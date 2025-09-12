Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India: Top Platforms Offering Ethical Hacking Program for Free

Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India:- Ethical Hacking is the practice of finding and fixing security problems in computer systems. Hence, people and companies stay safe online from cyberattacks that are increasing worldwide. In today's digital age, as our mobile devices, apps, and websites increasingly hold more of our lives and sensitive information, knowing how to protect them has become essential.
Many Indian colleges and universities, and other various and popular platforms, offer free ethical hacking courses, workshops, elective courses or various dedicated clubs that educate the participating students on basic tools and thinking which is used by cybersecurity professionals. These courses are developed to help beginners learn the various aspects of cybersecurity. The demand for ethical hackers is expected to increase in the future, as businesses continue to confront the new challenges from cybercriminals that attempt to steal important informa
This article will discuss which Indian colleges, universities, institutions, and other platforms offer free courses on Ethical Hacking.
Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India
As India continues to grow in digital technology and is becoming a hub for cybersecurity, with the increasing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and ethical hacking, many colleges and institutes and other popular platforms offer free ethical hacking courses. This program is developed for students who want to learn about how systems work and want to learn how to secure their information and systems against these cyberattacks.
Below is the list of some of the institutes and popular platforms offering free ethical hacking courses in India, along with other important details:-
|
Institute Names
|
Duration
|
Highlights
|
12 weeks
|
|
IBM via Coursera
|
2 months
|
|
Cisco Networking Academy
|
Self-paced
|
|
EdX
|
Self-Paced
|
What are the Career Opportunities available in Ethical Hacking?
After completing a certification course in Ethical Hacking, it will open doors for various job opportunities, as the demand for professionals is high. To pursue a career in Ethical Hacking in India, one needs to have a degree in Computer Science, hands-on experience and some necessary certifications from recognised platforms.
Below is a list of some of the career opportunities that are available after gaining a certificate in Ethical Hacking, along with some of the top recruiters for the job role:-
|
Career Opportunities
|
Top Recruiters
|
|
These are some of the top platforms where the aspirants can pursue free ethical hacking courses.
