Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 24, 2025, 17:32 IST

QS International Trade Rankings 2026 released! See where top Indian institutes stand among global universities for trade and economics.

Where do Indian Institutes stand in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026?
QS International Trade Rankings 2026: Recently, the QS International Trade Rankings 2026 were announced, which were created in collaboration with the Hinrich Foundation. The QS International Trade Rankings 2026 are divided into two programs, which are as follows:-

  • MBA’s and Master's, and 

  • Executive MBA

With the collaboration of the Hinrich Foundation, the QS International Trade Rankings of 2026 for the MBA program included over 100 universities from around the world. The Arizona State University (Thunderbird School of Management) was ranked in the number 1 position in this year's rankings, with strong grades for program content and graduate outcomes on its Master of Global Management (MGM) program.

In this 2026 QS International Trade Ranking, there were 3 Indian institutions that made it to the top 100 ranks of the QS International Trade rankings. These rankings are conducted on six indicators, which are as follows:-

List of Indian Institutes in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026:-

In the QS International Trade Rankings 2026, which was evaluated in collaboration with the Hinrich Foundation, there were 3 Indian institutions which were ranked in the MBA program. Given below in the table is the list of the three institutions, along with their ranks and overall score and the scores obtained in the six indicators:-

Institute Names

Ranks

Overall Scores

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

32

69.7

Indicators

Research

51.1

Reputation

67.4

Innovative Teaching

76.7

Industry Engagement

32.9

Graduate Outcomes

80.6

Trade Program Content 

82.8

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

71

49.5

Indicators

Research

25.1

Reputation

21.9

Innovative Teaching

78.4

Industry Engagement

46.3

Graduate Outcomes

56.4

Trade Program Content 

78.6

Manav Rachna International University

62

54.1

Indicators

Research

20.7

Reputation

20.1

Innovative Teaching

94.8

Industry Engagement

32.6

Graduate Outcomes

66.5

Trade Program Content 

88.7

