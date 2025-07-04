CUET 2025: Result Declared, Scorecard, Cutoff and Topper List

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CUET is a common entrance test that is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) each year for 12th-passed or appearing students. The purpose of this exam is to admit students into undergraduate programmes across this country in the participating universities. This year's CUET exam is completed successfully and the result for the same is expected to be released anytime soon in July 2025. Get all the latest updates on CUET UG exam on this page. 

CUET UG 2025 Exam Latest Updates

CUET result 2025 has been officially declared on 4th July 2025 on the CUET website. We have updated the direct link to download the official result from here. 

Download CUET Result 2025

The NTA has released the provisional CUET answer key 2025 on its website on 18th June 2025. Candidates can login to the website to check the answer key and challenge it. The link to raise objections against the CUET UG answer key is active only up to 20th June 2025, 11 PM. 

Click here to download CUET answer key 2025 

The CUET UG registration link was active from 1st March to 24th March 2025 on the NTA website. Along with the registration dates, the exam date has also ben released. The CUET UG exam shall begin on 8th May and end on 1st June 2025. 

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced the major changes in CUET UG 2025 exam. The changes have been announced in order to promote the efficiency of the admission exam for undergraduate courses. Some key changes in CUET UG 2025 eam include change of mode examination, reduced number of subjects, uniformity of duration of exam, and format & number of questions. A draft proposal outlining the revised guidelines for the exam is expected to be released soon. 

The National Testing Agency is the CUET UG 2025 exam organising body. The NTA is soon going to announce the CUET UG exam date 2025 on its website. In addition to this, the CUET UG application form is expected to be released in February 2025 on the official website, which is cuetug.ntaonline.in. 

NTA is soon going to announce the CUET UG exam date 2025 on NTA website. The exam is usually held in May/June as per the trend. The exam is expected to be held in hybrid mode. The candidates who register for the CUET UG exam 2025 will be able to apply for admission to undergraduate courses in the Central and State universities of India. 

CUET UG 2025 Important Dates

The NTA has released the CUET UG important dates 2025. The exam was concluded on 3rd June 2025 for which the answer key and result has been released. Check the table below for more details. 

CUET UG 2025 Dates
Events Dates
CUET 2025 Notification release March 01, 2025
CUET Application Form 2025 Starts March 01, 2025
CUET Registration 2025 Last date March 24, 2025 (up to 10:50 p.m.)
Last date of successful transaction of fee 23 March 2025 (upto 11.50 PM)
Correction Window April 11 to April 13, 2025 (up to 11:50 p.m.)
CUET Exam Date 2025 13th May to 3rd June 2025
CUET Answer Key 2025 17th June 2025
CUET UG 2025 Result 4th July 2025

CUET UG 2025 Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Central University Entrance Test (CUET)

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Mode)

Courses Offered Through CUET Exam

BSc, BA, B.Agri, BA LLB, BBA, BCom

Marking Scheme

+5 marks for each correct answer

-1 mark for each incorrect answer

Medium of Exam

13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu

Exam Centre Cities

500 cities in India and 14 cities abroad

Accepting Colleges

86 Central, Private and Deemed to be Universities

Official Website

cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2025 Declared on July 4

The CUET result 2025 has been announced on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The NTA has published the results on its website. Upon downloading the CUET UG scorecard, candidates can check their CUET subject-wise score, personal details, and exam details

What is CUET UG Exam 2025?

CUET UG is a University Entrance Test for admissions into more than 250 central and private universities in total across the country into undergraduate courses. The CUET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in an online computer-based MCQ mode once a year. The CUET exam negates the difference in marking schemes and difficulty levels of various Boards. Now, the candidates do not have to compete in the high cut-offs of various top universities based on their Board results.

CUET Full Form?

CUET full form is the Common Universities Entrance Test. This is a national-level entrance exam that is held annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The purpose of CUET is to take admission in undergraduate courses in participating universities/institutes across the country. The exam is held in online mode where all the questions are objective in nature. A scorecard is released along with the result that is used to take admission in the CUET participating universities.

CUET UG exam was started in the year 2022 by NTA to provide a common platform and equal opportunities to all candidates across the country. The CUET exam is held in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Changed Introduced in CUET UG 2025 Exam (Latest)

Some of the major changes that have been proposed by the UGC are as follows:

  • Exam to be held in Online Mode
  • Reduction in Subjects: The number of subjects offered has been reduced from 63 to 37.
  • Flexible Subject Selection: Students will have the option to select subjects they have not studied in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and flexibility in higher education choices.
  • Standardized Exam Duration: The duration for all papers has been standardized to 60 minutes.
  • Compulsory Questions: The exam format will no longer include optional questions; all questions will be compulsory, ensuring that candidates demonstrate comprehensive knowledge across the selected subjects.
  • Maximum Subjects to Attempt: Candidates can now appear for a maximum of five subjects. 

