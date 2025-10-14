Which are the Oldest Women’s Colleges in India?

Oldest Women’s Colleges in India:- Long before women were granted the right to vote, own property, or communicate openly in public, a few visionary Indian educators believed that education was the way to women’s independence. Their determination inspired a movement that changed the social framework of India, and that was the establishment of India’s first women’s colleges.

These oldest women’s colleges in India were more than just institutions; they were symbols of bravery and reform, established when sending a daughter to school was not a regular practice. From Bethune College (1849) in Kolkata, to Queen Mary’s College in Chennai and Women’s Christian College. This vision of the leaders gave women access to knowledge, dignity, and self-reliance.

These oldest women’s colleges continue to nurture capable professionals, reformers, and leaders who influence India’s political, social, and academic environments today. This article will list the oldest women’s colleges in India, along with their establishment year and other important details.