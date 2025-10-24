Where do Indian Institutes stand in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026?

QS International Trade Rankings 2026: Recently, the QS International Trade Rankings 2026 were announced, which were created in collaboration with the Hinrich Foundation. The QS International Trade Rankings 2026 are divided into two programs, which are as follows:-

MBA’s and Master's, and

Executive MBA

With the collaboration of the Hinrich Foundation, the QS International Trade Rankings of 2026 for the MBA program included over 100 universities from around the world. The Arizona State University (Thunderbird School of Management) was ranked in the number 1 position in this year's rankings, with strong grades for program content and graduate outcomes on its Master of Global Management (MGM) program.

In this 2026 QS International Trade Ranking, there were 3 Indian institutions that made it to the top 100 ranks of the QS International Trade rankings. These rankings are conducted on six indicators, which are as follows:-