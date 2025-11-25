These days, selecting a college involves more than just looking through brochures, calculating tuition fees, nd asking seniors for general guidance. If you are a Class 12 student who is pursuing higher education in the fields like;
-
Management
-
Engineering
-
Architecture
-
Pharmacy, or
-
Technical Diplomas
Then you are entering a system which is administered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). What many of us don’t realise is that AICTE is more than simply a regulatory organisation that approves colleges, it discreetly impacts the academic experience of the four years of education. AICTE has a significant impact on numerous aspects of education, including scholarships, internships, instructor quality, and college labs and equipment.
What are the Key AICTE Schemes for College Students?
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was established in November 1945 as a national-level supreme advisory organisation to undertake a survey of technical education facilities and encourage development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner. And the National Policy of Education (1986) has empowered AICTE with the following:-
Given below is the list of the important schemes of the AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) that the college students should know about:-
|
Schemes
|
About
|
AICTE YASHASVI(Young Achievers’ Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative)
|
|
AICTE AURA (Augmenting Utilisation of Research Assets)
|
|
AICTE Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)
|
|
AICTE PRAGATI Scholarship
|
|
AICTE Saksham Scholarship
|
(This information has been taken from the official website of the AICTE.)
These schemes offered by the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) are more than just benefits; they are effective tools that affect your entire college experience.
Related Searches:-
|
What is the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)?
|
What is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR)? Grants, Scholarships and Fellowships Overview
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial