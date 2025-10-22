Indian Institute that is known as the ‘Brain of Indian Science’:- Consider a university where science influences every corridor, ideas spark like neurons in action, and each graduate becomes a source of innovation.

This is the Índian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru,’ which is affectionately and also informally known as the ‘Brain of Indian Science.’

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), was founded almost a century ago, and has since than been more than just an academic institution, it is Indian’s scientific nerve centre. The institutes over the years have alos conducted some ground-breaking research, supervised national missionsm and formed country’s intellectual foundations. Many of India’s advances may be linked back to this campus, ranging from atomic energy to aerospace, sustainable technology to brain research.