Got Low CUET Score? Here Are Some Great Universities Still Accepting Applications

Low Score in CUET

The CUET 2025 results were announced on July 4, 2025. The CUET UG exam is highly competitive due to the large number of test-takers, which can naturally cause some anxiety for students awaiting their scores. Based on previous years' analysis, a score under 600 is generally considered low in the CUET UG exam.

Each college accepting CUET UG scores releases its own admission cutoff for undergraduate programs, and these cutoffs can differ significantly between institutions.

While a low CUET score can be disheartening, it's important to remember that it doesn't close all doors. There are various constructive measures you can take to improve your standing and enhance your chances of gaining admission to your preferred college or course.

To determine if you've successfully cleared the CUET UG 2025 exam, candidates must refer to the cut-off marks released by the universities and colleges they are applying to. These CUET exam cutoffs indicate the minimum and maximum scores achieved by aspirants in the CUET UG exam.

With the release of CUET 2025 results, all participating colleges and universities will publish their respective CUET cutoffs for each course. These cutoffs serve to shortlist students for admission to various undergraduate programs.

Furthermore, universities and institutes will issue a CUET counselling schedule and a merit list, both of which will be based on the CUET results. For guidance on what steps to take if you have a low CUET score, please refer to the article below.

Here are some universities that consider lower scores for certain programs or through spot rounds.

Private and Deemed Universities