CUET 2025 Notification PDF

The CUET UG 2025 notification PDF has been released by the NTA on its website on 1st March 2025. Along with the notification, the apply online link has also been activated. The CUET notification PDF consists all the information that is needed to be known by the candidates appearing for the exam such as CUET eligibility, exam date, syllabus, paper pattern, etc. 

>>> CUET 2024 Notification PDF

CUET Application Form 2025

NTA will activatedthe CUET UG registration 2025 form on its website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the candidates have to first register themselves on the website and then complete the application procedure to successfully submit the CUET application form for UG courses in over 90 participating universities. 

How to Fill CUET 2025 Application Form?

Here are the steps that you must follow to fill the CUET 2025 application form.

Step 1 - Visit the cuet.samarth.ac.in to register for CUET 2025 exam. 

Step 2 - Fill out the details in CUET registration form 2025 by entering your basic details. 

Step 3: Once you have registered for CUET exam, you will have to enter the login credentials that you have received on your mail id and mobile number. 

Step 4: Fill up all the details in the application form. 

Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of your recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the required amount of application fee.

Step 7: Lastly, take a print out of the CUET UG 2025 application form.

CUET Application Fee

The CUET application form fee will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidate. The application fee for CUET 2025 exam has been given below based on last year data. It is important for you to pay the application fee for the form to be accepted. 

Number of Subjects Opted General OBC/ EWS SC/ ST/ PwD
Up to 3 subjects Rs. 1000 Rs. 900 Rs. 800
For each additional subject Rs. 400 Rs. 375 Rs. 350

CUET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by NTA in order to apply and appear for CUET 2025. The eligibility parameters are as follows. Candidates who apply for the CUET 2025 exam must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. 

  • A candidate must have either passed class 12 or must be appearing for the class 12 exam to fill out the CUET form.
  • Candidates must have secured the minimum marks in the class 12 board exam as per their category. General category candidates should have secured at least 50%, SC/ST must have secured at least 45% in class 12.
  • Candidates who are willing to take admission for B.Tech course must have secured at least 45% and 40% for the General and reserved categories respectively.
  • There is no age limit to fill the CUET application form. However, candidates will be required to fulfil the age limit criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are willing to take admission.

CUET 2025 Exam Pattern

CUET exam pattern is notified by the NTA in the notification PDF. The CUET exam is held in online mode for two to three slots. We have provided you with the detailed paper pattern for CUET 2025 exam below. 

Section Subjects/ Tests Questions to be Attempted
Section 1A - Languages There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 40 questions to be attempted out of 50
Section 1B -Language There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.
Section 2 - Domain 27 Domain-specific subjects being offered under this section.A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University. 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50.
Section 3 - General Test For any such undergraduate programs being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission 50 Questions are to be attempted out of 60

CUET Syllabus

CUET syllabus is released by the NTA along with the official notification. The subjects that are covered in the CUET syllabus are English, Analytical Skills, General Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude/Data Interpretation, Reasoning and General Knowledge. Subject wise or domain-specific subjects must be read by the candidates while preparing the CUET syllabus 

CUET UG Cut Off 2025 

The CUET 2025 cutoff will be released individually by each participating institute. The cutoff represents the minimum marks required to qualify for the exam. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the qualifying cutoff, each participating institute will publish its specific cutoffs for the various programs they offer. These cutoff marks are determined by factors such as the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates taking the test, and the availability of seats, among others.

CUET Scorecard

CUET Scorecard will be released by NTA in online mode on the CUET website. The scorecard gives you proper information about the marks that have been scored by you in the online exam. You will be able to view the normalized score as well as the raw score of CUET exam. The scorecard will be used by you to take admission to UG courses in the CUET 2025 participating institutes.

CUET 2025 Admit Card

NTA shall release CUET 2025 admit card few days before the exam date. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket from the link that is given below here. All the candidates who have successfully registered for CUET 2025 exam must ensure that they have downloaded the call letter to appear for the online test. 

