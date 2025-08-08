Sikkim University Welcomes Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as their New VC

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University. Professor Swain is a well-known academic with extensive expertise in higher education and research, and currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, a Central University in Gangtok. His appointment is intended to introduce new ideas and vision to the university, enhancing its academic quality and research activities. Professor Santanu Kumar Swain brings with him a vision for raising the university’s academic standards, encouraging innovative research, and reinforcing its position as a hub of outstanding higher education in the Northeast. Under the leadership of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, the university is expected to pave the way for new collaborations, expanded possibilities, and enhanced infrastructure for both the students and faculty. Professor Santanu Kumar Swain is appointed the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University for Five Years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever comes first. He will replace Abhijit Dutta, a Professor in the Department of Commerce.

Educational and Work Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain Professor Santanu Kumar Swain’s academic career has been defined by dedication, hard work and a relentless quest for knowledge. The professor has accumulated an advanced degree from reputable schools and universities, where he succeeded as a student and researcher. He has held major academic and administrative posts at several prestigious universities throughout his career. Professor Santanu Swain has also advised numerous research scholars, written several academic papers, and actively participated in national and international conferences. His career experience includes classroom teaching, institutional management, and research leadership, which prepared him to head Sikkim University as Vice-Chancellor. Below is the education and career experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain for a clear understanding:-

Educational Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain Below is the educational background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-

Degree University Year of Passing Master of Arts in Education Kurukshetra University 1981 Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.) 1982 Bachelor of Laws Utkal University 1988 Education Project Planning Management University of Leeds, U.K. 1991 Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.) Utkal University 1996 Diploma in Computer Application Ravenshaw University 2003 Doctor of Literature in Education (D.Litt.) Utkal University 2005 Career Experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain:- Below is the career experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-