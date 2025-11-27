Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships: Eligibility, Admission Process and Other Details

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships: Established in 1976 by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation, the Inlaks Scholarship is one of India's most esteemed need-based and merit-based study abroad possibilities. Its main goal is to offer highly gifted Indian students enrolled in full-time master's, MPhil, and doctorate programs mostly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and important European nations complete financial support. The application period is predictable; it typically opens in January or February and closes in March or April each year, necessitating careful preparation from candidates.
The scholarship is extremely valuable because of the Foundation's strategic alliances with a number of internationally recognized universities. These collaborations greatly improve the awardees' access to academic opportunities and prominence. Important collaborators include King's College London, Sciences Po Paris, the University of Cambridge (Cambridge Trust), Imperial College, and the Royal College of Art (RCA). The Inlaks Scholarship guarantees that the academic and research aspirations of India's most brilliant students are not hampered by financial limitations by combining institutional support with financial assistance at these top international universities.
How To Apply For The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships?
The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship application is a comprehensive online procedure that necessitates meticulous planning and strict attention to deadlines, which normally span from January/February to March/April annually. To apply for the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships, follow these six crucial steps.
-
Secure University Admission: Before the Inlaks deadline, secure a confirmed offer of admission (or preliminary acceptance) for a full-time Master's, MPhil, or PhD program from a prestigious overseas university.
-
Check Eligibility & Dates: On the official Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation website, confirm your eligibility (Indian citizenship, age restrictions, degree requirements) and take note of the precise application start and ending dates.
-
Access the web portal: The official Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation online application portal requires you to register and log in. After completing the initial signup, carefully save your login information.
-
Fill Out Detailed Forms: Completely fill out the application form's parts pertaining to your academic background, research proposal, statement of purpose (SOP), and financial declaration.
-
Upload References & Documents: Upload the required files, such as admission letters, certificates, and transcripts. Make sure your referees send the Foundation their recommendation letters directly before the deadline.
-
Await Interview & Final Selection: In India, shortlisted applicants go through a demanding interview procedure that is frequently conducted in April or May. Overall merit, need, and interview performance all play a role in the final decision.
Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships: Eligibility
The highly esteemed Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships have strict eligibility requirements that center on program exclusions, financial need, and academic merit. The following table lists the fundamental prerequisites for Indian students wishing to apply for the scholarship:
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria (Requirements & Exclusions)
|
Details
|
Nationality & Residency
|
Must be an Indian citizen and resident in India at the time of application.
|
Applicants with degrees from abroad must have resided/worked in India for 2+ years post-graduation.
|
Age Limit
|
Must be born on or after January 1, 1996 (Check official site for the exact cutoff year for the current cycle).
|
Maximum age is typically 30 years at the time of application.
|
Academic Admission
|
Non-negotiable: Must have secured a confirmed/unconditional offer of admission to a full-time Master's, MPhil, or Doctoral program abroad (US, UK, or Europe) before applying for Inlaks.
|
Conditional offers (e.g., pending English certification) must have the condition cleared before the Inlaks deadline.
|
Minimum Academic Grade
|
Humanities, Social Sciences, Law, Fine Arts, Architecture: Must have a minimum of 65% or CGPA 6.8/10 in the undergraduate degree.
|
Mathematics, Sciences, Environment, and related subjects: Must have a minimum of 70% or CGPA 7.2/10 in the undergraduate degree.
|
Prior Education Status
|
Not Eligible if you already hold a postgraduate degree (Master's or PhD) from an institution abroad, or have already commenced postgraduate studies abroad.
|
Final-year students awaiting results from an Indian university are eligible to apply.
|
Ineligible Fields
|
The scholarship does NOT cover programs in: Business/Finance (MBA), Computer Science (with few exceptions at Imperial College), Engineering (with few exceptions at Imperial College), Medicine, Dentistry, Fashion Design, Hospitality, or Tourism.
|
Only Documentary Filmmaking is generally considered under film studies.
