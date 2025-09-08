Financial Times Business Schools Rankings 2025: Check the List of Top Management Institutes in India

On September 7, 2025, the Financial Times issued its Business Schools Rankings 2025 for the Master's in Management 2025. The Financial Times 2025 Business Schools ranking included a total of 100 institutions. Around 10+ Indian management institutes were ranked in the Financial Times Business School Rankings 2025 for Master's in Management, with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore ranking as the top management institute at 28, surpassing the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The Financial Times Rankings uses 7 criteria to evaluate and rank these institutes, which participate in the Financial Times rankings for Business Schools, and they are as follows:-