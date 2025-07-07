Got Low CUET Score? Here Are Some Great Universities Still Accepting Applications

Low Score in CUET
The CUET 2025 results were announced on July 4, 2025. The CUET UG exam is highly competitive due to the large number of test-takers, which can naturally cause some anxiety for students awaiting their scores. Based on previous years' analysis, a score under 600 is generally considered low in the CUET UG exam.
Each college accepting CUET UG scores releases its own admission cutoff for undergraduate programs, and these cutoffs can differ significantly between institutions.
While a low CUET score can be disheartening, it's important to remember that it doesn't close all doors. There are various constructive measures you can take to improve your standing and enhance your chances of gaining admission to your preferred college or course.
To determine if you've successfully cleared the CUET UG 2025 exam, candidates must refer to the cut-off marks released by the universities and colleges they are applying to. These CUET exam cutoffs indicate the minimum and maximum scores achieved by aspirants in the CUET UG exam.
With the release of CUET 2025 results, all participating colleges and universities will publish their respective CUET cutoffs for each course. These cutoffs serve to shortlist students for admission to various undergraduate programs.
Furthermore, universities and institutes will issue a CUET counselling schedule and a merit list, both of which will be based on the CUET results. For guidance on what steps to take if you have a low CUET score, please refer to the article below.
Also Check:CUET Result 2025 Declared: What is a Good Score for Delhi University, BHU, JNU?
Here are some universities that consider lower scores for certain programs or through spot rounds.
Private and Deemed Universities
-
Amity University: Noida and other campuses provide a diverse range of programs, each with its own specific admission requirements.
-
Shiv Nadar University: Recognised for its holistic approach to education.
-
Ashoka University: It offers a liberal arts education and CUET scores are considered along with other factors for admission.
-
Symbiosis International (Deemed University): It offers a wide range of programs across various streams.
-
Manipal Academy of Higher Education: A well-established deemed university with a wide array of programs.
State and Central Universities
-
Delhi University (DU): Look into off-campus colleges or programs as they often have more easier admission. And don't give up—many students secure their spot in later admission rounds.
-
Banaras Hindu University (BHU): Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers various programs through CUET, and the admission cutoffs can differ based on the specific course and the candidate's category.
-
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI): JMI is another option, with a variety of programs and potentially lower admission cutoffs for certain courses.
-
University of Hyderabad: This University could be another option for you, if you have lower scores, as it might still offer admission.
Also Check:CUET Cut Off 2025: College and Course-wise Expected Cutoffs for BHU, DU, JMI and Other Colleges
Other Options
-
State Universities: Check out state universities in your region that accept CUET scores. Lots of them offer many different courses and might be easier to get into.
-
Skill-based Programs and Vocational Courses: Job training and skills-focused programs can be excellent options instead of a traditional degree.
-
Open Learning and Distance Education: If you're looking for flexible ways to learn, consider online courses and distance learning programs.
-
Utilise Category Benefits: Reserved category students (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) should definitely use their benefits, as these can significantly reduce the required cutoff marks.