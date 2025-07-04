CUET 2025: Result Declared, Scorecard, Cutoff and Topper List

What is CUET UG Exam 2025?
CUET UG is a University Entrance Test for admissions into more than 250 central and private universities in total across the country into undergraduate courses. The CUET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in an online computer-based MCQ mode once a year. The CUET exam negates the difference in marking schemes and difficulty levels of various Boards. Now, the candidates do not have to compete in the high cut-offs of various top universities based on their Board results.
CUET Full Form?
CUET full form is the Common Universities Entrance Test. This is a national-level entrance exam that is held annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The purpose of CUET is to take admission in undergraduate courses in participating universities/institutes across the country. The exam is held in online mode where all the questions are objective in nature. A scorecard is released along with the result that is used to take admission in the CUET participating universities.
CUET UG exam was started in the year 2022 by NTA to provide a common platform and equal opportunities to all candidates across the country. The CUET exam is held in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Changed Introduced in CUET UG 2025 Exam (Latest)
Some of the major changes that have been proposed by the UGC are as follows:
- Exam to be held in Online Mode
- Reduction in Subjects: The number of subjects offered has been reduced from 63 to 37.
- Flexible Subject Selection: Students will have the option to select subjects they have not studied in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and flexibility in higher education choices.
- Standardized Exam Duration: The duration for all papers has been standardized to 60 minutes.
- Compulsory Questions: The exam format will no longer include optional questions; all questions will be compulsory, ensuring that candidates demonstrate comprehensive knowledge across the selected subjects.
- Maximum Subjects to Attempt: Candidates can now appear for a maximum of five subjects.
CUET 2025 Notification PDF
The CUET UG 2025 notification PDF has been released by the NTA on its website on 1st March 2025. Along with the notification, the apply online link has also been activated. The CUET notification PDF consists all the information that is needed to be known by the candidates appearing for the exam such as CUET eligibility, exam date, syllabus, paper pattern, etc.
CUET Application Form 2025
NTA will activatedthe CUET UG registration 2025 form on its website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the candidates have to first register themselves on the website and then complete the application procedure to successfully submit the CUET application form for UG courses in over 90 participating universities.
How to Fill CUET 2025 Application Form?
Here are the steps that you must follow to fill the CUET 2025 application form.
Step 1 - Visit the cuet.samarth.ac.in to register for CUET 2025 exam.
Step 2 - Fill out the details in CUET registration form 2025 by entering your basic details.
Step 3: Once you have registered for CUET exam, you will have to enter the login credentials that you have received on your mail id and mobile number.
Step 4: Fill up all the details in the application form.
Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of your recent photograph and signature.
Step 6: Pay the required amount of application fee.
Step 7: Lastly, take a print out of the CUET UG 2025 application form.
CUET Application Fee
The CUET application form fee will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidate. The application fee for CUET 2025 exam has been given below based on last year data. It is important for you to pay the application fee for the form to be accepted.
|Number of Subjects Opted
|General
|OBC/ EWS
|SC/ ST/ PwD
|Up to 3 subjects
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 900
|Rs. 800
|For each additional subject
|Rs. 400
|Rs. 375
|Rs. 350
CUET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by NTA in order to apply and appear for CUET 2025. The eligibility parameters are as follows. Candidates who apply for the CUET 2025 exam must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria.
- A candidate must have either passed class 12 or must be appearing for the class 12 exam to fill out the CUET form.
- Candidates must have secured the minimum marks in the class 12 board exam as per their category. General category candidates should have secured at least 50%, SC/ST must have secured at least 45% in class 12.
- Candidates who are willing to take admission for B.Tech course must have secured at least 45% and 40% for the General and reserved categories respectively.
- There is no age limit to fill the CUET application form. However, candidates will be required to fulfil the age limit criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are willing to take admission.
CUET 2025 Exam Pattern
CUET exam pattern is notified by the NTA in the notification PDF. The CUET exam is held in online mode for two to three slots. We have provided you with the detailed paper pattern for CUET 2025 exam below.
|Section
|Subjects/ Tests
|Questions to be Attempted
|Section 1A - Languages
|There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.
|40 questions to be attempted out of 50
|Section 1B -Language
|There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.
|Section 2 - Domain
|27 Domain-specific subjects being offered under this section.A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University.
|35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50.
|Section 3 - General Test
|For any such undergraduate programs being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission
|50 Questions are to be attempted out of 60
CUET Syllabus
CUET syllabus is released by the NTA along with the official notification. The subjects that are covered in the CUET syllabus are English, Analytical Skills, General Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude/Data Interpretation, Reasoning and General Knowledge. Subject wise or domain-specific subjects must be read by the candidates while preparing the CUET syllabus
CUET UG Cut Off 2025
The CUET 2025 cutoff will be released individually by each participating institute. The cutoff represents the minimum marks required to qualify for the exam. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the qualifying cutoff, each participating institute will publish its specific cutoffs for the various programs they offer. These cutoff marks are determined by factors such as the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates taking the test, and the availability of seats, among others.
