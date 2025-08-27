Schools Holiday on 27th August
JEE Main 2026: Notification Soon, Exam Date, Application Form, Syllabus, Eligibility and Question Paper

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

JEE Main 2026 exam shall be held in the month of January and April, i.e. two times a year. The JEE Main registration is expected to begin from November 2025. The candidates who wish to seek admission to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs need to qualify JEE Main exam for taking up B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch/ B.Plan. Know all about the NTA JEE Main exam 2026 exam on this page. 

JEE Main 2026 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2026 examination in two sessions, January and April. The Joint Entrance Examination – JEE (Main) is organised for admissions to UG Engineering admissions in B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch/ B.Plan. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is also organised every year for entry into IITs.

JEE Main is a crucial entrance test for candidates seeking admission to the NITs, IIITs, IITs and other institutions of similar stature. The syllabus for JEE Main is based on Class 11 and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam: Highlights of the Exam 

NTA JEE Mains is held each year two times a year. The best of two is taken into consideration if a candidate appears for both the sessions. The test is held for admission to three courses-

  • JEE Main Paper 1: The JEE Main Paper 1 will have Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There shall be a total 75 questions, 25 questions of 4 marks each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
  • JEE Main Paper 2A: This is also called the Architecture exam. It has Mathematics, Drawing and General Aptitude questions. In Paper 2A, 25 questions of 4 marks each will be from Mathematics, 2 questions from drawing and 50 questions of 4 marks each from General Aptitude.
  • JEE Main Paper 2B: The Planning exam (Paper 2B) will have Mathematics, Planning and General Aptitude. The Planning paper (2B) will have 25 questions from Mathematics, 25 from Planning and 50 from General Aptitude, each question of 4 marks.

JEE Main 2026 Overview 

For the JEE Main exam, each year more than 10 lakh students appear for admission to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2026 exam can check various details related to the exam in the table here.

Particulars

Details

Name of exam

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE Main

Conducting body

National Testing Agency

Level of exam

Undergraduate

Exam frequency

Twice a year, in January and April

Mode of exam

Online, as a computer-based test

Number of candidates appearing in JEE Main

Around 10 lakh

Courses offered

BTech, BArch and BPlan

Exam duration

3 hours

4 hours for PwD

Total marks

300 marks for Paper-1 (BE/BTech)

400 marks for Paper-2A (BArch)

400 marks for Paper-2B (BPlan)

Marking scheme

+4 for each correct response

-1 for each incorrect response

Total Questions

75 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

77 questions in Paper 2A (BArch)

100 questions in Paper 2B (BPlan)

Language of paper/exam

13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

JEE Main 2026 official website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main contact details

NTA Telephone Number: 0120-6895200

NTA Email ID: jeemain@nta.ac.in

NTA Helpline: 8178359845 | 8287471852 | 9650173668 | 9599676953 | 8287471852

JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

The candidates who fulfill the given eligibility criteria are only eligible to apply for JEE Main exam. The criteria for filling out the JEE Main application form is given below: 

  • Only Indian citizens can apply. However, Foreign Nationals, NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) are also eligible. 
  • Candidates must have completed/ appearing in Class 12.
  • There is no age limit for appearing in the exam
  • Candidates can appear in JEE Mains for three consecutive years from the year of passing Class 12.
  • Foreign Nationals, NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), and OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) need not appear in JEE Mains if applying for admission to IITs. For admission to NITs/IIITs, they need to appear in JEE Mains and register through DASA for admission.

JEE Main Minimum Age Criteria 

There is no age limit to appear for JEE Main exam 2026. Candidates who have passed class XII / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or are appearing in 2026, irrespective of their age, can appear in JEE (Main) - 2025 examination.

JEE Main 75% Marks Criteria

Candidates need not secure at least 75% marks to appear for JEE Mains. The criteria of 75% marks in class 12 is applicable at the time of admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs. However, many institutes no minimum marks criteria for admission.

