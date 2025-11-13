Top Indian Medical Colleges 2026: QS World University Rankings

ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released

Top Indian Medical Colleges 2026: The top IITs and IISc, not specialist medical colleges, are the main focus of the QS World University Rankings 2026. The QS World University Rankings by Subject: Medicine is the definitive list for medical education in India. With a focus on research output and a small but increasing number of Indian universities, this subject-specific ranking places AIIMS Delhi at the top of the country.

Top Indian Medical Colleges 2026: Top universities in all fields are the main focus of the QS world University Rankings for 2026; Indian medical colleges are usually ranked separately in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Medicine. Not specialized medical schools, but establishments like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore hold the top positions for India in the more general QS Asia 2026 rankings. IIT Delhi (ranked 59th in Asia), IISc Bangalore (ranked 64th), and other elite IITs—all of which are well-known for their engineering and scientific programs, though several now provide medical schools—were the top-ranked Indian universities.

Dedicated medical colleges that are typically scored highly in national surveys, such as Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), frequently show up in the by Subject rankings instead of the continental list. As a result, even though India had a sizable overall presence with 294 institutions, the QS system's specific rankings for medicine provide a more reliable indicator of the best Indian medical colleges.

List Of Top 10 Indian Medical Colleges 2026 as per QS World University Rankings

Neither "Top 10 Indian Medical Colleges" list is released by the QS World University Rankings for 2026. Instead, the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Medicine list contains the pertinent data.The top Indian universities ranked worldwide in the Medicine topic area are given below based on the most recent subject rankings, which usually refer to the year before the publishing year but are the most recent QS subject data available for the 2026 cycle.

Based on information available for the current cycle, the list of Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Medicine 2026 is:

Rank Band (Global)

Institution Name

City/State

=145

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

New Delhi

251-300

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Manipal, Karnataka

301-350

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)

Chandigarh

451-500

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Varanasi, UP

551-600

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI)

Lucknow, UP

551-600

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS)

Tiruvallur, TN

601-650

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amritapuri, Kerala

601-650

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai, TN

651-700

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research

Mysore, Karnataka

701-750

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

QS World University Rankings 2026: Key Insights for Indian Medical Colleges

Medical colleges are notably highlighted in the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Medicine, which focuses on overall institutional performance. The 6 important results of Indian medical schools in the 2026 QS rankings are as follows:

  • Subject-Specific Ranking: Rather than the primary QS World University Rankings (WUR), Indian medical institutes are ranked internationally under the 'Medicine' Subject Ranking.

  • AIIMS Leads National Rank: In the field of medicine, AIIMS Delhi routinely ranks in the top 150 worldwide, earning the top spot among Indian universities.

  • Limited Global Representation: Every year, only a small number of Indian universities usually five to ten manage to place in the top bands of the QS Medicine Subject Rankings.

  • Emphasis on Research Output: Strong scores in the Citations per Paper and H-index metrics are the main factors contributing to the high ranking of specialized institutes like AIIMS and PGIMER.

  • Emerging Private Universities: India's footprint is being strengthened by the constant emergence of institutions like Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

  • NIRF Offers Deeper Insight: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey offers a more thorough, India-focused examination of the best medical schools.

