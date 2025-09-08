Financial Times Business Schools Rankings 2025: Check the List of Top Management Institutes in India

On September 7, 2025, the Financial Times issued its Business Schools Rankings 2025 for the Master's in Management 2025. The Financial Times 2025 Business Schools ranking included a total of 100 institutions. Around 10+ Indian management institutes were ranked in the Financial Times Business School Rankings 2025 for Master's in Management, with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore ranking as the top management institute at 28, surpassing the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
The Financial Times Rankings uses 7 criteria to evaluate and rank these institutes, which participate in the Financial Times rankings for Business Schools, and they are as follows:-
List of Top Indian Management Institutes as per Financial Times Ranking 2025
The Financial Times Rankings releases rankings for educational institutions annually, based on various categories. This year, it was the Business Schools Rankings 2025 for the Master’s in Management program 2025. The rankings offer information about:-
- Career Service Ranks
- Weighted Salary (US$)
- Alumni employed at 3 months in (%)
Below is the list of the top Indian Management Institutes as per the Financial Times Rankings 2025, for Business School Rankings in Master’s in Management, along with the Career Service Ranks:-
Institute Name
Ranks
Career Service Rankings
28
11
34
6
35
3
41
9
57
10
58
18
69
28
72
25
85
23
98
15
99
43
Apart from the Indian Universities that topped the list of the Financial Times Rankings 2025 for the Business Schools for Master’s in Management, the University of St. Gallen ranked Number 1 with the career service rank at 7. Followed by the HEC Paris, INSEAD, Nova School of Business Economics, etc.
