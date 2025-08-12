IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

MAT 2.0 Explained: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, and Other Important Details

This article will give information about the important dates, eligibility requirements, and the list of participating business schools across India offering admission through MAT 2.0, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 12, 2025, 15:47 IST
MAT 2.0 Explained Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, and Other Important Details

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a uniform national-level exam that has been helping aspirants seek admission to the various Business Schools across India in MBA and related programs since 1988. In 2003, the Government of India’s Ministry of Education approved the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) as a national-level test. 

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is administered by the All India Management Association (AIMA) and is a new-age admission exam with reduced exam sections, shorter exam duration, and improved topic focus. The MAT 2.0 that will be conducted on September 21, 2025, and September 28, 2025, will offer admission to all those aspirants appearing in the exam to over 600 business schools participating in the exam across India.

Latest Update:-

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2.0 will be conducted in two stages, which are the Paper-Based Test (PBT) and the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Each paper has a different exam date and registration date. Below is the list of important dates for the MAT 2.0 exam, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025:-

Paper-Based Test (PBT) of MAT 2.0

Dates

Events

15 September 2025

Online Registration for PBT will conclude

18 September 2025

The admit card for PBT will be available around 5 P.M.

21 September 2025

PBT Exam Date

Computer-Based Test (CBT) of MAT 2.0

22 September 2025

Online Registration for CBT will conclude

25 September 2025

The admit card for CBT will be available around 5 P.M.

28 September 2025

CBT Exam Date

List of Participating B-Schools of MAT 2.0 of September 2025

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2.0, which will be conducted in September 2025, has over 600 Business Schools participating in offering admissions to their MBA and postgraduate courses through this exam. The All India Management Association (AIMA) has divided these participating business schools in the MAT 2.0 September 2025 exam into four zones, namely, North, South, East, and West. 

Any aspirant desirous of seeking admission to these participating business schools has to qualify for a certain eligibility criterion that is set by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The candidate has to be a graduate from any discipline from a recognised university, and those aspirants who are appearing or will be appearing for their final graduation exams are also eligible to appear for the MAT 2.0 exam.

Below is the list of the participating business schools in the MAT 2.0 exam, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025, distinguished between the four zones:-

North Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

North Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

AIMA-Centre for Management Education

Birla Institute of Management Technology

Christ University - School of Business and Management

EMPI Institutions

GD Goenka University

GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)

IILM Academy of Higher Learning

IILM University

Institute of Management Studies

International Institute of Health Management Research

Jagannath International Management School

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow

Lovely Professional University

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad

Management Education & Research Institute (MERI)

Jaypee Business School

New Delhi Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

South Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

South Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

East Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

East Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science

Netaji Subhas University

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University

Birla Global University

Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna

NERIM Group of Institutions

Pailan College of Management &Technology

Future Institute of Engineering & Management

Haldia Institute of Technology

International School of Management Patna

KIIT- School of Rural Management

Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management

Institute of Engineering & Management

Institute of Business Management and Research

International Management and Analytics School Kolkata

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology

West Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

West Zone Participating Business Schools of MAT 2.0:-

ATLAS SkillTech University

Institute of Rural Management

ITM Vocational University

Christ University - School of Business and Management

Dr D Y Patil B School

ITM Skill University

Kirloskar Institute of Management

IIEBM, Indus Business School

IILM Academy of Higher Learning

NICMAR University

St Kabir Institute of Professional Studies

Suryadatta Institute of Management

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT)2.0 is conducted four times a year, that is, February, May, September and December, and this paper is conducted in two modes, one is PBT (Paper-Based Test) and CBT (Computer-Based Test). The scores obtained in the MAT exam have a validity of one year, and the best scores are taken into consideration if the candidate appears in multiple attempts of the paper. 

