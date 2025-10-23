When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), an Institute of National Importance, and the University of Queensland (UQ), a top 50 worldwide university, have collaborated to develop a Joint PHd program that would enable PhD candidates to have a significant influence on the world.

The University of Queensland has a reputation for research, offering cutting-edge facilities, and is located in Brisbane, which is one of Australia’s most livable cities, and provides a safe, welcoming, and cosmopolitan environment.

Key Highlights of the Joint PhD program of UQ and IIT Delhi:-

The joint PhD program is being offered by the University of Queensland (UQ) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi duration of the program will be 4 years of duration. In this Joint PhD program, the candidate will write an 80,000-word thesis that makes a substantial contribution to their field of study. Once the candidates have completed this joint PhD program, graduates will be given a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from both the University of Queensland and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.