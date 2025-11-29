Which Indian University Holds the Oldest Archaeological Collection?

Have you ever stared at an old artefact and thought, ‘how old is this, who discovered it, and how did it survive centuries?’ and found it fascinating to learn more about the specifics of it, dates, and history, then getting an archaeology degree might be the best option for you.



However, what if an Indian Institution holds one of the oldest archaeological collections as well as teaches the archaeology subject?



Numerous Indian universities and colleges have heritage labs, museums, and archives from excavations. However, when it comes to the oldest and most continuously preserved archaeological legacy, Nalanda University stands out above all others. Nalanda University is the successor to the ancient Nalanda Mahavira, which is a UNESCO World Heritage.