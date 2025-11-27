Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships: Eligibility, Admission Process and Other Details

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships: Established in 1976 by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation, the Inlaks Scholarship is one of India's most esteemed need-based and merit-based study abroad possibilities. Its main goal is to offer highly gifted Indian students enrolled in full-time master's, MPhil, and doctorate programs mostly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and important European nations complete financial support. The application period is predictable; it typically opens in January or February and closes in March or April each year, necessitating careful preparation from candidates.

The scholarship is extremely valuable because of the Foundation's strategic alliances with a number of internationally recognized universities. These collaborations greatly improve the awardees' access to academic opportunities and prominence. Important collaborators include King's College London, Sciences Po Paris, the University of Cambridge (Cambridge Trust), Imperial College, and the Royal College of Art (RCA). The Inlaks Scholarship guarantees that the academic and research aspirations of India's most brilliant students are not hampered by financial limitations by combining institutional support with financial assistance at these top international universities.