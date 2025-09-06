List of 10 Largest Universities in India: Check Courses Offered

The largest universities in India are regarded as ideal for higher education destinations due to their huge campuses, excellent research facilities and diversified student population. This article will discuss the list of the 10 largest universities in India, and the courses that they offer.

Largest Universities in India :- India is home to some of the world’s largest universities, both in terms of student population and campus size. These universities help shape the country’s higher education by offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs. From open universities like Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), which caters to millions of students, to traditional residential universities like the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), these universities offer not only academic excellence but also various opportunities for innovation, cultural exchange, and all-inclusive development.

List of 10 Largest Universities in India

There are some true educational giants in India, with the largest universities in India, that teach millions or even lakhs of students annually. These largest universities in India are more than just academic hubs; they are in themselves mini cities, with rich histories, enormous campuses and international popularity.

From the world’s largest open university, IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University), to Asia’s largest residential university, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and some oldest universities in India, like, University of Calcutta and the University of Mumbai, each university showcases India’s unique educational strengths. What sets these largest universities in India apart from other universities is not only their campus size, but also their tradition and innovation, and offering of various courses in nearly every area imaginable.

Below is the list of the 10 largest universities in India, with their number of students, and the courses offered:-