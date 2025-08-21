Qualifying Percentile vs Admission Cutoff: Key Difference Every Student Must Know

Every year, lakhs of students take competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CUET, CLAT, CAT, etc., yet only a few of them gain admission to prestigious universities. One of the most common confusions among students is the difference between the qualifying percentage and the admission cutoffs of the exams that they appeared for. Both phrases, Qualifying Percentile and Admission Cutoff, sound the same, yet they serve very different purposes in the admission process. The qualifying percentile is simply the minimum marks or ranks required to pass the exam and to be eligible for counselling. Whereas the admission cutoff is the lowest rank or score required by a college to enroll in a particular course. This means that while many students may have qualified for the exam, only those who can meet the higher admission cutoff get into the best universities and their desired or most popular courses. This article will discuss the meaning of both phrases and will provide you college college-specific cutoff trends to help students organise their preparation and expectations more effectively. Also, check:-

Admission Cutoffs of an Exam When the results of an exam taken by the students are announced, colleges release their admission cutoffs. These cutoffs are the scores or ranks that students must achieve to be able to seek admission into the specific college and course that the students desire. The admission cutoff can often be greater than the qualifying percentage because it is determined by various factors such as seat availability, college popularity, number of applications and reservation policies.

For example, while thousands of students may qualify for the NEET exam that they appeared for, only those with top rankings over the admission limit are admitted to AIIMS Delhi or other top government medical colleges in India. Qualifying Percentile of an Exam Before applying for counselling or admission to any college, the candidates must first meet the qualifying percentage of the college they are seeking admission to. The Qualifying Percentile is the minimum score set by exam officials to determine who passed the exam.