CUET Scorecard
CUET Scorecard will be released by NTA in online mode on the CUET website. The scorecard gives you proper information about the marks that have been scored by you in the online exam. You will be able to view the normalized score as well as the raw score of CUET exam. The scorecard will be used by you to take admission to UG courses in the CUET 2025 participating institutes.
CUET 2025 Admit Card
NTA shall release CUET 2025 admit card few days before the exam date. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket from the link that is given below here. All the candidates who have successfully registered for CUET 2025 exam must ensure that they have downloaded the call letter to appear for the online test.
CUET 2025 Normalization Process
Due to the CUET exam being administered over multiple days, slots, and subjects, it is necessary to implement a normalization procedure. Some candidates might have encountered a relatively tougher set of questions compared to others. Consequently, these candidates are likely to score lower marks than those who attempted easier sets, making the scores across different shifts not directly comparable. Therefore, normalization of marks across shifts is essential to ensure fair comparisons. As per the CUET 2025 normalization process outlined by NTA, each candidate's raw score in each subject will be normalized using the Equi-percentile method. This method is applied separately for each subject conducted in multiple shifts. Subjects held in a single shift will not undergo the normalization process. CUET exam is held across India on multiple dates and slots. Therefore, in order to ensure transparency in creating the result, NTA shall be using the normalization process known as “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score”
The Percentile score is the Normalized Score for the CUET examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and is used to prepare the merit list. The CUET Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:
>> 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate.
CUET UG Counselling 2025
The CUET 2025 counselling process will be managed separately by each participating institute. Following the announcement of the results, each institute will release its merit list of qualifying candidates. Interested candidates must register and participate in the online CUET counselling process. Typically, there are three rounds of counselling, although this number may vary based on seat availability. After the seat allotment results are announced, candidates must accept their admission offers by reporting to the institutes for document verification. For certain programs, instead of counselling, interview rounds will be conducted. The NTA will provide detailed admission procedures for these programs in the CUET 2025 information brochure.
Colleges Accepting CUET 2025 Scores
CUET UG 2025 participating universities are categorized as follows:
|University Type
|Number of CUET UG 2025 Participating Institutes
|Central University
|44
|State University
|36
|Deemed University
|29
|Private University
|110
|Other University
|3
Note: The number of universities in each category may change as universities opt to accept CUET UG 2025 scores.
CUET 2025 Participating Institutes
For the CUET 2025 exam, State, Central as well private universities can participate in it too. The following is the list of some of the universities that will take admission through the CUET scorecard 2025.
|
University Name
|
State
|
Website
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
New Delhi
|
jnu.ac.in
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
Bihar
|
mgcub.ac.in
|
University of Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
uohyd.ac.in
|
University of Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
du.ac.in
|
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
Uttarakhand
|
hnbgu.ac.in
|
Visva-Bharati University
|
West Bengal
|
visvabharati.ac.in
|
University of Allahabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
allduniv.ac.in
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
rguhs.ac.in
|
Tezpur University
|
Assam
|
tezu.ernet.in
|
Nagaland University
|
Nagaland
|
nagalanduniversity.ac.in
|
Central University of Odisha
|
Odisha
|
cuo.ac.in
|
Pondicherry University
|
Puducherry
|
pondiuni.edu.in
|
English and Foreign Languages University
|
Telangana
|
efluniversity.ac.in
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
Telangana
|
manuu.edu.in
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
bbau.ac.in
|
Tripura University
|
Tripura
|
tripurauniv.ac.in
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
bhu.ac.in
|
Mizoram University
|
Mizoram
|
mzu.edu.in
|
The National Sanskrit University
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
nsktu.ac.in
|
North Eastern Hill University
|
Meghalaya
|
nehu.ac.in
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,
|
Chattisgarh
|
ggu.ac.in
|
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
ctuap.ac.in
|
The Central Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
sanskrit.nic.in
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
slbsrsv.ac.in
|
Sikkim University
|
Sikkim
|
cus.ac.in
|
Manipur University
|
Manipur
|
manipuruniv.ac.in
|
Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
dhsgsu.ac.in
|
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|
Maharashtra
|
hindivishwa.org
|
The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
igntu.ac.in
|
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
cuhimachal.ac.in
|
Central University of Kashmir
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
cukashmir.ac.in
|
Central Agricultural University
|
Manipur
|
cau.ac.in
|
Central University of Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
cujammu.ac.in
|
Central University of Haryana
|
Haryana
|
cuh.ac.in
|
Central University of South Bihar
|
Bihar
|
cusb.ac.in
|
Central University of Karnataka
|
Karnataka
|
cuk.ac.in
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
curaj.ac.in
|
Central University of Jharkhand
|
Jharkhand
|
cuj.ac.in
|
Central University of Kerala
|
Kerala
|
cukerala.ac.in
|
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
cuap.ac.in
|
Assam University, Silchar
|
Assam
|
aus.ac.in
|
Central University of Gujarat
|
Gujarat
|
cug.ac.in
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
New Delhi
|
amu.ac.in
|
Central University of Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil Nadu
|
cutn.ac.in
