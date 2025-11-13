Top Indian Medical Colleges 2026: QS World University Rankings

Top Indian Medical Colleges 2026: Top universities in all fields are the main focus of the QS world University Rankings for 2026; Indian medical colleges are usually ranked separately in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for Medicine. Not specialized medical schools, but establishments like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore hold the top positions for India in the more general QS Asia 2026 rankings. IIT Delhi (ranked 59th in Asia), IISc Bangalore (ranked 64th), and other elite IITs—all of which are well-known for their engineering and scientific programs, though several now provide medical schools—were the top-ranked Indian universities.

Dedicated medical colleges that are typically scored highly in national surveys, such as Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), frequently show up in the by Subject rankings instead of the continental list. As a result, even though India had a sizable overall presence with 294 institutions, the QS system's specific rankings for medicine provide a more reliable indicator of the best Indian medical colleges.