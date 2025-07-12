The CUET 2025 results have been revealed, and students around the country are eagerly awaiting the cut-off scores for major colleges. Whether candidates seek admission to the University of Delhi (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), or Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one element determines their chances of admission: the CUET cutoff.
This article will discuss the expected college- and course-wise CUET cut-offs for the academic year 2025-26, based on the trends from the previous year and the rising competition levels.
What is a CUET Cut-off?
A CUET cut-off is the the minimum score required for admission to a specific course of study or college to which an applicant wishes to apply. The CUET cut-off varies every year due to several factors in play and they are as follows:-
- The number of applicants appearing for the exam.
- Number of seats available.
- The difficulty level of the CUET paper.
- The popularity of the course the candidate wants to pursue.
- The distribution of seats is based on the category of reservation (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS).
For a better understanding, the list of scores obtained in the NTA-conducted CUET UG 2025 exam for subject-wise appearing candidates is provided below. These are the highest marks only for the single subject that the candidate appeared for:-
|
Subjects
|
Highest Scores obtained
|
249
|
247
|
228
|
185
|
Economics or Business Economics
|
244
|
249
|
250
|
Mass Media or Mass Communication
|
204
|
243
|
249
|
250
Expected Cut-Offs 2025 of CUET UG for Delhi University
The University of Delhi is one of the most competitive and sought-after universities in India. It is popular for the high cut-offs for the courses offered, especially for students seeking admission to popular colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, SRCC, Hansraj, etc. Some of the top courses that are offered by the Delhi University are B.Com (Honours), BA English (Honours), Psychology, Physics, etc.
Below is the list of some of the popular courses that are offered by the University of Delhi and the expected cut-offs for some of the famous colleges:-
|
Colleges of DU
|
Courses Offered
|
Expected Cut-offs
|
SRCC, Hansraj or Hindu College
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
765-790
|
Miranda House or Hindu College
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
750- 800
|
Jesus and Mary, LSR
|
B.A (Honours) Psychology
|
725- 745
|
Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Hansraj College
|
B.Sc (Honours) Physics or Mathematics
|
715- 735
|
LSR, Kirori Mal, Hindu College
|
B.A (Honours) Political Science
|
730-750
The cut-offs for colleges and courses provided by them may differ depending on category reservation, high marks in the disciplines included in the CUET UG test, and seat availability. The University of Delhi would begin the counselling process on DU's CSAS portal and post the cut-offs on its official website.
Expected Cut-Offs 2025 of CUET UG for Banaras Hindu University
Banaras Hindu University offers a wide range of courses in arts, science, vocational or commerce courses and the cut-offs for the courses offered in these fields usually range from moderate to high, depending on the program which the candidate opts for. Some of the famous courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University are B.A (Honours) in AIHC and Archaeology, B.A (Honours) in Mathematics, B.Com (Honours), etc.
Below is the list of some of the courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University and the expected cut-offs of the courses offered:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Expected Cut-Offs
|
B.A.(Honours) Arts
|
660- 750
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics or Biology
|
670-700
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
680-700
|
BFA pr BPA (Fine Arts or Performing Arts)
|
550-600
|
B.A. (Honours) Social Science
|
650-700
Banaras Hindu University provides centralised counselling, and candidates seeking admission to BHU and its numerous undergraduate courses must register at the BHU CAP UG 2025 portal. The cut-offs for the colleges and courses offered by them may vary depending upon the category reservation, high scores obtained in the subjects that appeared in the CUET UG exam and seat availability.
Expected Cut-Offs 2025 of CUET UG of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia offers a select few undergraduate programs through the CUET UG scores, while it offers other programs by conducting its entrance exam. The courses that Jamia Millia Islamia offers based on CUET UG scores are in high demand. Courses provided based on CUET scores include B.A. (Honours) in political science, economics, sociology, and other subjects.
Below is the list of some of the courses offered by Jamia Millia Islamia through the CUET scores and its expected cut-offs:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Expected Cut-offs
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
720-750
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
700-730
|
B.A. (Honours) Sociology
|
660-690
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics or History
|
700- 790
Jamia Millia Islamia conducts entrance exams for courses such as BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology), and so on. Only a few programs accept CUET scores. The cut-offs for colleges and courses provided by them may differ depending on category reservation, high marks in the disciplines included in the CUET UG test, and seat availability.
What is the PM-Vidyalakshmi Scheme and How does it Help CUET Aspirants?
The PM-Vidyalakshmi scheme is a government program that helps student get educational loans without needing any security (Collateral) or guarantor. This scheme is avialable to those students who are getting admission into 860 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across India.
If any students who wishes to study at any college or department of the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia or any other institution, college or university and seek a education loan for higher studies the candidate can visit the official portal http://pmvidyalaxmi.co.in..
This online portal will help the students as follows:-
|
The CUET 2025 cut-offs for prestigious universities such as Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, JMI, and other top institutions are expected to be challenging due to high individual and aggregate scores in different subjects. Even if a candidate does not meet the extremely high cut-offs, there is no need to lose hope. Many schools and universities provide multiple rounds of counseling, and any applicant who scores between 650 and 750 is still eligible for admission to some of the best and most sought-after courses.
