Which Indian State has the Highest Number of Engineering Colleges?

An Indian state with the highest number of engineering colleges: Have you ever considered a specific Indian state or states that have the highest number of engineering colleges, which produce thousands of graduates annually? 🤔

Mostly, students choose only renowned institutions like the IITs or the NITs, based on their placement records or the popularity of their branches offered, like the Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

However, there is one key detail that is frequently overlooked, yet makes a significant difference: the number of engineering colleges in a state.

Why is this detail important? This detail is important because a greater number of engineering institutions does not necessarily mean more seats, it also means:-

Now consider studying in a state that offers a wide range of prestigious institutes, contemporary infrastructure, dynamic student life, and various career opportunities. But the question remains,