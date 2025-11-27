IIM Lucknow 1999 alumni fellowship: The "99 Moonshots" scholarship, a significant initiative started by the alumni of IIM Lucknow's 1999 batch, is primarily intended to support doctorate research and improve the institute's standing internationally. The goal of this fellowship, which is fully funded by contributions from the 1999 postgraduate class, is to improve IIML's PhD community's research output and standing abroad. The program will support two PhD students for its first cycle in recognition of their capacity for rigorous research and significant achievements in the fields of academia, business, and society. The effort, according to alumnus Ashish Bhagare, is a direct attempt to boost the institute's research output and establish a standard for alumni engagement.

Importantly, the funding offers contingency and data collection support, as well as a large ₹1 lakh publishing award for research approved in prestigious journals and a ₹3 lakh conference grant for foreign travel. In order to maintain ongoing oversight and quality control over the research, awardees must also submit progress reports to a monitoring committee every six months.