Which Indian Institute is called the ‘Brain of Indian Science’?

Indian Institute that is known as the ‘Brain of Indian Science’:- Consider a university where science influences every corridor, ideas spark like neurons in action, and each graduate becomes a source of innovation.
This is the Índian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru,’ which is affectionately and also informally known as the ‘Brain of Indian Science.’
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), was founded almost a century ago, and has since than been more than just an academic institution, it is Indian’s scientific nerve centre. The institutes over the years have alos conducted some ground-breaking research, supervised national missionsm and formed country’s intellectual foundations. Many of India’s advances may be linked back to this campus, ranging from atomic energy to aerospace, sustainable technology to brain research.
Also, check:-
-
How Many Institutes of National Importance are there in India?
-
-
Why is IISc called the ‘Brain of Indian Science’?
Before knowing why is the Indian Institute of Science known as the ‘Brain of Indian Sciecne,’ knowing how the institute came into existence is also necessary.
The prosperous entrepreneur Jamshetsji Nusserwanji Tata was a firm believer in the power of scientific research andhigher education to drive social and economic development. In the 1890s Tata’s idea of founding what became now popularly known as theIndian Institute of Science (IISc)was thanks to the help offered by the Mysore State, whose rulers shared the same devotion to education and research.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was finally established on May 27, 1909, in Bengaluru, following a order and resolution enacted by the government of India. The nickname ‘Brain of Indian Science,’ has been earned by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), for its innovative research, it’s important role in launching the Industrial revolution of India, and it’s ongoing contribution to basic and applied science.
Given below are some of the reason why the Indian Institute of Science is fondly and also informally known as the ‘Brain of Indian Science’:-