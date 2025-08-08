Sikkim University Welcomes Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as their New VC

Professor Santanu Kumar Swain has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University. Professor Swain is a well-known academic with extensive expertise in higher education and research, and currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, a Central University in Gangtok. His appointment is intended to introduce new ideas and vision to the university, enhancing its academic quality and research activities.
Professor Santanu Kumar Swain brings with him a vision for raising the university’s academic standards, encouraging innovative research, and reinforcing its position as a hub of outstanding higher education in the Northeast. Under the leadership of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, the university is expected to pave the way for new collaborations, expanded possibilities, and enhanced infrastructure for both the students and faculty.
Professor Santanu Kumar Swain is appointed the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University for Five Years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever comes first. He will replace Abhijit Dutta, a Professor in the Department of Commerce.
Educational and Work Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain
Professor Santanu Kumar Swain’s academic career has been defined by dedication, hard work and a relentless quest for knowledge. The professor has accumulated an advanced degree from reputable schools and universities, where he succeeded as a student and researcher. He has held major academic and administrative posts at several prestigious universities throughout his career.
Professor Santanu Swain has also advised numerous research scholars, written several academic papers, and actively participated in national and international conferences. His career experience includes classroom teaching, institutional management, and research leadership, which prepared him to head Sikkim University as Vice-Chancellor.
Below is the education and career experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain for a clear understanding:-
Educational Background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain
Below is the educational background of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-
|
Degree
|
University
|
Year of Passing
|
1981
|
Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.)
|
1982
|
Bachelor of Laws
|
1988
|
Education Project Planning Management
|
University of Leeds, U.K.
|
1991
|
Doctor of Philosophy in Education (Ph.D.)
|
Utkal University
|
1996
|
Diploma in Computer Application
|
2003
|
Doctor of Literature in Education (D.Litt.)
|
Utkal University
|
2005
Career Experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain:-
Below is the career experience of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain as he steps into the new role as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University, Gangtok:-
|
Organisation
|
Post
|
Year
|
Ravenshaw College, RN IASE (Government of Odisha)
|
Assistant Professor
|
1981-1996
|
Ravenshaw University (Government of Odisha)
|
Associate Professor
|
1996-2007
|
Professor of Education
|
2007-Continuing
Also, check:-
Honours and Publications of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain
Professor Sanatanu Kumar Swain has earned wide recognition for his remarkable contributions to the field of education and research. Over the years, he has been honoured with several awards and distinctions from various academic bodies, universities, and professional organisations. The research output of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain is equally impressive, with numerous publications in reputed national and international journals.
Below is the list of the honours and publications of Professor Santanu Kumar Swain, who will now be transitioning from the role of professor to that of the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University:-
|
Honours
|
Publications
|
Young Educationist Award- SR Foundation Trust
|
Higher Education: Issues and Innovation
|
Gold Medal -Kurukshetra University
|
The Keys to Empowerment of Teachers: Teacher Education and Empowerment
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Award
Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund
|
Educating for Peace
|
Professional Excellence Award
Orissa Secondary School Teachers Association, Cuttack
|
ICT in Teacher Education: Effective Sets of Tools for Learning
|
Art, Aesthetics and Work Education
|
Social Science Teaching Method
|
Fundamentals of Teaching
|
Teacher Education: Issues and innovations
|
Health, Physical Education and Recreation
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial