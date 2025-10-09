RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Which Are the Best Indian Universities in the World University Rankings of 2026?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 9, 2025, 13:50 IST

The World University Rankings 2026 have been released recently by the Times Higher Education. Check out which are the best Indian universities that have ranked in the World Universities Rankings of 2026, along with the ranks, and the key factors that evaluate the rankings.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which are the Best Indian Universities in the World University Rankings of 2026?
Which are the Best Indian Universities in the World University Rankings of 2026?

The Times Higher Education has recently released the World University Rankings 2026. The top position is retained by Oxford University for the 10th Consecutive year in the World University Rankings 2026, which was backed by a good research environment score. Princeton advanced to a joint third position, being the only US university to achieve its best-ever finish, and China recorded five institutions in the top forty.

For the first time, India has the second-highest number of listed universities, following only the United States. The list of the world’s greatest universities includes 2,191 institutions from 115 nations and territories.

Also, check:-

Which Indian Universities were listed in the World University Rankings 2026?

The only global ranking tables that evaluate research-intensive universities on all four  of their primary missions, which are as follows:-

  • Research

  • Teaching

  • Knowledge transfer

  • International 

They are done by the Times Higher Education for the World University Rankings. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings rank research-intensive universities across all core missions. They employ 18 carefully selected performance measures to provide the most thorough and impartial comparisons, which are accepted by students, the university leaders, academics, businesses and governments. The Times Higher Education also uses five key indicators for the evaluation of these rankings, which are as follows:-

Given below is the list of the best Indian Universities, which were ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, along with their ranks:-

Ranks

Universities

201-250

Indian Institute of Science

351-400

Savetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

401-500

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Medical Sciences

501-600

Banaras Hindu University

501-600

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

501-600

KIIT University

501-600

Lovely Professional University

501-600

Mahatma Gandhi University

501-600

UPES

601-800

Aligarh Muslim University

601-800

Amity University, Noida

601-800

Bharathiar University

601-800

Central University of Punjab

601-800

Chitkara University

601-800

Graphic Era University

601-800

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

601-800

International Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

601-800

Malviya National Institute of Technology

601-800

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

601-800

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

601-800

Panjab University

These are some of the best Indian Universities which were ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories