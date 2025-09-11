IIM Mumbai and Kkala in Partnership to Introduce Artepreneur PGDM in Creative Leadership for Performing Arts

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has partnered with Kkala, created by legendary singer Kaliash Kher, to launch Artepreneur PGDM, a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for the Performing Arts.

This newly introduced program will run from June 2026 to May 2027, and is designed for aspiring leaders in the performing arts, visionary artists, creative entrepreneurs and performing arts professionals who wish to combine artistic leadership with business acumen.

Learn it from the Director of the Indian Institute of Management, Professor Manjo K. Tiwari,

“Our collaboration with Kkala builds upon IIM Mumbai’s mission to cultivate empathetic, innovative, and transformative leaders. Artepreneur PGDM is designed to nurture creative leadership – that vital blend of artistry and strategic vision that today’s world needs.” Sharing his views, Founder, Kkala, Padma Shri Kailash Kher, stated, “The performing arts have the power to transform not just how we perform on stage, but how we lead in our communities and workplaces. This collaboration is a remarkable step in bringing creative leadership to the forefront of business education.”

