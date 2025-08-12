MAT 2.0 Explained: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, and Other Important Details

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a uniform national-level exam that has been helping aspirants seek admission to the various Business Schools across India in MBA and related programs since 1988. In 2003, the Government of India’s Ministry of Education approved the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) as a national-level test. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is administered by the All India Management Association (AIMA) and is a new-age admission exam with reduced exam sections, shorter exam duration, and improved topic focus. The MAT 2.0 that will be conducted on September 21, 2025, and September 28, 2025, will offer admission to all those aspirants appearing in the exam to over 600 business schools participating in the exam across India.

Latest Update:- The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2.0 will be conducted in two stages, which are the Paper-Based Test (PBT) and the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Each paper has a different exam date and registration date. Below is the list of important dates for the MAT 2.0 exam, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025:-

Paper-Based Test (PBT) of MAT 2.0 Dates Events 15 September 2025 Online Registration for PBT will conclude 18 September 2025 The admit card for PBT will be available around 5 P.M. 21 September 2025 PBT Exam Date Computer-Based Test (CBT) of MAT 2.0 22 September 2025 Online Registration for CBT will conclude 25 September 2025 The admit card for CBT will be available around 5 P.M. 28 September 2025 CBT Exam Date List of Participating B-Schools of MAT 2.0 of September 2025 The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2.0, which will be conducted in September 2025, has over 600 Business Schools participating in offering admissions to their MBA and postgraduate courses through this exam. The All India Management Association (AIMA) has divided these participating business schools in the MAT 2.0 September 2025 exam into four zones, namely, North, South, East, and West. Any aspirant desirous of seeking admission to these participating business schools has to qualify for a certain eligibility criterion that is set by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The candidate has to be a graduate from any discipline from a recognised university, and those aspirants who are appearing or will be appearing for their final graduation exams are also eligible to appear for the MAT 2.0 exam. Below is the list of the participating business schools in the MAT 2.0 exam, which is scheduled to be held in September 2025, distinguished between the four zones:-