Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (OBC) Aditi Mahavidyalaya B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 40 35 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science 40 35 Aryabhatta College B.A. (Program) History and Political Science Closed 40 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science 50 40 Bhagini Nivedita College B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 40 35 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science 40 35 College of Vocational Studies B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 50 45 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science Closed 40 J.D.M College B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 63 45 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science Closed 45 Sri Aurobindo College B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 40 40 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science 40 40 Deshbandhu College B.A. (Program) History and Political Science 48 45 B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science Closed 40 Special Drive Cutoff 2025 List for B.Com Course:- At the various teaching centres of Delhi University, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board also offers the Bachelor of Commerce program. The classes for the Bachelor of Commerce course are also offered on the weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. The DU-NCEWEB has released the Special Drive Cutoff List 2025 for those candidates who were unable to secure admission in previous cutoff rounds. Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-