 

CUET 2025 Normalization Process

Due to the CUET exam being administered over multiple days, slots, and subjects, it is necessary to implement a normalization procedure. Some candidates might have encountered a relatively tougher set of questions compared to others. Consequently, these candidates are likely to score lower marks than those who attempted easier sets, making the scores across different shifts not directly comparable. Therefore, normalization of marks across shifts is essential to ensure fair comparisons. As per the CUET 2025 normalization process outlined by NTA, each candidate's raw score in each subject will be normalized using the Equi-percentile method. This method is applied separately for each subject conducted in multiple shifts. Subjects held in a single shift will not undergo the normalization process. CUET exam is held across India on multiple dates and slots. Therefore, in order to ensure transparency in creating the result, NTA shall be using the normalization process known as “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score”

The Percentile score is the Normalized Score for the CUET examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and is used to prepare the merit list. The CUET Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows: 

>> 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate.

CUET UG Counselling 2025

The CUET 2025 counselling process will be managed separately by each participating institute. Following the announcement of the results, each institute will release its merit list of qualifying candidates. Interested candidates must register and participate in the online CUET counselling process. Typically, there are three rounds of counselling, although this number may vary based on seat availability. After the seat allotment results are announced, candidates must accept their admission offers by reporting to the institutes for document verification. For certain programs, instead of counselling, interview rounds will be conducted. The NTA will provide detailed admission procedures for these programs in the CUET 2025 information brochure.

Colleges Accepting CUET 2025 Scores

CUET UG 2025 participating universities are categorized as follows:

University Type Number of CUET UG 2025 Participating Institutes
Central University 44
State University 36
Deemed University 29
Private University 110
Other University 3

Note: The number of universities in each category may change as universities opt to accept CUET UG 2025 scores.

CUET 2025 Participating Institutes

For the CUET 2025 exam, State, Central as well private universities can participate in it too. The following is the list of some of the universities that will take admission through the CUET scorecard 2025. 

University Name

State

Website

Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi

jnu.ac.in

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Bihar

mgcub.ac.in

University of Hyderabad

Telangana

uohyd.ac.in

University of Delhi

New Delhi

du.ac.in

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Uttarakhand

hnbgu.ac.in

Visva-Bharati University

West Bengal

visvabharati.ac.in

University of Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh

allduniv.ac.in

Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Pradesh

rguhs.ac.in

Tezpur University

Assam

tezu.ernet.in

Nagaland University

Nagaland

nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Central University of Odisha

Odisha

cuo.ac.in

Pondicherry University

Puducherry

pondiuni.edu.in

English and Foreign Languages University

Telangana

efluniversity.ac.in

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Telangana

manuu.edu.in

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Uttar Pradesh

bbau.ac.in

Tripura University

Tripura

tripurauniv.ac.in

Banaras Hindu University

Uttar Pradesh

bhu.ac.in

Mizoram University

Mizoram

mzu.edu.in

The National Sanskrit University

Andhra Pradesh

nsktu.ac.in

North Eastern Hill University

Meghalaya

nehu.ac.in

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,

Chattisgarh

ggu.ac.in

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

ctuap.ac.in

The Central Sanskrit University

New Delhi

sanskrit.nic.in

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

New Delhi

slbsrsv.ac.in

Sikkim University

Sikkim

cus.ac.in

Manipur University

Manipur

manipuruniv.ac.in

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

Madhya Pradesh

dhsgsu.ac.in

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Maharashtra

hindivishwa.org

The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Madhya Pradesh

igntu.ac.in

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

cuhimachal.ac.in

Central University of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

cukashmir.ac.in

Central Agricultural University

Manipur

cau.ac.in

Central University of Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir

cujammu.ac.in

Central University of Haryana

Haryana

cuh.ac.in

Central University of South Bihar

Bihar

cusb.ac.in

Central University of Karnataka

Karnataka

cuk.ac.in

Central University of Rajasthan

Rajasthan

curaj.ac.in

Central University of Jharkhand

Jharkhand

cuj.ac.in

Central University of Kerala

Kerala

cukerala.ac.in

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

cuap.ac.in

Assam University, Silchar

Assam

aus.ac.in

Central University of Gujarat

Gujarat

cug.ac.in

Aligarh Muslim University

New Delhi

amu.ac.in

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu

cutn.ac.in

FAQs

  • Is the CUET UG official answer key 2024 released?
    +
    No, the CUET UG official answer key 2024 has not been released yet. However, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon on CUET Samarth website.
  • What is the mode of CUET UG exam?
    +
    The CUET UG exam will be held in hybrid mode, i.e. pen and paper mode as well as in online mode.
  • What is the CUET UG apply online date?
    +
    CUET UG 2024 apply online date is active from 27th February to 26th March 2024. The candidates can apply for the exam within the given time period.
  • What is CUET Exam?
    +
    CUET UG 2024 is a national level exam for admission to UG courses in the participating State and Central universities of India. Candidates who get a valid CUET score can take admission to B.Sc, BA, B.Tech, BBA, B.Com, B.Ed courses in the participating universities.

