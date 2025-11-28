The Sussex India Scholarship for Master’s Program(2026)

If you have always wanted to study abroad, wanting you in a world-class university in the United Kingdom, and there is one thing that has always held you back is the tuition fee. Then the Sussex India Scholarship might be of interest to you. The Sussex India scholarship is more than just financial aid; it is an important opportunity for Indian students who are looking to attend the University of Sussex without breaking the bank.
What is the Sussex India Scholarship?
The University of Sussex offers a special financial aid program called the Sussex India Scholarship to Indian nationals who are considered overseas for fee purposes. What differentiates this scholarship is its broad scope; it is open to postgraduate students, and the number of awards is not limited, ensuring that many eligible Indian students can benefit from the scholarship.
|
Point to Remember:-
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Sussex India Scholarship 2026:-
|
Key Highlights
|
About
|
Type of Scholarship
|
Tuition Fee Reduction
|
Amount
|
£4,000
|
Funding Type
|
University of Sussex Funded
|
Application Deadline
|
January 1, 2026
|
Number of Scholarships Available
|
Unlimited
What are the Eligibility Criteria for the Sussex India Scholarship 2026?
If you want to pursue your postgraduation from the University of Sussex, just seeking the scholarship is not enough. There are certain eligibility criteria that the student has to qualify for to obtain the Sussex India Scholarship.
Understanding the eligibility criteria of the Sussex India Scholarship is very important. Given below is the eligibility criterion that the student must qualify to obtain the Sussex India Scholarship for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
(The information has been taken from the official website of the University of Sussex https://www.sussex.ac.uk/study/masters/apply).
The Sussex India Scholarship offers an excellent opportunity for Indian students to pursue a good education at the University of Sussex while significantly reducing their financial burden. This scholarship opportunity ensures that you qualify for the eligibility requirements and understand how this scholarship fits into the student’s financial strategy.
Related Searches:-
|
Which Sector Is Known as the ‘Backbone of Indian Economy’? A Career Guide For Students
|
Which Indian City Is Referred as the ‘Geology Capital of India’? A Must-Know for Geology Aspirants
|
What is the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)?