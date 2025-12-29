Joint Admission Process 2026: IIM Raipur to Coordinate JAP For Unified Admission Process

The Indian Institutes of Management admissions follow the CAT (Common Admission Test), which has been cluttered for many years, with many forms, numerous dates, repeated interviews, and overlapping evaluation criteria. After qualifying for one of India’s most difficult admission exams, the next stage of the admission process results in exhaustion, needless stress, and uncertainty for CAT aspirants. The Joint Admission Process (JAP) marks a structural transformation. Four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which are academically robust, growth-oriented IIMs, have opted for cooperation rather than operating independently or as part of a large, centralised institution like CAP (Common Admission Process). JAP is more than simply an administrative change; it represents how Indian management education is changing, candidate experience and efficiency finally taking centre stage.

What is the Joint Admission Process (JAP)? The Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is being offered jointly by the following management institutes:- IIM Kashipur

IIM Raipur

IIM Trichy

IIM Ranchi Through JAP 2026, the participating Indian Institutes of Management are offering admission to their MBA programs. The coordinating institute for the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur. The four participating IIMs offer a two-year, residential MBA program through this process, which is intended for graduates from all academic fields who want to work in management. The JAP 2026 is a two-step process, which will select the aspirants for the Personal Interview (PI). Given below is the brief description of the two-step process of the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for those candidates who want to seek admission to the four participating institutes:-