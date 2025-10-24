Where do Indian Institutes stand in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026?

QS International Trade Rankings 2026: Recently, the QS International Trade Rankings 2026 were announced, which were created in collaboration with the Hinrich Foundation. The QS International Trade Rankings 2026 are divided into two programs, which are as follows:-
-
MBA’s and Master's, and
-
Executive MBA
With the collaboration of the Hinrich Foundation, the QS International Trade Rankings of 2026 for the MBA program included over 100 universities from around the world. The Arizona State University (Thunderbird School of Management) was ranked in the number 1 position in this year's rankings, with strong grades for program content and graduate outcomes on its Master of Global Management (MGM) program.
In this 2026 QS International Trade Ranking, there were 3 Indian institutions that made it to the top 100 ranks of the QS International Trade rankings. These rankings are conducted on six indicators, which are as follows:-
Also, check:-
-
What are the Top 10 Digital Skills that Students Should Learn Before Graduation?
-
Which Are the Best Indian Universities in the World University Rankings of 2026?
-
-
How Many Institutes of National Importance are there in India?
List of Indian Institutes in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026:-
In the QS International Trade Rankings 2026, which was evaluated in collaboration with the Hinrich Foundation, there were 3 Indian institutions which were ranked in the MBA program. Given below in the table is the list of the three institutions, along with their ranks and overall score and the scores obtained in the six indicators:-
|
Institute Names
|
Ranks
|
Overall Scores
|
32
|
69.7
|
Indicators
|
Research
|
51.1
|
Reputation
|
67.4
|
Innovative Teaching
|
76.7
|
Industry Engagement
|
32.9
|
Graduate Outcomes
|
80.6
|
Trade Program Content
|
82.8
|
71
|
49.5
|
Indicators
|
Research
|
25.1
|
Reputation
|
21.9
|
Innovative Teaching
|
78.4
|
Industry Engagement
|
46.3
|
Graduate Outcomes
|
56.4
|
Trade Program Content
|
78.6
|
62
|
54.1
|
Indicators
|
Research
|
20.7
|
Reputation
|
20.1
|
Innovative Teaching
|
94.8
|
Industry Engagement
|
32.6
|
Graduate Outcomes
|
66.5
|
Trade Program Content
|
88.7
(These rankings have been taken from the official website of the QS World University Rankings.)
Also, check:-
-
When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?
-
Goa Institute of Management 2026-28 PGDM Admissions Now Open: Apply Here
-
When Do IIM Bangalore UG Admissions 2026 Open? Check Important Details
-
UGC Defaulter Universities List 2025: List of Private Universities Name State Wise
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!