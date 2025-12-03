Which Business School has the Highest Global MBA Ranking in the World?

The QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 is the best ranking system in the world of business education. If you want to pursue higher education in the field of management, especially in an MBA, not only in India but also beyond India, then the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 might help you in deciding which business school has the highest global MBA ranking.

There is one business school which stood out in the QS Global MBA Rankings of 2026 by achieving a perfect score of 100 in the ranking and also surpassed popular giant business schools like Harvard and Stanford.

The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, was not only ranked as the number one university in the QS Global MBA Rankings of 2026, but also achieved a perfect score of overall score of 100 in the rankings.