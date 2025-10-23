TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 23, 2025, 17:28 IST

PhD admissions IIT Delhi 2025: IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland are offering a Joint Phd Program for students who want to pursue global accreditation from top institutions. Check out the important dates and the eligibility criteria for seeking admission to the program.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?
When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), an Institute of National Importance, and the University of Queensland (UQ), a top 50 worldwide university, have collaborated to develop a Joint PHd program that would enable PhD candidates to have a significant influence on the world.

The University of Queensland has a reputation for research, offering cutting-edge facilities, and is located in Brisbane, which is one of Australia’s most livable cities, and provides a safe, welcoming, and cosmopolitan environment.

Key Highlights of the Joint PhD program of UQ and IIT Delhi:-

The joint PhD program is being offered by the University of Queensland (UQ) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi duration of the program will be 4 years of duration. In this Joint PhD program, the candidate will write an 80,000-word thesis that makes a substantial contribution to their field of study. Once the candidates have completed this joint PhD program, graduates will be given a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from both the University of Queensland and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Also, check:-

A Joint PhD Program, which is being offered by the UQ-IITD Research Academy, will allow the candidates to have:-

For those students who want to enroll in the Joint PhD program being offered by the UQ-IIT Delhi, there are certain important dates that the students should be aware of, and they are as follows:-

Event

Date

Application Submission Opens

October 30, 2025

Application Submission Closes on

January 7, 2026

The advisor shortlists applicants

January 21 to March 4, 2025

Interview with shortlisted candidates

March 30, 2026

Offer letter to be sent shortlisted candidates

May 18, 2026

Last date to accept the offer letter

May 29, 2026

Classes Commence at IIT Delhi and UQ

July 2026

(The dates have been taken from the official website.)

The candidates can start submitting their applications for admission to the Joint PhD program being offered by the University of Queensland and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories