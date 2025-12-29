It may seem clear to today’s students that medicine belongs in universities, particularly those preparing for NEET, MBBS, or pursuing life sciences. Clinical Rotations, degrees, lecture halls, and anatomy labs all seem like classic aspects of medical school. However, medicine was not taught in a formal academic setting for thousands of years, even though it existed before any institutions or universities formally introduced it as an academic discipline.
Early medical professionals depended on the following methods:-
-
Doctrines of Religion
-
Trial and error methods
-
Oral Customs
-
Master-training interactions
Exams, institutional responsibility and degrees were nonexistent during this period. This brings us to an important question regarding the history of medicine, i.e.,
When was medicine recognised as a profession and taught as a formal discipline in a university?
Which University Was the First to Introduce Medical Education?
In academic history, the University of Bologna holds a special and unparalleled reputation. Although medical knowledge existed in ancient cultures, the University of Bologna was the first university to incorporate medicine as an academic discipline. This is an important distinction.
The University of Bologna formalised, rather than just teaching and healing. Although there were ancient customs, the University of Bologna (Italy), which was established in 1088 and began teaching anatomy and observation throughout Europe around 1200 AD, is generally acknowledged as the oldest institution to offer official, systematic medical education.
Given below is the timeline of how medical education was formalised by the University of Bologna:-
|
Healing became a scientific profession when the University of Bologna became the first academic institution to teach medicine. Every modern medical college, from Europe to India, continues to carry on its legacy.
