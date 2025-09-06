List of 10 Largest Universities in India: Check Courses Offered

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges

India is home to some of the largest universities in India, with millions of students, and large campuses. These universities range from IGNOU to the University of Delhi and showcase the diversity of Indian higher education.

Sep 6, 2025
Largest Universities in India:- India is home to some of the world’s largest universities, both in terms of student population and campus size. These universities help shape the country’s higher education by offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs. From open universities like Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), which caters to millions of students, to traditional residential universities like the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), these universities offer not only academic excellence but also various opportunities for innovation, cultural exchange, and all-inclusive development.

The largest universities in India are regarded as ideal for higher education destinations due to their huge campuses, excellent research facilities and diversified student population. This article will discuss the list of the 10 largest universities in India, and the courses that they offer. 

List of 10 Largest Universities in India

There are some true educational giants in India, with the largest universities in India, that teach millions or even lakhs of students annually. These largest universities in India are more than just academic hubs; they are in themselves mini cities, with rich histories, enormous campuses and international popularity.

From the world’s largest open university, IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University), to Asia’s largest residential university, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and some oldest universities in India, like, University of Calcutta and the University of Mumbai, each university showcases India’s unique educational strengths. What sets these largest universities in India apart from other universities is not only their campus size, but also their tradition and innovation, and offering of various courses in nearly every area imaginable.

Below is the list of the 10 largest universities in India, with their number of students, and the courses offered:-

Institute Name

Number of Students

Courses Offered (UG)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

4 million

  • Bachelor of Arts in English
  • Bachelor of Arts in History
  • Bachelor of Arts in  Psychology
  • Bachelor of Arts in  Sociology

University of Delhi

Over 7,00,000

  • B.Com. (Honours)
  • B.Sc. Life Sciences
  • B.A. (Honours) History
  • B.A. (Honours) English
  • B.A. (Honours) Economics

University of Mumbai

Over 7,00,000

  • B.A. Program in Film, Television and New Media Production
  • Bachelor of Social Work
  • Bachelor's In Heritage Management

Osmania University

Around 3,00,000

  • B.A. in Economics, Political Science and History
  • B.Com in General
  • B.Com in Computer Application
  • B.Sc. in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry
  • BBA in Analytics

Aligarh Muslim University

39,367

  • B.A. (Honours) Sanskrit
  • B.A. (Honours) Women's Studies
  • B.A. (Honours) Hindi
  • B.A. (Honours) Linguistics
  • B.A. (Honours) Education
  • B.Sc. (Honours) Community Science
  • B.Sc. (Honours) Geography

Banaras Hindu University

Over 30,000

  • Bachelor of Science (Honours) Agriculture
  • Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
  • Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Financial Market Management

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

8,847 (as of 2021)

  • B.A. (Honours) in Foreign Languages
  • B.Sc. Programme in Ayurveda Biology
  • B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering

University of Hyderabad

Over 5000

  • B.Sc. (Honours) Chemistry
  • M.Sc. (5-year Integrated) in Mathematical Science
  • M.A. (5-year Integrated) in Hindi
  • 5-Year Integrated M.Sc. in Physics
  • 5-Year Integrated M.Sc. in Biology
  • 5-Year Integrated M.A. in Economics
  • 5-Year Integrated M.A. in Political Science

University of Kolkata 

14,053 (2025)

  • B.Com
  • B.Tech. In Electronics & Communication Engineering
  • B.Tech. in Chemical Technology
  • B.Tech. in Polymer Science & Technology
  • B.Tech. in Jute & Fibre Technology

Anna University

More than 750,000

  • B.E. Civil Engineering
  • B.E. Marine Engineering
  • B.Tech. Fashion Technology
  • B.E. Medical Electronics
  • B.Tech. Petrochemical Technology

