List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science are future terms, but they are the foundation of today’s technological evolution. From healthcare to banking, all industries rely on AI-powered technologies and data-driven decisions. Because there is a high demand for students who have completed their B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, it has become the most popular and most in-demand course for all those candidates who wish to pursue their higher academic studies in the engineering field. Whenever we consider pursuing a successful career in the field of Artificial Intelligence or Data Science, we often think of seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India. However, several non-IIT institutes or colleges offer a B.Tech degree in AI and Data Science specialisations. Suppose you are one of those candidates who are looking for the best Non-IIT institute that offers a degree in B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. In that case, this article will guide you through a list of non-IIT universities, colleges, and institutes, including both private and government institutions, entrance exams required, and available job opportunities.

Why Should You Choose AI and Data Science, and Why Non-IIT Colleges? Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are one of the upcoming and most in-demand courses among a large number of students. Artificial intelligence and data science have been driving innovation and advancements in automation, finance, robotics, healthcare and cybersecurity. Those of you who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, which equips you with skills and knowledge, including big data analytics and machine learning. These skills will help you seek exciting career opportunities in international organisations, startups, government projects, and research institutions. While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are frequently regarded as one of the best options for pursuing a degree in these fields, not everyone can qualify for the fierce competition and high cutoffs and various other reasons as well. But this does not mean that there are no other options available for pursuing a B.Tech degree in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; there are other equally good options available for pursuing this degree.

List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Degree in AI and Data Science Many non-IIT universities offer a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. These non-IIT colleges range from globally ranked universities to private universities known for their great placement opportunities and for bridging the gap between demand and talent in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. India is home to various government and private non-IIT colleges that offer specialised B.Tech degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. These universities, whether government or private, offer commendable academic programs, research facilities, industry partnerships, and good infrastructure to help the students stay competitive in the employment market, where the demand for skilled professionals in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Science fields. Below is the list of some government and private non-IIT colleges which offer admission to the B.Tech program with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science:-