Have you ever stared at an old artefact and thought, ‘how old is this, who discovered it, and how did it survive centuries?’ and found it fascinating to learn more about the specifics of it, dates, and history, then getting an archaeology degree might be the best option for you.
However, what if an Indian Institution holds one of the oldest archaeological collections as well as teaches the archaeology subject?
Numerous Indian universities and colleges have heritage labs, museums, and archives from excavations. However, when it comes to the oldest and most continuously preserved archaeological legacy, Nalanda University stands out above all others. Nalanda University is the successor to the ancient Nalanda Mahavira, which is a UNESCO World Heritage.
Which Indian University Holds the Oldest Archaeological Collection?
Nalanda Mahavira was the world’s greatest centre of knowledge long before there were other universities, when learning was structured by textbooks and classrooms. One of India’s oldest organised archaeological collections is made up of the remains of monasteries, temples, libraries, manuscripts and statues. Located within a short distance from UNESCO-protected remains, the modern Nalanda University continues this history.
Given below are some of the reasons why Nalanda University holds the oldest archaeological collections:-
|
Features
|
About
|
Continuous occupation and influence
|
For a long time, the site was a significant monastic and academic institution, continuously amassing artefacts, architectural layers, and creative creations that reflected several eras and reigning dynasties, such as the Gupta and Pala empires.
|
Evidence of the advancement of the architecture
|
|
Variety of Artefacts
|
The collection comprises a variety of items that shed light on religious rituals, everyday living, and artistic customs of the era. Among these are:-
|
Historical Narratives from Academics
|
Detailed narratives from the Chinese Pilgrims who attended Nalanda centuries back, such as Xuan Zang, gave archaeologists a historical road map for locating and interpreting the ruins and relics they contained.
What are the other renowned Archaeology universities and colleges?
Even though Nalanda University is the one which has the oldest archaeological collection, there are several other universities which are renowned for teaching ancient history and archaeology.
Archaeology’s legacy stretches across India, not just to a single college or historic site. Some of India’s most prestigious archaeological collections are maintained by a large network of other universities, but Nalanda University is unparalleled in its relationship to a UNESCO-protected monastic complex.
Ancient inscriptions, terracotta figurines, prehistoric tools, carved sculptures, numismatic treasures, and excavation archives form a part of everyday education for students. In addition to rare objects, these campuses offer exposure to scientific dating methods, cultural documentation, heritage protection strategies, and excavation methodology for college students interested in archaeology.
Given below are some of the top archaeology colleges and universities in India:-
|
Institute Names
Although Nalanda University is the guardian of India’s oldest archaeological collection, the nation’s larger academic network, which includes Deccan College and Banaras Hindu University, guarantees that students have a variety of options for pursuing careers in cultural study, archaeology, and heritage science. These universities offer the opportunity to study, preserve, and even rewrite history for any student who is enthralled with India’s old tales.
