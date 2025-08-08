Sikkim University Welcomes Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as their New VC

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, a well-known academician, has been named the new Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University. With decades of expertise in teaching, research, and academic leadership, he has received numerous awards and published widely in prestigious journals and publications. His appointment is intended to offer a new vision and progress to the university.

Aug 8, 2025
Professor Santanu Kumar Swain has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University. Professor Swain is a well-known academic with extensive expertise in higher education and research, and currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, a Central University in Gangtok. His appointment is intended to introduce new ideas and vision to the university, enhancing its academic quality and research activities.

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain brings with him a vision for raising the university’s academic standards, encouraging innovative research, and reinforcing its position as a hub of outstanding higher education in the Northeast. Under the leadership of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, the university is expected to pave the way for new collaborations, expanded possibilities, and enhanced infrastructure for both the students and faculty.

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain is appointed the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University for Five Years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever comes first. He will replace Abhijit Dutta, a Professor in the Department of Commerce.

Educational and Work Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain’s academic career has been defined by dedication, hard work and a relentless quest for knowledge. The professor has accumulated an advanced degree from reputable schools and universities, where he succeeded as a student and researcher. He has held major academic and administrative posts at several prestigious universities throughout his career.

Professor Santanu Swain has also advised numerous research scholars, written several academic papers, and actively participated in national and international conferences. His career experience includes classroom teaching, institutional management, and research leadership, which prepared him to head Sikkim University as Vice-Chancellor.

Below is the education and career experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain for a clear understanding:-

Educational Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain

Below is the educational background of  Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-

Degree

University

Year of Passing

Master of Arts in Education

Kurukshetra University

1981

Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.)

1982

Bachelor of Laws

Utkal University

1988

Education Project Planning Management

University of Leeds, U.K.

1991

Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.)

Utkal University

1996

Diploma in Computer Application

Ravenshaw University

2003

Doctor of Literature in Education (D.Litt.)

Utkal University

2005

Career Experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain:-

Below is the career experience of  Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-

Organisation

Post

Year

Ravenshaw College, RN IASE (Government of Odisha)

Assistant Professor

1981-1996

Ravenshaw University (Government of Odisha)

Associate Professor

1996-2007

Banaras Hindu University

Professor of Education

2007-Continuing

Honours and Publications of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain

Professor Sanatanu Kumar Swain has earned wide recognition for his remarkable contributions to the field of education and research. Over the years, he has been honoured with several awards and distinctions from various academic bodies, universities, and professional organisations. The research output of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain is equally impressive, with numerous publications in reputed national and international journals.

Below is the list of the honours and publications of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, who will now be transitioning from the role of professor to that of the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University:-

Honours

Publications

Young Educationist Award- SR Foundation Trust

Higher Education: Issues and Innovation

Gold Medal -Kurukshetra University

The Keys to Empowerment of Teachers: Teacher Education and Empowerment

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Award

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund

Educating for Peace

Professional Excellence Award

Orissa Secondary School Teachers Association, Cuttack

ICT in Teacher Education: Effective Sets of Tools for Learning

Art, Aesthetics and Work Education

Social Science Teaching Method

Fundamentals of Teaching

Teacher Education: Issues and innovations

Health, Physical Education and Recreation

