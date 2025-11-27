Guide to IIM Mumbai UG Program 2026: Fees and Eligibility

IIM Mumbai UG Program 2026: With the introduction of a highly specialized, four-year Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Digital Sciences and Business Management, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai (previously NITIE) is making a major and strategic move into undergraduate education. By developing a pool of highly skilled techno-managers, this cutting-edge course is carefully designed to meet the pressing industry need for digitally-proficient professionals. The main goal of the program is to skillfully integrate sophisticated, cutting-edge digital technologies with basic management concepts.

IIM Mumbai hopes to create graduates who are uniquely prepared to lead in a data-driven world by placing this degree at the nexus of technology and business. The curriculum is specifically created to give students a thorough understanding of topics like analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation along with critical leadership and operational management abilities. In July 2026, the Institute anticipates welcoming its inaugural class. This innovative project demonstrates IIM Mumbai's dedication to shaping the direction of technical management education in India and enhancing its standing as a pioneer in the fields of industrial and digital management studies.