Oldest Women’s Colleges in India:- Long before women were granted the right to vote, own property, or communicate openly in public, a few visionary Indian educators believed that education was the way to women’s independence. Their determination inspired a movement that changed the social framework of India, and that was the establishment of India’s first women’s colleges.
These oldest women’s colleges in India were more than just institutions; they were symbols of bravery and reform, established when sending a daughter to school was not a regular practice. From Bethune College (1849) in Kolkata, to Queen Mary’s College in Chennai and Women’s Christian College. This vision of the leaders gave women access to knowledge, dignity, and self-reliance.
These oldest women’s colleges continue to nurture capable professionals, reformers, and leaders who influence India’s political, social, and academic environments today. This article will list the oldest women’s colleges in India, along with their establishment year and other important details.
Also, check:-
-
Oldest Colleges in Mumbai: A Guide to Mumbai’s Historic Educational Institutions
-
-
-
What Are the Key Communication Skills Useful for a Successful Career?
Which are the Oldest Women’s Colleges in India?
The history of women’s education in India is one of courage, reform, and resilience. With the revolutionary ideals of some influential reformers, it promoted the growth of institutions similar to the Bethune College in Kolkata, like Queen Mary’s Colleges in Chennai, Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow, among many others.
These colleges became the pillars of empowerment, nurturing women who became doctors, educators, scientists, artists and leaders. Given below is a list of some of the oldest women’s colleges in India, along with their establishment year and where they are located.
|
College Name
|
Years
|
Location
|
1879
|
Kolkata
|
1870
|
Lucknow
|
1914
|
Chennai
|
1916
|
Mumbai
|
Women’s Christian College
|
1915
|
Chennai
|
1924
|
Delhi
|
St. Teresa’s College
|
1925
|
Kerala
|
1932
|
Delhi
|
1935
|
Rajasthan
|
Women’s Christian College
|
1915
|
Chennai
|
1948
|
Delhi
The oldest women’s colleges in India served as reforming forces in addition to being educational institutions. These institutions, founded in the midst of social discord, offered women the courage to dream big.
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial