IIM Lucknow 1999 alumni fellowship: The "99 Moonshots" scholarship, a significant initiative started by the alumni of IIM Lucknow's 1999 batch, is primarily intended to support doctorate research and improve the institute's standing internationally. The goal of this fellowship, which is fully funded by contributions from the 1999 postgraduate class, is to improve IIML's PhD community's research output and standing abroad. The program will support two PhD students for its first cycle in recognition of their capacity for rigorous research and significant achievements in the fields of academia, business, and society. The effort, according to alumnus Ashish Bhagare, is a direct attempt to boost the institute's research output and establish a standard for alumni engagement.
Importantly, the funding offers contingency and data collection support, as well as a large ₹1 lakh publishing award for research approved in prestigious journals and a ₹3 lakh conference grant for foreign travel. In order to maintain ongoing oversight and quality control over the research, awardees must also submit progress reports to a monitoring committee every six months.
How To Apply For The IIM Lucknow ’99 Moonshots’ Scholarship?
Sponsored by the 1999 alumni class of IIM Lucknow, the "99 Moonshots" fellowship is a special scholarship for PhD students at the university. Following enrollment, the Doctoral Programs office usually handles the application process internally. The typical application procedure for current PhD students at IIM Lucknow is outlined in the following six steps:
Verify Enrollment Status: Since the fellowship is only available to doctorate candidates at the alma mater, make sure you are presently enrolled as a PhD scholar at IIM Lucknow.
Keep an Eye on Internal Notifications: Keep an eye out for official announcements and specific application portal links in internal communications (emails/notices) from the Doctoral Programs Office (DPO).
Create a thorough, high-impact research proposal that explains the goals, methodology, and possible scholarly and societal contributions of your PhD study.
Collect Academic Transcripts: Gather and store copies of your current IIML progress reports (if relevant) as well as all of your official academic transcripts (Master's, qualifying examinations, etc.).
Finalize Your Online Submission: Use the DPO/Scholarship site to access the specific online application form, upload your proposal and transcripts, and submit it by the internal deadline.
Attend Interview/Presentation: In order to make a final decision, shortlisted candidates will probably need to present their study to the Alumni Monitoring Committee or the Dean of Academic Affairs.
IIM Lucknow ’99 Moonshots’ Fellowship: Key Highlights
A new alumni-funded initiative called the IIM Lucknow "99 Moonshots" Fellowship is intended to support the institute's doctorate research program. It focuses on giving chosen PhD candidates financial and research support. The following are the main attributes and highlights of the fellowship:
Parameter
Feature/Benefit
Value/Details
Funding Source
Alumni Contributions
Entirely funded by the IIM Lucknow 1999 batch alumni.
Target Audience
Doctoral Scholars
Exclusively for currently enrolled PhD students at IIM Lucknow.
Primary Goal
Research Excellence
To enhance IIML's research output and elevate its global rankings.
Number of Recipients
Initial Cycle
Two doctoral candidates selected in the first cycle.
Publication Award
Incentive for Top Research
₹1,00,000 award for research accepted in top-tier journals.
Conference Grant
Support for International Travel
₹3,00,000 grant for presenting papers at international conferences.
Monitoring Requirement
Accountability & Quality
Awardees must present research updates to the Alumni Monitoring Committee every six months.
Additional Support
Research Contingency
Includes financial support for contingency and data collection expenses.