JEE Main State Code of Eligibility

State code of eligibility means the code of the State from where the candidate has passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination. With this, a candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE (Main) - 2026. For example, if a candidate appears for the Class 12 qualifying examination from an Institution in New Delhi and is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, then the candidate’s State code of eligibility will be Delhi and NOT Uttar Pradesh.

JEE Main Subject Criteria in the Qualifying Exam

The subject criteria for qualifying JEE Main exam is given in the table. 

Program

Qualifying Exam Requirements

B.E/BTech

Physics, Mathematics, and any one of (Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or Technical Vocational Subjects)

B.Arch

Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

B.Plan

Mathematics

How to Apply Online for JEE Main 2026 Exam?

JEE Main application form 2025 can be filled online using the following stages:

Registration – Enter name, mobile number, and email ID.

Fill details – Enter personal, educational, and exam preference details.

Upload documents – Photo and signature in the required format.

Pay fees – Complete fee payment online.

JEE Main 2026 Application Form Fees

It is mandatory for all the candidates to pay the application fee as per their categories. Without successful fee payment, the application form will not be accepted. The category wise fee is given in the table below. 

Category

Fees

Male candidates of Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category

For Centres in India - Rs. 1,000

For Centres Outside India - Rs. 5,000

Female candidates in the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category

For Centres in India - Rs. 800

For Centres Outside India - 4,000

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates

For Centres in India - Rs. 500

For Centres Outside India - 2,500

JEE Main Application Form Correction 2026

NTA gives the opportunity to make corrections in the JEE Main application form 2026. The form can be corrected online on the date specified by the NTA. The procedure to make corrections in the application form will be available only after closure of apply online. Only certain details can be modified, though, by the candidates. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern

The NTA JEE Main exam is held in online mode. There are three papers, Paper 1 is for BE/BTech, Paper 2A for BArch, and Paper 2B for BPlan. The duration of the exam is 3 Hours. For each correct answer, 4 marks is awarded while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. In the given table, we have shared the detailed JEE Main exam pattern 2026 for Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern for BTech (Paper 1)

Particulars

Details

Mode of exam

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Subjects Covered

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Type of questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Numerical Value Answer (NAV) type questions

Total number of questions

75 Questions

Total duration of exam

3 hours

Subject-wise number of questions

Physics- 20 MCQ and 5 Numerical Value Questions

Chemistry- 20 MCQ and 5 Numerical Value Questions

Mathematics- 20 MCQ and 5 Numerical Value Questions

Marking scheme

4 Mark for the correct answer

1 Mark deducted for an incorrect answer

Language of paper

Total 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati)

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2025 for BArch (Paper 2A)

Particulars

Details

Mode of exam

Online (Computer-based test) except drawing section

Subjects covered

Mathematics

General Aptitude

Drawing

Type of questions

Multiple choice questions (MCQ)

Numerical value answer (NAV) type questions

Drawing question

Total number of questions

77

Subejct-wise number of questions

Mathematics- 20 MCQ and 5 NAV

General Aptitude- 50 MCQ

Drawing- 2 questions on drawing

Total duration of exam

3 hours

Marking scheme

4 Mark for the correct answer

1 Mark deducted for an incorrect answer

Language of paper

Total 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati)

JEE Main 2025 Exam Pattern for BPlan (Paper 2B)

Particulars

Details

Mode of exam

Online (Computer-based test)

Subjects covered

Mathematics, General Aptitude and Planning

Total number of questions

100

Subject-wise number of questions

Mathematics- 30 (20 MCQ and 5 NAV)

General Aptitude- 50

Planning- 25

Total duration of exam

3 hours

Type of questions

Multiple choice questions (MCQ) and Numerical Value Questions (NAV) in Mathematics

Multiple choice questions (MCQ) in General Aptitude and Planning

Marking scheme

4 marks for every correct answer

1 mark deducted for every incorrect answer

Language of paper

Total 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati)

How Many Candidates Register for JEE Mains Each Year: Check Past Year Trend

The table below highlights the total number of candidates registered in JEE Mains 2025 and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam in various years.

