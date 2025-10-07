Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link

Which are the Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 7, 2025, 12:07 IST

Looking to pursue higher education in the management field? Then, DU colleges for management studies might be a good starting point for students. This article will explore the best DU colleges for management studies, along with the courses offered by the colleges and the admission process.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025
List of Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025

Best DU Colleges for Management Studies 2025:- After completing Class 12, do you have aspirations of pursuing a career in management, business, or entrepreneurship? Then Delhi University might be the best spot to start your journey. Delhi University is known for its academic excellence, affordable education, and diverse student population. It boasts some of India’s best colleges that offer top-tier management degrees as w

From the renowned Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) to well-known names such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Ramanujan College, these institutions offer not only quality education but also exposure to the corporate world by offering various internship opportunities, conducting seminars, and strong placement networks.

This article will list the best Delhi University colleges for management studies, along with the courses offered, the admission process and other important details.

Also, check:-

List of Best DU Colleges Offering Management Studies in 2025

Delhi University is recognised for its diverse student community, affordable tuition, and academic integrity.  Unlike many other universities and colleges, the management programs offered by the Delhi University colleges, like the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BBA, are recognised internationally and prioritise both theory and practical exposure.

The very renowned Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi) offers MBA and doctoral degrees, and is also the University of Delhi’s top choice for management education. Some of the top colleges of Delhi University also offer undergraduate management courses, such as BBA and BMS are Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc.  Below is the list of the best DU colleges offering management studies:-

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi)

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS)

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

Aryabhatta College

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi

Gargi College

Delhi School of Economics

Maharaja Agrasen College

Ramanujan College

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management

Best DU Colleges for Management Studies

The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi offer undergraduate management programs like the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BBA in Finance and Investment Analysis (BBA-FIA), B.A (Honours) in Business Economics, etc. Admission to these programs is determined by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a national-level examination for seeking admission to popular colleges of Delhi University.

Some of the requirements that the students appearing for the CUET (UG or PG) exam to seek admission to the management programs offered by the best Delhi University colleges are as follows:-

  • Must appear for the CUET exam and have to qualify for the cutoff set by the respective colleges they seek admission to.

  • Some colleges even conduct a group discussion and interview once the student qualifies for the exam and its cutoff, like the Shaeed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Below is the list of the courses offered by some of the best DU colleges  for management studies:-

College Name

Programs Offered

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi)

  • MBA

  • MBA Executive Program

  • General Management Program for Defence Officers (Certificate)

  • Doctoral Program

  • MBA Executive (Healthcare Administration) Program

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS)

Ramanujan College

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

  • BMS (Bachelor in Management Studies)

Delhi University’s management colleges are more than just educational institutions, and they serve as the starting points for the business leaders of tomorrow. With a strong academic reputation, affordable tuition, and impressive placement records, DU colleges for management studies continue to be a prominent choice for management students.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories