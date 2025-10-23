When do the Registrations Open for the Joint PhD Program being Offered by UQ-IIT Delhi?

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), an Institute of National Importance, and the University of Queensland (UQ), a top 50 worldwide university, have collaborated to develop a Joint PHd program that would enable PhD candidates to have a significant influence on the world.
The University of Queensland has a reputation for research, offering cutting-edge facilities, and is located in Brisbane, which is one of Australia’s most livable cities, and provides a safe, welcoming, and cosmopolitan environment.
Key Highlights of the Joint PhD program of UQ and IIT Delhi:-
The joint PhD program is being offered by the University of Queensland (UQ) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi duration of the program will be 4 years of duration. In this Joint PhD program, the candidate will write an 80,000-word thesis that makes a substantial contribution to their field of study. Once the candidates have completed this joint PhD program, graduates will be given a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from both the University of Queensland and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
A Joint PhD Program, which is being offered by the UQ-IITD Research Academy, will allow the candidates to have:-
For those students who want to enroll in the Joint PhD program being offered by the UQ-IIT Delhi, there are certain important dates that the students should be aware of, and they are as follows:-
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application Submission Opens
|
October 30, 2025
|
Application Submission Closes on
|
January 7, 2026
|
The advisor shortlists applicants
|
January 21 to March 4, 2025
|
Interview with shortlisted candidates
|
March 30, 2026
|
Offer letter to be sent shortlisted candidates
|
May 18, 2026
|
Last date to accept the offer letter
|
May 29, 2026
|
Classes Commence at IIT Delhi and UQ
|
July 2026
(The dates have been taken from the official website.)
The candidates can start submitting their applications for admission to the Joint PhD program being offered by the University of Queensland and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