Year

No. of Registered Students

No. of Students Appeared

2025

January- 13,11,544

January- 12,58,136

April- 10,61,840

April- 9,92,350

2024

January- 1231874

January- 1170036

April - 1179569

April - 1067959

2023

January - 860064

January - 823967

April - 931334

April - 883367

2022

June - 872970

June - 769604

July - 622034

July - 540242

2021

February - 652628

February - 621033

March - 619641

March - 556248

July - 709611

July - 543553

August - 767700

August - 481419

2020

8,58,000

8,00,532

2019

January - 9,29,198

January - 8,74,469

April - 9,35,755

April - 8,81,096

2018

10,43,739

10,01,543

2017

1186454

Online Exam - 165635

Offline Exam- 956716

2016

12,07,257

Online Exam- 10,22,808

Offline Exam- 1,72,058

2015

13,04,646

Online Exam- 11,05,135

Offline Exam- 1,87,782

Check the JEE Main exam trend over the years, know how many candidates appear for JEE Main

JEE Main 2026 Exam Question Paper PDF 

The official JEE Main question paper 2026 will be made available along with the official answer key. The JEE Main question paper allows the candidates to know the questions that have been asked in the exam. Candidates should practice the JEE Main previous year question papers in order to make themselves acquainted with the exam pattern, revise the syllabus. 

FAQs

  • What is JEE Main 2025 Exam?
    +
    JEE Main exam is a national level engineering entrance exam that is held two times in a year. The students who qualify the exam are eligible to take admission in top NITs, IIIT, and other top institutes of the country.
  • What is JEE Main full form?
    +
    JEE Main full form is Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). The exam is composed of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for those who wish to take admissions in B. Tech/B.E courses. Paper 2 is further segregated into two parts, Paper 2A for B. Arch courses, and Paper 2B for B.
  • How many times is the JEE Main exam held?
    +
    The National Testing Agency conducts JEE Main exam twice in a year. It is initially held in January and then in April. Candidates can appear either once in each session or in both sessions. The best of two scores will be considered for preparing the JEE Main result.
  • What is the difference between JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2?
    +
    The JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 have a basic difference in the subject that the candidates study. JEE Main Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to take admission in B. Tech/B.E courses, whereas Paper 2 has further two parts - Paper 2A for B. Architecture courses, and Paper 2B for B. Planning.
  • What is JEE Main exam date 2025?
    +
    The NTA has announced the JEE Main exam date 2025 for session 1. The exam shall be held from 22nd January to 31st January 2025.
  • What is the difference between JEE Main and JEE Advanced?
    +
    JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams have a huge difference between them. JEE Main exam is conducted for admission into NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. On the other hand, JEE Advanced is used to take admission in IITs, IISc. A candidate must have passed the JEE Main and should be in the top 250,000 to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
  • Who can appear for JEE Main 2025 exam?
    +
    The candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2025 exam have to fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidates must have passed or be appearing in class 12. There is no age limit, and no minimum percentage is required to appear in the exam. However, the candidates can attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years from the year they pass class 12. Considering that JEE Main is held two times a year, candidates can appear 6 times. Candidates also have to obtain at least 75% marks for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs after qualifying JEE Main.
  • Is the JEE Main 2025 Exam Pattern changed?
    +
    Yes, the JEE Main exam pattern has been changed from this year onwards by the NTA for all three papers, i.e. Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlan). As per the new pattern, section B of the JEE Main exam 2025 for Paper 1 will have no optional questions. There will be only 5 questions per subject and candidates have to answer all 5 questions. Similarly, in Paper 2A and 2B, there will be no optional questions in the Mathematics section.

