The Sussex India Scholarship for Master’s Program(2026)

If you have always wanted to study abroad, wanting you in a world-class university in the United Kingdom, and there is one thing that has always held you back is the tuition fee. Then the Sussex India Scholarship might be of interest to you. The Sussex India scholarship is more than just financial aid; it is an important opportunity for Indian students who are looking to attend the University of Sussex without breaking the bank.

What is the Sussex India Scholarship?

The University of Sussex offers a special financial aid program called the Sussex India Scholarship to Indian nationals who are considered overseas for fee purposes. What differentiates this scholarship is its broad scope; it is open to postgraduate students, and the number of awards is not limited, ensuring that many eligible Indian students can benefit from the scholarship.