Two New Undergraduate Programs of IIM Bangalore: Check Out the Name and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has introduced two new undergraduate programs in its academic curriculum: the Bachelor of Science in Economics (with a minor in Data Science and Business) and the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science (with a minor in Economics and Business), to be taught under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies. These two new undergraduate programs are full-time, four-year residential programs, which have been created following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and will be offered at the institutes forthcoming Jigani Campus. These two new undergraduate programs were developed as a part of the IIMB's larger mission of contributing to undergraduate education in India with the same academic integrity that distinguishes its postgraduate and executive education offerings.

What are the eligibility Criteria for Admission to the two new UG courses offered by IIMB? Applications for admission to the Bachelor of Science in Economics (with a minor in Data Science and Business) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science (with a minor in Economics and Business) will commence from September 2025, and the first batch will be hosted from August 2026. The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has also provided the fee that will be charged for the two new undergraduate programs, and that is Rs. 8.5 lakhs P.A. with financial help included in the design. For those students who want to gain admission to this newly introduced program starting next year and wish to acquire financial support, an aid in the amount of 20% has also been provided. For the aspirants to seek admission to the B.Sc. in Economics and B.Sc. (Honours) in Data Science commencing from next year in August 2026, there is a certain eligibility criterion that the candidate should qualify and that is as follows:-

For any candidate belonging to the General Category, the age limit set by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is not over 20 years as of August 1, 2025. For any candidates belonging to the Reserved Category, the age limit set by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is not over 22 years as of August 1, 2025. A candidate will have to clear the 12th class from a recognised board. A candidate has to have scored at least 60% marks in Mathematics in the 12th class exams. A candidate must have scored 60% marks or above in overall subjects in class 10th. A candidate will only be able to seek admission to this new undergraduate program through a national test and an interview.