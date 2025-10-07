Which are the Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025?

Best DU Colleges for Management Studies 2025:- After completing Class 12, do you have aspirations of pursuing a career in management, business, or entrepreneurship? Then Delhi University might be the best spot to start your journey. Delhi University is known for its academic excellence, affordable education, and diverse student population. It boasts some of India’s best colleges that offer top-tier management degrees as w
From the renowned Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) to well-known names such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Ramanujan College, these institutions offer not only quality education but also exposure to the corporate world by offering various internship opportunities, conducting seminars, and strong placement networks.
This article will list the best Delhi University colleges for management studies, along with the courses offered, the admission process and other important details.
List of Best DU Colleges Offering Management Studies in 2025
Delhi University is recognised for its diverse student community, affordable tuition, and academic integrity. Unlike many other universities and colleges, the management programs offered by the Delhi University colleges, like the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BBA, are recognised internationally and prioritise both theory and practical exposure.
The very renowned Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi) offers MBA and doctoral degrees, and is also the University of Delhi’s top choice for management education. Some of the top colleges of Delhi University also offer undergraduate management courses, such as BBA and BMS are Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc. Below is the list of the best DU colleges offering management studies:-
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
Best DU Colleges for Management Studies
The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi offer undergraduate management programs like the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BBA in Finance and Investment Analysis (BBA-FIA), B.A (Honours) in Business Economics, etc. Admission to these programs is determined by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a national-level examination for seeking admission to popular colleges of Delhi University.
Some of the requirements that the students appearing for the CUET (UG or PG) exam to seek admission to the management programs offered by the best Delhi University colleges are as follows:-
|
Below is the list of the courses offered by some of the best DU colleges for management studies:-
|
College Name
|
Programs Offered
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi)
|
|
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS)
|
|
Ramanujan College
|
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|
Delhi University’s management colleges are more than just educational institutions, and they serve as the starting points for the business leaders of tomorrow. With a strong academic reputation, affordable tuition, and impressive placement records, DU colleges for management studies continue to be a prominent choice for management students.
