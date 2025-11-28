CTET 2026 Application Form

The Sussex India Scholarship for Master’s Program(2026)

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 28, 2025, 16:02 IST

The Sussex Indian Scholarship is a tuition reduction granted by the University of Sussex to Indian students (with international fee status) studying undergraduate or master’s degrees. The scholarship is automatically considered for qualifying students, and the reward appears on the CAS used for visa applications.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The Sussex India Scholarship (Image Source:- Pinterest)
The Sussex India Scholarship (Image Source:- Pinterest)

If you have always wanted to study abroad, wanting you in a world-class university in the United Kingdom, and there is one thing that has always held you back is the tuition fee. Then the Sussex India Scholarship might be of interest to you. The Sussex India scholarship is more than just financial aid; it is an important opportunity for Indian students who are looking to attend the University of Sussex without breaking the bank. 

What is the Sussex India Scholarship?

The University of Sussex offers a special financial aid program called the Sussex India Scholarship to Indian nationals who are considered overseas for fee purposes. What differentiates this scholarship is its broad scope; it is open to postgraduate students, and the number of awards is not limited, ensuring that many eligible Indian students can benefit from the scholarship.

Point to Remember:-

  • The Sussex India Scholarship is related only to those Indian students who are looking to pursue their Master’s at the University of Sussex. (Highlights given below)

  • For those students who wish to pursue their undergraduate studies at the University of Sussex and are looking for a scholarship, they have to apply through the Chancellor’s International Scholarship. 

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Sussex India Scholarship 2026:-

Key Highlights 

About

Type of Scholarship

Tuition Fee Reduction

Amount

£4,000

Funding Type

University of Sussex Funded

Application Deadline

January 1, 2026

Number of Scholarships Available

Unlimited

What are the Eligibility Criteria for the Sussex India Scholarship 2026?

If you want to pursue your postgraduation from the University of Sussex, just seeking the scholarship is not enough. There are certain eligibility criteria that the student has to qualify for to obtain the Sussex India Scholarship. 

Understanding the eligibility criteria of the Sussex India Scholarship is very important. Given below is the eligibility criterion that the student must qualify to obtain the Sussex India Scholarship for the academic year 2026-27:-

  • A student should be a citizen of India

  • A student should be classified as ‘overseas’ for fee reasons.

  • A student should take up a position on an approved full-time master's degree beginning January 2026.

  • A student should be self-financed.

(The information has been taken from the official website of the University of Sussex https://www.sussex.ac.uk/study/masters/apply). 

The Sussex India Scholarship offers an excellent opportunity for Indian students to pursue a good education at the University of Sussex while significantly reducing their financial burden. This scholarship opportunity ensures that you qualify for the eligibility requirements and understand how this scholarship fits into the student’s financial strategy.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories