GATE Syllabus 2026: Download PDF for All Subjects

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

GATE Syllabus 2026 forms the most crucial part of one's preparation for the exam. The GATE 2026 exam organizing institute which is IIT Guwahati, shall soon publish the GATE Syllabus 2026 PDFsubject wise on its official portal @gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The GATE syllabus consists of three subjects that include the General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and Specific Technical Subjects, with a total of 65 questions. Here, aspirants can check out the detailed GATE exam syllabus as well as download subject wise PDF from here.  

 

Here is the latest GATE exam syllabus 2026 for all subjects.

GATE Syllabus 2026 

GATE 2026 exam aspirants should understand the GATE syllabus 2026 as it is a road map to one's success in the examination. This year, IIT Guwahati is organising the GATE exam. Hence, the syllabus for the same shall also be released by it. Aspirants must begin their exam preparation to qualify the GATE exam by covering the important topics and chapters in it. GATE exam consists of 30 papers where each of the papers have a varied syllabus and topics.

Candidates can find the latest GATE syllabus for CSE, ECE, ME, CE, and DA, and other branch codes here. Know the subject wise paper pattern, weightage, etc here. 

To give you a brief idea, the GATE exam syllabus consists of three sections: general aptitude (common for all), engineering mathematics for most papers, except XL and XH, and subject-specific paper (based on your paper choice). GATE GA syllabus is common for all 30 GATE papers and holds 15% weightage in the GATE question paper. Here we have presented the GATE syllabus with the list of important topics covered in it. Candidates can also download the latest GATE syllabus PDF subject wise from here. 

GATE Syllabus 2026 Overview

GATE exam syllabus is available in PDF format for all branches. The syllabus covers the topics and sub topics that are asked in the exam. The following table gives a brief of the GATE exam syllabus. 

GATE Syllabus 2026 Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

GATE 2026

GATE Full Form

Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering

Organizing Authority

IIT Guwahati

GATE Syllabus 2026 Release Date

August 2025 (expected)

GATE Syllabus 2026 Official Website

https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/

Sections in GATE Syllabus 2026

  • General Aptitude

  • Engineering Mathematics

  • Core Engineering Disciplines

Total No. of Papers

30 (as per GATE 2025 details)

GATE Exam Date 2026

February 2026 (expected)

GATE 2026 Official Website

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Syllabus Subject List with code 

GATE syllabus consists of a total of 30 subjects. The subjects that are there in the GATE exam are given in the table below along with their codes. 

GATE Syllabus 2026 Subjects List

1

Aerospace Engineering

AE

2

Agricultural Engineering

AG

3

Architecture and Planning

AR

4

Biotechnology

BT

5

Civil Engineering

CE

6

Chemical Engineering

CH

7

Computer Science and Information Technology

CS

8

Chemistry

CY

9

Electronics and Communication Engineering

EC

10

Electrical Engineering

EE

11

Ecology and Evolution

EY

12

Geology and Geophysics

GG

13

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

14

Mathematics

MA

15

Mechanical Engineering

ME

16

Mining Engineering

MN

17

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

18

Petroleum Engineering

PE

19

Physics

PH

20

Production and Industrial Engineering

PI

21

Textile Engineering and Fiber Science

TF

22

Statistics

ST

23

Biomedical Engineering

BM

24

Engineering Sciences

XE

25

Life Sciences

XL

26

Humanities and Social Sciences

XH

27

Environmental Science and Engineering

ES

28

Geomatics Engineering

GE

29

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

NM

30

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (NEW)

DA

GATE 2026 Syllabus Structure

GATE syllabus mainly consists of three sections in total. These include, General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics and Subject Specific Questions. The following table has the GATE exam syllabus structure. 

GATE 2026 Section

GATE 2026 Weightage

General Aptitude (GA)

15 Marks

Engineering Mathematics

15 Marks (for applicable papers)

Subject-Specific Questions

85 Marks

GATE General Aptitude Syllabus 2026 

The GATE General Aptitude syllabus or GATE GA syllabus, is common for all 30 GATE papers. All the candidates taking the GATE exam need to take this paper. The GATE GA section holds 15% weightage in the GATE question paper. Given below is the GATE GA syllabus: 

Section

Topics Covered

Verbal Aptitude

- Basic English Grammar: tenses, articles, adjectives, prepositions, conjunctions, verb-noun agreement, and other parts of speech

- Basic Vocabulary: words, idioms, and phrases in context

- Reading and Comprehension

- Narrative Sequencing

Quantitative Aptitude

- Data Interpretation: bar graphs, pie charts, other data graphs, 2D/3D plots, maps, tables

- Numerical Computation & Estimation: ratios, percentages, powers, exponents, logarithms

- Permutations & Combinations, Series

- Mensuration & Geometry

- Elementary Statistics & Probability

Analytical Aptitude

- Logic: Deduction and Induction

- Analogy

- Numerical Relations and Reasoning

Spatial Aptitude

- Shape Transformation: translation, rotation, scaling, mirroring, assembling, grouping

- Paper Folding & Cutting

- 2D and 3D Pattern Recognition

GATE Engineering Mathematics Syllabus 2025 

Engineering Mathematics is a core subject in the GATE exam.. It tests the fundamental mathematical skills that are needed to solve engineering problems. The syllabus is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and practical application in areas such as linear algebra, calculus, differential equations, and numerical methods. Check the detailed GATE Engineering Mathematics syllabus in the table below. 

