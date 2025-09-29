Which National Law University is Known as “Harvard of the East”?

NLU, which is known as the Harvard of the East:- Whenever we think of law schools around the world, the first name that comes to mind is Harvard Law School, a symbol of grandeur, excellence and its authority.
But did you know that India also has its own “Harvard”? Among the National Law Universities (NLUs), which are the dream destinations for all CLAT aspirants, there is one institution that stands out so much that it is proudly nicknamed the “Harvard of the East.”
The title “Harvard of the East” is more than just a fancy comparison. This title highlights the law university's leading role, high standard, and worldwide recognition. This National Law University, like Harvard in the United States, has transformed how legal subjects are taught, practised and perceived in the country. For many years, it has been the top pick for the toppers; it is the training ground for the best of the legal brains in India, and also serves as the starting point for innovative legal and policy concepts.
Let’s explore it from this angle:-
-
You know that Harvard Law School has produced U.S. presidents, Nobel Laureates, and Supreme Court Judges; similarly, the Indian National Law University has also produced Supreme Court Judges, some renowned politicians, law firm partners, academicians, and senior advocates.
-
If Harvard Law School is the West’s shining example of legal prodigy, then the National Law University is India’s answer.
Also, check:-
-
Which City is Home to the Maximum Number of Central Universities?
-
Which City is Known as the “Educational Hub of India” and Why?
-
-
Soft Skills Vs. Hard Skills: Check Differences and Importance
-
NIRF 2025 Law Rankings: Check the list of Top Law Colleges in India
But the big question remains: Which National Law University actually has the moniker of “Harvard of the East”?
Before the answer is revealed, can you take a guess!!!
Q.1 Which of the following National Law Universities has the title moniker "Harvard of the East”? ⁉️
A. NALSAR Hyderabad
B. NLSIU Bangalore
C. NLU Delhi
D. NLU Jodhpur
Correct Answers:- The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, holds the title of the “Harvard of the East.” The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, was established in 1986, and it is India’s First National Law University, which continues to lead the way in unmatched academic rigour, excellent faculty and renowned alumni.
Why is NLSIU Bengaluru Called the Harvard of the East?
The history of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, is nothing short of revolutionary.
The legal education in India was mostly traditional, with an obsolete curriculum and little relevance to real-world practice. The NLSIU came into existence in 1986, India’s first National Law University, which was founded on the vision of Professor N.R. Madhava Menon. The NLSIU was established through a unique collaboration between the members of the Bar, legal academia, and the court to be India’s pioneering legal education offering university.
Also, check:-
-
List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered
-
List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details
-
Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India: Top Platforms Offering Ethical Hacking Program for Free
-
Oldest Colleges in Delhi: Check Courses Offered, History and Other Details
-
-
CLAT UG vs CLAT PG 2026: A Comparison that Every Aspirant Should Know
-
What are the Top Law Specialisations Offering the Highest Salaries?
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial