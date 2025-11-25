IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025

Nov 25, 2025

 The articles discussed the top AICTE schemes that have a significant impact on a student’s college decision, including scholarships, internships, and faculty excellence efforts.

Key AICTE Schemes for College Students (Image Source: AICTE Official Website)
These days, selecting a college involves more than just looking through brochures, calculating tuition fees, nd asking seniors for general guidance. If you are a Class 12 student who is pursuing higher education in the fields like;

  • Management

  • Engineering

  • Architecture

  • Pharmacy, or 

  • Technical Diplomas

Then you are entering a system which is administered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). What many of us don’t realise is that AICTE is more than simply a regulatory organisation that approves colleges, it discreetly impacts the academic experience of the four years of education. AICTE has a significant impact on numerous aspects of education, including scholarships, internships, instructor quality, and college labs and equipment.

What are the Key AICTE Schemes for College Students?

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was established in November 1945 as a national-level supreme advisory organisation to undertake a survey of technical education facilities and encourage development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner. And the National Policy of Education (1986) has empowered AICTE with the following:-

Given below is the list of the important schemes of the AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) that the college students should know about:-

Schemes

About

AICTE YASHASVI(Young Achievers’ Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative) 

  • This scholarship plan for students with merit seeking admission in key engineering areas is designed to encourage students to pursue engineering education at the Diploma and UG levels.

  • The main aim of this scheme is to encourage students to pursue technical education in core engineering disciplines like civil, mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering at AICTE-approved technical institutes.

AICTE AURA (Augmenting Utilisation of Research Assets)

  • To promote the utilisation of I-STEM (India Science Technology Engineering Facilities Map), AICTE launched a scheme named AICET AURA (Augmenting Utilisation of Research Assets).

  • It provides financial aid of Rs. 2 Lakhs to full-time and regular faculty of AICTE-approved institutions.

AICTE Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)

  • The AICTE Post-Doctoral Fellowship’s primary goal is to support Indian PhD holders in the fields of engineering, management, design, hotel management and catering technology, applied sciences, computer application, planning, applied arts, crafts, and design, and interdisciplinary areas who want to pursue a regular career in research and development.

AICTE PRAGATI Scholarship

  • Meritorious girls who enroll in an AICTE-approved technical college for a degree or diploma are eligible for a scholarship or contingency.

  • Each year, a total of 10,00 scholarships are awarded at Rs. 50000 as expenses.

AICTE Saksham Scholarship

  • Scholarships or Contigencies have been awarded to differently-abled students who enroll in an AICTE-approved technical institution for a degree or diploma.

  • Each year, a scholarship worth Rs. 50000 is awarded for expenses.

(This information has been taken from the official website of the AICTE.)

These schemes offered by the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) are more than just benefits; they are effective tools that affect your entire college experience. 

