CAT vs XAT vs NMAT vs SNAP: Which MBA Entrance You Should Take

India’s MBA landscape is competitive and diverse, with several entrance exams offering paths and admission opportunities into top business schools. Among the competitive exams are the CAT (Common Admission Test), XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test), SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test), and NMAT (Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test). These exams are among the most prominent for the MBA.
Each of these exams has a unique exam pattern, difficulty level, and the business school acceptance list. If you are confused about which test suits your profile and goals, this article will break down the key features, exam patterns, etc, to help you align your goals and strategy with the right test.
Common Admission Test (CAT): The Gateway to the IIMs
Whenever a candidate thinks of pursuing an MBA entrance exam in India, the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are usually a candidate's first preference. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most popular and most competitive MBA entrance exam in India, which is administered by one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on a rotational basis.
This year, the CAT 2025 exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. The CAT exam is the gateway to 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other reputed non-IIMs institutes like the FMS Delhi, MDI, etc.
Below is the list of some of the key features that make the CAT exam different from the other MBA entrance exams like XAT, NMAT, and SNAP:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Conducting Body of CAT
|
|
Exam Pattern of CAT
|
|
The marking scheme of CAT
|
|
Pros of the CAT Exam
|
|
Cons of the CAT Exam
|
Below is the list of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and non-IIMs that offer admission by accepting the scores obtained in the CAT exam:-
|
Indian Institute of Management
|
Non-Indian Institutes of Management
|
Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai
|
Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur
The Critical Thinker’s Exam- Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
If you are someone who enjoys tackling real-world scenarios, case-based learning, and ethical dilemmas, the Xavier Aptitude Exam (XAT) might be the exam for you. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur and is accepted by more than 200 institutes. This exam is known for testing decision-making and ethical reasoning skills.
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) stands out for its unique decision-making section and a very well-rounded exam structure. This exam is designed not only to test your aptitude but also your judgement and leadership qualities.
Below is the list of some of the key features that make the XAT exam different from the other MBA entrance exams like CAT, NMAT, and SNAP:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Conducting body of XAT
|
|
Exam Pattern of XAT
|
|
The total number of questions asked for each section of XAT
|
|
The marking scheme of XAT
|
|
Pros of the XAT exam
|
|
Cons of the XAT exam
|
Below are the institutes and colleges offering admission to the MBA and PGDM courses by accepting the scores of the XAT exam:-
|
Goa Institute of Management
|
Indian Institute of Forest Management
|
International Management Institute
|
Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi
Flexible and Friendly Exam: NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)
If you prefer flexibility, convenience, and control over your test experience, the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is known for those qualities. The NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is conducted by GMAC, and this exam is conducted once a year, but it provides the candidates with the option to attempt the exam thrice within a specified testing window.
This exam is administered by GMAC, the same authority which administers the GMAT exam. The NMAT exam offers multiple attempts to the candidates and is a widely accepted exam by institutes across India and institutes across the globe. This exam is ideal for aspirants who prefer a smoother test-taking experience.
Below is the list of some of the key features that make the NMAT exam different from the other MBA entrance exams like CAT, XAT, and SNAP:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Conducting Body of NMAT
|
|
Exam Pattern of NMAT
|
|
The total number of questions in each section of the NMAT exam
|
|
Score Range for each section of the NMAT exam
|
|
Pros of the NMAT exam
|
|
Cons of the NMAT exam
|
Below is the list of some of the business schools which accept the NMAT scores, offering admission to their various management programs:-
|
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR)
|
FLAME University
|
Alliance University
|
School of Business, Woxsen University
Speed Over Strategy Exam- Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)
If you are fast and confident under pressure, the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) may suit you the best. This exam is conducted by the Symbiosis International University and is a speed-based test for those candidates who are comfortable with fast-paced questions. This exam offers admission to 15 Symbiosis institutes that provide solid placements and diverse specialisations.
A candidate who appears for this exam can only seek admission to the programs offered based on the total SANP percentile scored, and then those scores will determine if you will be shortlisted for the next rounds of admissions.
Below is the list of some of the key features that make the SNAP exam different from the other MBA entrance exams like CAT, XAT, and NMAT:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Conducting Body of SNAP
|
|
Exam Dates for SNAP
|
|
Exam Pattern of SNAP
|
|
The total number of questions asked in the SNAP exam of each section
|
|
Marking Scheme of the SNAP Exam
|
|
Pros of the SNAP Exam
|
|
Cons of the SNAP Exam
|
Below is the list of some of the business schools which accept the SNAP scores, offering admission to their various management programs:-
|
Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD)
|
Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune (SIMC)
|
Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), formerly Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad)
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM, Bengaluru)
|
Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management
Which Exam Should You Take?
If you are still unsure which exam you should take, below is the breakdown based on academic strengths, future goals, and personality. This break will help you determine which exam will suit you best based on your further career choices and academic pursuits.
Below is the breakdown of the exams based on which exam you should take according to your academic strengths and career pursuits:-
|
Appear for CAT if
|
|
Appear for XAT if
|
|
Appear for NMAT if
|
|
Appear for SNAP if
|
Choosing the right MBA entrance exam not only depends on the difficulty level of the exam, but it also depends on alignment with your strengths, career aspirations, target colleges or institutions and test-taking style.
