Guide to IIM Mumbai UG Program 2026: Fees and Eligibility

IIM Mumbai UG Program 2026: With the introduction of a highly specialized, four-year Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Digital Sciences and Business Management, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai (previously NITIE) is making a major and strategic move into undergraduate education. By developing a pool of highly skilled techno-managers, this cutting-edge course is carefully designed to meet the pressing industry need for digitally-proficient professionals. The main goal of the program is to skillfully integrate sophisticated, cutting-edge digital technologies with basic management concepts.
IIM Mumbai hopes to create graduates who are uniquely prepared to lead in a data-driven world by placing this degree at the nexus of technology and business. The curriculum is specifically created to give students a thorough understanding of topics like analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation along with critical leadership and operational management abilities. In July 2026, the Institute anticipates welcoming its inaugural class. This innovative project demonstrates IIM Mumbai's dedication to shaping the direction of technical management education in India and enhancing its standing as a pioneer in the fields of industrial and digital management studies.
IIM Mumbai UG Program Overview
The Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Digital Sciences and Business Management is the formal term. This four-year degree program is independent. The curriculum is purposefully designed to be hybrid. It blends sophisticated technical operations with fundamental commercial abilities like marketing and finance. Data analysis and digital transformation abilities fall under this category.
A critical skill shortage in the market is acknowledged by the institute. The program's goal is to close the gap. For complicated business scenarios, the distinction between "hard and soft technologies" is necessary. It strengthens IIM Mumbai's current operational and systems management capabilities. The outcome? a highly specialized, data-driven management strategy.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Program Name
|
Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Digital Sciences and Business Management
|
Duration
|
4 Years (Standalone Undergraduate Degree)
|
Target Launch
|
July 2026 (Expected, pending approvals)
|
Initial Location
|
Proposed Satellite Campus, Pune
|
Target Audience
|
12th Standard Graduates
IIM Mumbai UG Program Eligibility & Admission
IIM Mumbai's new Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Digital Sciences and Business Management is positioned as a specialized, technological undergraduate degree. It is expected to launch in July 2026.
The suggested eligibility and admission process indicate a strong preference for technically competent students, even though formal, final admission criteria are pending regulatory clearance (probably from the NTA).
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Admission Process Stage
|
Program
|
B.S. in Digital Sciences and Business Management
|
4-Year Standalone Undergraduate Degree
|
Target Audience
|
12th Standard Graduates with a robust foundation in science and technical subjects.
|
First Cohort expected in July 2026 (Awaiting final approvals).
|
Primary Entrance Exam
|
JEE Main (Score is the likely primary shortlisting criterion).
|
IIM Mumbai has proposed using JEE Main scores, pending approval from NTA.
|
Alternative Entrance
|
None specified yet.
|
Alternative pathways may be announced if regulatory approval for JEE is delayed.
|
Selection Criteria
|
High technical aptitude and readiness for a technically demanding curriculum.
|
Stage 1: Shortlisting based on Entrance Exam scores (JEE Main).
|
Subsequent Rounds
|
N/A
|
Stage 2: Further selection rounds, likely including a Personal Interview (PI).
|
Estimated Annual Fee
|
₹6 Lakhs – ₹8 Lakhs per year (Total outlay: ∼₹24 Lakhs – ₹32 Lakhs for four years).
|
Merit-based scholarships and financial aid options are expected to be announced closer to the launch.
|
Initial Location
|
Proposed Satellite Campus, Pune (Future plans for transition/expansion to Mumbai campus).
|
N/A
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!