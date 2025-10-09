Which are the Best Indian Universities in the World University Rankings of 2026?

The Times Higher Education has recently released the World University Rankings 2026. The top position is retained by Oxford University for the 10th Consecutive year in the World University Rankings 2026, which was backed by a good research environment score. Princeton advanced to a joint third position, being the only US university to achieve its best-ever finish, and China recorded five institutions in the top forty.
For the first time, India has the second-highest number of listed universities, following only the United States. The list of the world’s greatest universities includes 2,191 institutions from 115 nations and territories.
Also, check:-
Which Indian Universities were listed in the World University Rankings 2026?
The only global ranking tables that evaluate research-intensive universities on all four of their primary missions, which are as follows:-
-
Research
-
Teaching
-
Knowledge transfer
-
International
They are done by the Times Higher Education for the World University Rankings. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings rank research-intensive universities across all core missions. They employ 18 carefully selected performance measures to provide the most thorough and impartial comparisons, which are accepted by students, the university leaders, academics, businesses and governments. The Times Higher Education also uses five key indicators for the evaluation of these rankings, which are as follows:-
Given below is the list of the best Indian Universities, which were ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, along with their ranks:-
|
Ranks
|
Universities
|
201-250
|
351-400
|
401-500
|
501-600
|
501-600
|
501-600
|
501-600
|
501-600
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
501-600
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
Chitkara University
|
601-800
|
Graphic Era University
|
601-800
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
601-800
|
International Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
601-800
|
601-800
These are some of the best Indian Universities which were ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.
Also, check:-
-
Which Indian Cities Host Both IITs and Agricultural Universities?
-
Which are the two cities in India to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS together?
-
-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial