List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science are future terms, but they are the foundation of today’s technological evolution. From healthcare to banking, all industries rely on AI-powered technologies and data-driven decisions. Because there is a high demand for students who have completed their B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, it has become the most popular and most in-demand course for all those candidates who wish to pursue their higher academic studies in the engineering field.
Whenever we consider pursuing a successful career in the field of Artificial Intelligence or Data Science, we often think of seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India. However, several non-IIT institutes or colleges offer a B.Tech degree in AI and Data Science specialisations.
Suppose you are one of those candidates who are looking for the best Non-IIT institute that offers a degree in B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. In that case, this article will guide you through a list of non-IIT universities, colleges, and institutes, including both private and government institutions, entrance exams required, and available job opportunities.
Why Should You Choose AI and Data Science, and Why Non-IIT Colleges?
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are one of the upcoming and most in-demand courses among a large number of students. Artificial intelligence and data science have been driving innovation and advancements in automation, finance, robotics, healthcare and cybersecurity. Those of you who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, which equips you with skills and knowledge, including big data analytics and machine learning.
These skills will help you seek exciting career opportunities in international organisations, startups, government projects, and research institutions. While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are frequently regarded as one of the best options for pursuing a degree in these fields, not everyone can qualify for the fierce competition and high cutoffs and various other reasons as well. But this does not mean that there are no other options available for pursuing a B.Tech degree in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; there are other equally good options available for pursuing this degree.
List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Degree in AI and Data Science
Many non-IIT universities offer a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. These non-IIT colleges range from globally ranked universities to private universities known for their great placement opportunities and for bridging the gap between demand and talent in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.
India is home to various government and private non-IIT colleges that offer specialised B.Tech degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. These universities, whether government or private, offer commendable academic programs, research facilities, industry partnerships, and good infrastructure to help the students stay competitive in the employment market, where the demand for skilled professionals in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Science fields.
Below is the list of some government and private non-IIT colleges which offer admission to the B.Tech program with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science:-
Government Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech in AI and Data Science
Here is the list of the government non-IIT colleges which offer admission to students seeking to pursue a B.Tech degree with Specialisation in AI and Data Science:-
|
College of Engineering, Pune
Private Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech in AI and Data Science
Here is the list of the private non-IIT colleges which offer admission to students seeking to pursue a B.Tech degree with Specialisation in AI and Data Science:-
What are the Entrance Exams Required to Qualify for Admission to the B.Tech in AI and Data Science Course?
Seeking admission to a top non-IIT college to pursue a B.Tech degree in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science will typically require you to qualify for a certain entrance exam. These entrance exams help the colleges in selecting those students who have a strong foundation in subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics, and are also excellent in problem-solving abilities.
For those of you who wish to seek admission to government non-IIT and engineering colleges, you have to appear for the national-level entrance exam, like JEE Mains and the state-level entrance exam, which are significant in shortlisting the candidates. While several private non-IIT colleges conduct their university-level admission exams, such as SRMJEE (SRM), LPUNEST (LPU), VITEEE (VIT), etc.
Below is the list of some of the entrance exams that you need to qualify for to seek admission to the B.Tech course in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, either in government or private non-IIT colleges:-
|
College Name
|
Entrance Exam
|
Type of College
|
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore
|
VITEEE
|
Private
|
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune
|
JEE Main or MHT-CET or MIT-WPU Entrance Test
|
Private
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
|
SRMJEEE
|
Private
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab
|
LPUNEST
|
Private
|
Chandigarh University, Chandigarh
|
CUCET or JEE Main
|
Private
|
College of Engineering Pune
|
MHT-CET or JEE Main
|
Government
|
Jadavpur University
|
WBJEE
|
Government
|
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
|
CUSAT or CAT
|
Government
|
Delhi Technological University
|
JEE Main and JAC Delhi Counselling
|
Government