Section

Topics Covered

1. Linear Algebra

- Algebra of real matrices

- Determinant, inverse, and rank of a matrix

- System of linear equations (unique, no, and infinite solutions)

- Eigenvalues and eigenvectors

- Properties of symmetric matrices

- Diagonalization

- Cayley-Hamilton Theorem

2. Calculus

Functions of Single Variable:

- Limit, continuity, differentiability

- Indeterminate forms, L’Hospital’s Rule

- Mean value theorems

- Maxima and minima

- Taylor’s Theorem

- Definite and improper integrals

- Area/volume applications using integration

Functions of Two Variables:

- Limit, continuity, partial derivatives

- Directional and total derivatives

- Maxima, minima, saddle points

- Lagrange multipliers

- Double integrals and applications

Sequences and Series:

- Convergence of sequences/series

- Ratio, root, and integral tests

- Power series

- Taylor series

- Fourier series  
 

3. Vector Calculus

- Gradient, divergence, curl

- Line integrals

- Green’s Theorem

4. Complex Variables

- Complex numbers, Argand plane, polar form

- De Moivre’s Theorem

- Analytic functions

- Cauchy-Riemann equations

5. Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)

- First-order (linear and nonlinear) ODEs

- Second-order linear ODEs with constant/variable coefficients

- Cauchy-Euler equation

- Wronskian

- Variation of parameters

- Eigenvalue problems

- Power series solutions at ordinary points

6. Partial Differential Equations (PDEs)

- Classification of 2nd order PDEs

- Separation of variables

- 1D Heat equation

- 2D Laplace equation

7. Probability and Statistics

- Axioms of probability

- Conditional probability and Bayes’ Theorem

- Mean, variance, standard deviation

- Distributions: Binomial, Poisson, Normal

- Correlation and linear regression

8. Numerical Methods

- Solving linear systems (LU decomposition, Gauss elimination)

- Interpolation (Lagrange and Newton)

- Solving equations: Newton-Raphson method

- Numerical integration: Trapezoidal and Simpson’s rules

- Euler’s method for solving ODEs

GATE CS Syllabus 

The chapter wise GATE syllabus for Computer Science has been shared below here. The GATE CS syllabus is highly useful to know the topics that are covered in the exam. 

Chapter

Key Topics

Engineering Mathematics

- Discrete Mathematics: Logic, Sets, Relations, Monoids, Groups

- Graph Theory: Connectivity, Matching, Colouring

- Combinatorics: Counting, Recurrence, Generating Functions

- Linear Algebra: Matrices, LU Decomposition, Eigenvalues

- Calculus: Limits, Maxima-Minima, Integration

- Probability & Statistics: Distributions, Bayes’ Theorem

Digital Logic

- Boolean Algebra

- Combinational & Sequential Circuits

- Circuit Minimization

- Number Systems & Arithmetic

Computer Organization & Architecture

- Machine Instructions, Addressing Modes

- ALU, Control Unit

- Instruction Pipelining, Hazards

- Memory Hierarchy, Caches

- I/O Interface: Interrupts, DMA

Programming & Data Structures

- C Programming

- Recursion

- Data Structures: Arrays, Linked Lists, Trees, Graphs, Heaps

Algorithms

- Searching, Sorting, Hashing

- Time & Space Complexity

- Greedy, DP, Divide & Conquer

- MST, Shortest Path, Graph Traversals

Theory of Computation

- Regular Expressions, Automata

- CFGs, Pushdown Automata

- Turing Machines, Undecidability

- Pumping Lemma

Compiler Design

- Lexical Analysis, Parsing

- Intermediate Code, Runtime Environments

- Optimization: Liveness, Constant Propagation

- Data Flow Analysis

Operating Systems

- Processes, Threads, IPC

- Concurrency, Deadlock

- CPU Scheduling, Memory Management

- Virtual Memory, File Systems

Databases

- ER Model, Relational Algebra

- SQL, Normalization

- Indexing: B, B+ Trees

- Transactions, Concurrency

Computer Networks

- OSI & TCP/IP Models

- Switching Techniques

- Data Link: MAC, Framing

- Routing Protocols

- IP Addressing, NAT, IPv4

- TCP, UDP, Sockets

- DNS, HTTP, SMTP, FTP

FAQs

  • What is GATE 2025 eligibility criteria?
    +
    The GATE 2025 eligibility criteria is 10+2+3. Additionally, those candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree programme or are in their third year of study may register for the GATE admission exam.
  • What is the validity of GATE 2025 scorecard?
    +
    GATE 2025 score card is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result. GATE candidates who want to improve their scores can take the examinations again next year. If a candidate has many valid scorecards, they can use any of them during admission to the college offering admission or a job at a PSU.
  • What is the use of GATE exam scorecard?
    +
    The GATE scorecard is an important piece of documentation for those who have appeared for the exam. The scorecard is given to only those candidates who wish to pursue M.Tech or take a job at PSU (Private Sector Undertakings).
  • What is GATE 2025 Exam Date?
    +
    As per the GATE exam schedule, the GATE 2025 exam will be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two shifts. The exam shall be conducted in online mode in two sessions - the Forenoon Session and the Evening session.

