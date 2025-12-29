Which University Was the First to Introduce Medical Education?

It may seem clear to today’s students that medicine belongs in universities, particularly those preparing for NEET, MBBS, or pursuing life sciences. Clinical Rotations, degrees, lecture halls, and anatomy labs all seem like classic aspects of medical school. However, medicine was not taught in a formal academic setting for thousands of years, even though it existed before any institutions or universities formally introduced it as an academic discipline.

Early medical professionals depended on the following methods:-

Doctrines of Religion

Trial and error methods

Oral Customs

Master-training interactions

Exams, institutional responsibility and degrees were nonexistent during this period. This brings us to an important question regarding the history of medicine, i.e.,

When was medicine recognised as a profession and taught as a formal discipline in a university?