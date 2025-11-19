Indian State that has the most number of Institutes of National Importance:- Whenever a student thinks of pursuing higher education in India in some specific fields like engineering and technology, medical science, research, etc, some renowned institutes immediately come to our mind,l ike:- Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)

National Institutes of Technology (NIT)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

Central Universities, and

Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT). These are more than just a place to study; they are institutions that have influenced India’s innovation, technical leadership and research. All these institutes are collectively known as the Institutes of National Importance (INIs), which are the most distinguished academic and research institutions established by the Indian government.

Now consider this: What if there were more than one Institute of National Importance (INIs) in one Indian state? More IITs, NITs, cutting-edge research facilities, and medical centres of excellence? Identifying which state leads in hosting these elite institutions is important for students who are preparing for competitive examinations, planning their future studies and selecting universities. It helps them to explore areas with stronger academic ecosystems, more possibilities, and greater research potential. Which Indian State has the Most Number of Institutes of National Importance? Before getting into the numbers, students must understand why the Institutes of National Importance are so important. Each Institute of National Importance is established by an Act of Parliament and is monitored, funded and strengthened to promote national development. Some of the best physicians, engineers, architects, researchers, and administrators in India come from these institutions.