Qualifying Percentile vs Admission Cutoff: Key Difference Every Student Must Know

This article will help you understand the difference between the Qualifying Percentile and the Admission Cutoffs of any exam that the candidate appears for. It will also help you understand the previous year cutoff trends of some of the popular exams, courses, and colleges.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 21, 2025, 17:21 IST
Qualifying Percentile vs Admission Cutoff
Every year, lakhs of students take competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CUET, CLAT, CAT, etc., yet only a few of them gain admission to prestigious universities. One of the most common confusions among students is the difference between the qualifying percentage and the admission cutoffs of the exams that they appeared for.

Both phrases, Qualifying Percentile and Admission Cutoff, sound the same, yet they serve very different purposes in the admission process. The qualifying percentile is simply the minimum marks or ranks required to pass the exam and to be eligible for counselling. Whereas the admission cutoff is the lowest rank or score required by a college to enroll in a particular course.

This means that while many students may have qualified for the exam, only those who can meet the higher admission cutoff get into the best universities and their desired or most popular courses. This article will discuss the meaning of both phrases and will provide you college college-specific cutoff trends to help students organise their preparation and expectations more effectively.

What are the Qualifying Percentile and Admission Cutoffs?

If any of the students appear for any prestigious exams like the CAT, CUET, CLAT, NEET, etc., you must have come across the terms qualifying percentile and admission cutoffs. These two phrases can be confusing for many students. Below is the definition of these two phrases, so as to make it easier for the students to understand the difference between these two phrases.

Admission Cutoffs of an Exam

When the results of an exam taken by the students are announced, colleges release their admission cutoffs. These cutoffs are the scores or ranks that students must achieve to be able to seek admission into the specific college and course that the students desire.

The admission cutoff can often be greater than the qualifying percentage because it is determined by various factors such as seat availability, college popularity, number of applications and reservation policies. 

For example, while thousands of students may qualify for the NEET exam that they appeared for, only those with top rankings over the admission limit are admitted to AIIMS Delhi or other top government medical colleges in India.

Qualifying Percentile of an Exam

Before applying for counselling or admission to any college, the candidates must first meet the qualifying percentage of the college they are seeking admission to. The Qualifying Percentile is the minimum score set by exam officials to determine who passed the exam.

For example, when the student appears for the NEET, the qualifying percentile for the exam is often as follows:-

  • 50th percentile for the students who belong to the General Category, 

  • 45th percentile for the candidates belonging to the UR-PwD category

  •  the 40th percentile for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories. 

The qualifying percentile for the exam does not guarantee a spot, but it does qualify the student to participate in the admission process of the college the student wishes to seek admission to. Simply put, the qualifying percentile is like passing marks that distinguish between the qualified and the unqualified individuals.

What are the College-Wise and Exam-Wise Cutoff Trends?

Students should know that the admission cutoffs are not fixed and they change annually. This happens because every year, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, and the category-wise allocation of the seats in colleges vary from year to year. For example, if the exam is extremely difficult, the cutoffs may decrease, but if more students achieve high scores in the exam, the cutoffs increase. 

What are the college-wise cutoffs, or what are the course-wise cutoffs of certain exams, are one of the most commonly asked questions by students, since every student wants to know the cutoff for their dream college. Each college or university, or institution, announces its cutoffs independently for the courses it offers following the counselling rounds. 

For example:-

  • AIIMS Delhi have the highest NEET cutoff
  • IIT Bombay’s Computer Science branch has the highest JEE cutoff
  • National Law University of Bangalore outperforms the CLAT cutoffs every year

Below are the exam-wise and college-wise cutoff trends for the students to have a clearer perspective of what the cutoff trends are:-

NEET (Medical): Top Government Colleges and their Previous Year Cutoff Trends

Here is the list of the top government colleges and their previous year's cutoff trends of the NEET exam:-

College Name

Courses

Approximate Closing Ranks

AIIMS Delhi

MBBS

AIR 50–100

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

MBBS

AIR 1100–1300

King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

MBBS

AIR 500–1000

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune

MBBS

AIR 150–300

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi

MBBS

AIR 70–150

CUET UG (Central Universities): Top Government Colleges and their Previous Year Cutoff Trends

Here is the list of the top government colleges and their previous year's cutoff trends of the CUET UG exam:-

Universities

Popular Courses

Approximate Closing Percentage

Banaras Hindu University

B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics

93-95%

University of Delhi

B.Com (Honours) 

95-99%

Jawaharlal Nehru University

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

94-97%

Jamia Millia Islamia

B.Com (Honours) 

92–94%

Aligarh Muslim University

B.A. (Honours) English

90-92%

CLAT (Law):- National Law Universities and their Previous Year Cutoff Trends

Here is the list of the top government colleges and their previous year's cutoff trends of the CLAT exam:-

Universities

Course

Approximate Closing Ranks

NLU Bangalore (NLSIU)

BA LLB

AIR 150

NLU Delhi (through AILET)

BA LLB

AIR 100

NALSAR Hyderabad

BA LLB

AIR 350-400

NLU Jodhpur

BA LLB

AIR 500-700

WBNUJS Kolkata

BA LLB

AIR 600-800

In simple terms, the qualifying percentile qualifies the students to take part in the admission process, whereas the admission cutoff determines whether the student will be able to secure a seat in their preferred college and course. Understanding the difference between the qualifying percentile and the admission cutoffs helps the students set more effective preparation goals.

