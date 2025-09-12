Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out

Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India: Top Platforms Offering Ethical Hacking Program for Free

The article will help you list the top and popular platforms which offer free ethical hacking programs for the aspirants who want to pursue a career in Cybersecurity. Additionally, it will also inform about the top recruiters and career opportunities available.  

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 12, 2025, 17:41 IST
Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India
Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India

Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India:- Ethical Hacking is the practice of finding and fixing security problems in computer systems. Hence, people and companies stay safe online from cyberattacks that are increasing worldwide. In today's digital age, as our mobile devices, apps, and websites increasingly hold more of our lives and sensitive information, knowing how to protect them has become essential.

Many Indian colleges and universities, and other various and popular platforms, offer free ethical hacking courses, workshops, elective courses or various dedicated clubs that educate the participating students on basic tools and thinking which is used by cybersecurity professionals. These courses are developed to help beginners learn the various aspects of cybersecurity. The demand for ethical hackers is expected to increase in the future, as businesses continue to confront the new challenges from cybercriminals that attempt to steal important informa

This article will discuss which Indian colleges, universities, institutions, and other platforms offer free courses on Ethical Hacking.

Also, check:-

Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India

As India continues to grow in digital technology and is becoming a hub for cybersecurity, with the increasing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and ethical hacking, many colleges and institutes and other popular platforms offer free ethical hacking courses. This program is developed for students who want to learn about how systems work and want to learn how to secure their information and systems against these cyberattacks.

Below is the list of some of the institutes and popular platforms offering free ethical hacking courses in India, along with other important details:-

Institute Names

Duration

Highlights

IIT Kharagpur

12 weeks

  • Will include topics like network security, cryptography,  and networking 

IBM via Coursera

2 months

  • This course offers at least 54 practice exercises.
  • This will help you build your knowledge through hands-on experience and by using tools like Wireshark, Metasploit, OpenVAS and Kali Linux

Cisco Networking Academy

Self-paced

  • Once the course is completed, you will have job opportunities as a network security engineer, ethical hacker or as a Security Operations Centre Analyst
  • This course offers two levels, which are entry-level and associate-level.

EdX

Self-Paced

  • The platform offers at least courses such as Ethical Hacking Essentials, Network Security Protocols, etc, which are all affiliated with different platforms as well.

What are the Career Opportunities available in Ethical Hacking?

After completing a certification course in Ethical Hacking, it will open doors for various job opportunities, as the demand for professionals is high.  To pursue a career in Ethical Hacking in India, one needs to have a degree in Computer Science, hands-on experience and some necessary certifications from recognised platforms. 

Below is a list of some of the career opportunities that are available after gaining a certificate in Ethical Hacking, along with some of the top recruiters for the job role:-

Career Opportunities

Top Recruiters

  • Cybersecurity Analyst
  • Security Engineer
  • Security Consultant
  • Incident Responder
  • Forensic Investigator
  • IT Companies like IBM, HCL Technologies, TCS, and Accenture
  • Government and Defence Organisations
  • Law Enforcement Agencies
  • National Security Agencies 
  • Telecom Companies

These are some of the top platforms where the aspirants can pursue free ethical hacking courses.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories