JEE Main 2026: Notification Soon, Exam Date, Application Form, Syllabus, Eligibility and Question Paper

The candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2025 exam have to fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidates must have passed or be appearing in class 12. There is no age limit, and no minimum percentage is required to appear in the exam. However, the candidates can attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years from the year they pass class 12. Considering that JEE Main is held two times a year, candidates can appear 6 times. Candidates also have to obtain at least 75% marks for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs after qualifying JEE Main.