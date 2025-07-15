Two New Undergraduate Programs of IIM Bangalore: Check Out the Name and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has introduced two new undergraduate programs in its academic curriculum: the Bachelor of Science in Economics (with a minor in Data Science and Business) and the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science (with a minor in Economics and Business), to be taught under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies.
These two new undergraduate programs are full-time, four-year residential programs, which have been created following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and will be offered at the institutes forthcoming Jigani Campus.
These two new undergraduate programs were developed as a part of the IIMB's larger mission of contributing to undergraduate education in India with the same academic integrity that distinguishes its postgraduate and executive education offerings.
What are the eligibility Criteria for Admission to the two new UG courses offered by IIMB?
Applications for admission to the Bachelor of Science in Economics (with a minor in Data Science and Business) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science (with a minor in Economics and Business) will commence from September 2025, and the first batch will be hosted from August 2026.
The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has also provided the fee that will be charged for the two new undergraduate programs, and that is Rs. 8.5 lakhs P.A. with financial help included in the design. For those students who want to gain admission to this newly introduced program starting next year and wish to acquire financial support, an aid in the amount of 20% has also been provided.
For the aspirants to seek admission to the B.Sc. in Economics and B.Sc. (Honours) in Data Science commencing from next year in August 2026, there is a certain eligibility criterion that the candidate should qualify and that is as follows:-
|
Also, check:-
- IIM Bangalore Receive Record 650+ Offers For The Largest batch of 595 students: Check Top Recruiters List
- List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities
What are the Courses Offered and the Seat Intake of the two new UG programs offered by IIMB?
The two new undergraduate programs that will be offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Jigani Campus, will also include two internships, an international exchange term, and also offer a three-year exit option from the degree. The courses that will be taught under the two new undergraduate programs are as follows:-
- Data Science
- Ethics
- Business Education
The Bachelor of Science in Economics and the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science will have a total intake of 40 students, which will bring the total number of seats intake for both courses to 80 in the first two years.
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial