This article will discuss the expected college- and course-wise CUET cut-offs for the academic year 2025-26, based on the trends from the previous year and the rising competition levels.

The CUET 2025 results have been revealed, and students around the country are eagerly awaiting the cut-off scores for major colleges. Whether candidates seek admission to the University of Delhi (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), or Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one element determines their chances of admission: the CUET cutoff.

A CUET cut-off is the the minimum score required for admission to a specific course of study or college to which an applicant wishes to apply. The CUET cut-off varies every year due to several factors in play and they are as follows:-

For a better understanding, the list of scores obtained in the NTA-conducted CUET UG 2025 exam for subject-wise appearing candidates is provided below. These are the highest marks only for the single subject that the candidate appeared for:-

Also, check:-