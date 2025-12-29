Joint Admission Process 2026: IIM Raipur to Coordinate JAP For Unified Admission Process

The Indian Institutes of Management admissions follow the CAT (Common Admission Test), which has been cluttered for many years, with many forms, numerous dates, repeated interviews, and overlapping evaluation criteria. After qualifying for one of India’s most difficult admission exams, the next stage of the admission process results in exhaustion, needless stress, and uncertainty for CAT aspirants.
The Joint Admission Process (JAP) marks a structural transformation.
Four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which are academically robust, growth-oriented IIMs, have opted for cooperation rather than operating independently or as part of a large, centralised institution like CAP (Common Admission Process). JAP is more than simply an administrative change; it represents how Indian management education is changing, candidate experience and efficiency finally taking centre stage.
What is the Joint Admission Process (JAP)?
The Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is being offered jointly by the following management institutes:-
-
IIM Kashipur
-
IIM Raipur
-
IIM Trichy
-
IIM Ranchi
Through JAP 2026, the participating Indian Institutes of Management are offering admission to their MBA programs. The coordinating institute for the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur. The four participating IIMs offer a two-year, residential MBA program through this process, which is intended for graduates from all academic fields who want to work in management. The JAP 2026 is a two-step process, which will select the aspirants for the Personal Interview (PI).
Given below is the brief description of the two-step process of the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for those candidates who want to seek admission to the four participating institutes:-
|
Steps
|
About
|
Step 1
|
Candidates must register online as soon as the CAT 2025 results are announced, and they will receive the JAP 2026 invitation email.
|
|
Candidates will only be considered for step 2 of JAP 2026 if they have completed online registration. Please be informed, i.e., it is not n interview call, instead it is a required pre-interview registration process.
|
If the candidates have not completed their online registration by the deadline, they will lose their candidature.
|
Registered candidates will be chosen from this pool to participate in the PI based on their obtained CAT 2025 scores, and separate notices will be sent to selected candidates to appear in the Personal Interview (PI).
|
Step 2
|
All candidates who have finished their online registration after receiving the email invitation from JAP 2026 will proceed to Step 2 of JAP 2026.
|
Based on the CAT 2025 results, a shortlist of applicants in each category (General, EWS, NC-OBC, ST, SC, and PwD) will be created for participation in the Personal Interview process.
|
Following that, the JAP 2026 portal will publish the cutoff percentiles for each category.
|
Candidates will receive an email with the PI’s date, time, and location. By utilising their unique login ID and password to access the JAP 2026 site, they can also view this information.
|
Work Experience
|
The Joint Admission Process (JAP) is a change in concept rather than simply a process experiment. It acknowledges that student experience is just as important as institutional status and that talent evaluation should be thorough rather than repeated.
