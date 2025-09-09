Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT

DU NCWEB 2025: Check Special Drive Cutoff List for B.A. and B.Com Program

This article offers the special drive cutoff list 2025 for those candidates who were eligible for admission but were unable to seek admission due to various circumstances. Additionally, it will list the cutoff list for the teaching centres of the DU NCWEB and the B.A. and B.Com Courses offered.  

Sep 9, 2025
Special Drive Cutoff List for B.A. and B.Com Program of DU NCWEB 2025

Special Drive Cutoff List:- The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (DU-NCWEB) has released the Special Drive Cutoff List for the undergraduate programs offered, i.e., Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for the academic year 2025-26. The online admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU-NCWEB) will start its admission process from September 9, 2025, and will close on September 11, 2025.

The Special Drive Cut-off list includes students who were eligible but were not able to meet the previous cutoffs for various seasons of the respective Teaching Centres. The Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the DU NCWEB is open to all qualified applicants belonging to various categories, which include:-

  • UR (unreserved)

  • OBC (Other Backwards Classes)

  • EWS( Economically Weaker Sections)

  • SC (Scheduled Caste)

  • ST (Scheduled Tribe)

  • PwD (Person with Disability)

These Special Drive Cutoff offers admission to those students who were unable to take admission in previous cut-offs due to various reasons, and the seats offered are subject to availability.

Screenshot 2025-09-09 133836

Special Drive Cutoff 2025 List for B.A Course:-

The Delhi University Non-Collegiated Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) offers the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) at various colleges, which serve as a teaching centre and conduct classes on weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the teaching centres of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board range from Hansraj College to Desbandhu College, and other teaching centres.

Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Arts program (B.A) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-

College Name

Courses

Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (UR)

Special Drive Cutoff 2025 (OBC)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

40

35

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

40

35

Aryabhatta College

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

Closed

40

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

50

40

Bhagini Nivedita College

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

40

35

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

40

35

College of Vocational Studies

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

50

45

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

Closed

40

J.D.M College

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

63

45

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

Closed

45

Sri Aurobindo College

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

40

40

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

40

40

Deshbandhu College

B.A. (Program) History and Political Science

48

45

B.A. (Program) Economics and Political Science

Closed

40

Special Drive Cutoff 2025 List for B.Com Course:-

At the various teaching centres of Delhi University, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board also offers the Bachelor of Commerce program. The classes for the Bachelor of Commerce course are also offered on the weekends,i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. The DU-NCEWEB has released the Special Drive Cutoff List 2025 for those candidates who were unable to secure admission in previous cutoff rounds.

Below is the list of the Special Drive Cutoff 2025 of the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) of the DU NCWEB Teaching centres:-

College Name

Special Drive Cutoff (UR)

Special Drive Cutoff (OBC)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

40

35

Aryabhatta College

45

40

Bhagini Nivedita College

40

35

Bharti College

45

40

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College

40

35

College Of Vocational Studies

45

40

J.D.M College

48

40

Deshbandhu College

48

40

Keshav Mahavidyalay

50

40

Kalindi College

45

40

Lakshmi Bai College

45

40

