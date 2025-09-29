Which National Law University is Known as “Harvard of the East”?

NLU, which is known as the Harvard of the East:- Whenever we think of law schools around the world, the first name that comes to mind is Harvard Law School, a symbol of grandeur, excellence and its authority.

But did you know that India also has its own “Harvard”? Among the National Law Universities (NLUs), which are the dream destinations for all CLAT aspirants, there is one institution that stands out so much that it is proudly nicknamed the “Harvard of the East.”

The title “Harvard of the East” is more than just a fancy comparison. This title highlights the law university's leading role, high standard, and worldwide recognition. This National Law University, like Harvard in the United States, has transformed how legal subjects are taught, practised and perceived in the country. For many years, it has been the top pick for the toppers; it is the training ground for the best of the legal brains in India, and also serves as the starting point for innovative legal and policy concepts.