Which are the Best DU Colleges for Management Studies in 2025?

Best DU Colleges for Management Studies 2025:- After completing Class 12, do you have aspirations of pursuing a career in management, business, or entrepreneurship? Then Delhi University might be the best spot to start your journey. Delhi University is known for its academic excellence, affordable education, and diverse student population. It boasts some of India’s best colleges that offer top-tier management degrees as w From the renowned Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) to well-known names such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Ramanujan College, these institutions offer not only quality education but also exposure to the corporate world by offering various internship opportunities, conducting seminars, and strong placement networks. This article will list the best Delhi University colleges for management studies, along with the courses offered, the admission process and other important details.

Some of the requirements that the students appearing for the CUET (UG or PG) exam to seek admission to the management programs offered by the best Delhi University colleges are as follows:- Must appear for the CUET exam and have to qualify for the cutoff set by the respective colleges they seek admission to.

Some colleges even conduct a group discussion and interview once the student qualifies for the exam and its cutoff, like the Shaeed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Below is the list of the courses offered by some of the best DU colleges for management studies:- College Name Programs Offered Faculty of Management Studies (FMS Delhi) MBA

MBA Executive Program

General Management Program for Defence Officers (Certificate)

Doctoral Program

MBA Executive (Healthcare Administration) Program Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies)

BBA (Finance and Investment Analysis) Ramanujan College BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies)

B. A. (Honours) in Economics

B.Com (Honours) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College BMS (Bachelor in Management Studies)