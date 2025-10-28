Which are the Central Universities that Start With Letter ‘B’?

Central Universities that start with the letter ’B’:- Have you ever wondered how a single letter might lead to such wide educational opportunities? In India’s higher education network, the letter ‘B’ does just that. It introduces us to some of India’s most renowned central universities, which are more than just places of learning, but also emblems of India’s rising intellectual culture. Central universities have a distinct place in India’s education system. Unlike the state or the private universities, the central universities were created by an Act of Parliament and are directly funded by the Government of India. Now, there is an interesting development at the alphabet ‘B.’ When we search for the central universities in India that start with the letter ‘B,’ we come across only two big names, which are as follows:-

Banaras Hindu University (BHU):- One of India’s oldest and most prestigious educational institutions, and

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU):- a modern, inclusive university that is built on the principles of equality and empowerment. Despite having the same starting letter, the stories of these two central universities could not be more different. Where one university bears the legacy of India’s independence era visionaries, the other university embodies post-independence goals for social justice and advancements. Also, check, Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A? Central Universities that Start with Letter ‘B’ India is home to only two central universities that start with letter ‘B’. Namely, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Despite beig in the same state, each university have different academic interests and cultural relevance. These central universities have more than simplu alphabetical importance, they represent balance, between the past and the present, traditional and modern, spiritual and scientific. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Located in the sacred city of Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University is an internationally recognised center of study. This creative and imaginative university was founded in 1916 by the renowned leader, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, in close collaboration with great personalities like Dr Annie Besant. The BHU Act 1915 was the parliamentary legislation that established Banras Hindu University. The Banaras Hindu University comprises of:- 6 Institutes

14 Faculties

144 Departments

4 Interdiscipline Centres

A Constitutent College for Women

3 Constitutent Schools

6 Advanced Centres

10 Departments under Special Assistance Program

These cover a wide range of subjects in the humanities, social sciences, technology, medicine, science, performing arts, fine arts. There are a few reasons that makes Banaras Hindu University stand out from other central universities, which are as follows:- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) The central university Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University was founded in 1996 by an Act of Parliament under the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Education Department. This central university offers undergrgaduate and postgraduate courses along with the skills and knowledge to excel as individuals and working professionals. The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) differentiates itself as a socially responsible learning community that values high-quality scholarships and academic rigour while adhering to the social justice and equitable principles advocated by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar during his lifetime. By offering a variety of highly regarded degree programs that give students the opportunity to explore their intellectual and personal growth. The university offers various courses and degrees in fields like:-