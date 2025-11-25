What are the Key AICTE Schemes for College Students?

These days, selecting a college involves more than just looking through brochures, calculating tuition fees, nd asking seniors for general guidance. If you are a Class 12 student who is pursuing higher education in the fields like;

Management

Engineering

Architecture

Pharmacy, or

Technical Diplomas

Then you are entering a system which is administered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). What many of us don’t realise is that AICTE is more than simply a regulatory organisation that approves colleges, it discreetly impacts the academic experience of the four years of education. AICTE has a significant impact on numerous aspects of education, including scholarships, internships, instructor quality, and college labs and equipment.