Riddle of the Day: Only geniuses can solve the riddle in 5 seconds!

Riddles are puzzles in the form of questions, sentences, or statements. Riddles are great brain exercises, as they get the brain to think quickly, which helps boost problem-solving skills and make them one of the best ways to improve attention span.
Riddles are interesting puzzle games that help boost an individual's critical thinking skills. Some riddles can be solved easily, while others can be hard enough to trick even the most brilliant minds. Most often, riddles are presented in the form of a statement or question.
Do you love solving riddles?
Test your brain now!
You possess HD eyes and a high IQ if you can spot the inverted 74!
Riddle of the Day: Can you solve this riddle?
The riddle of the day is shared below.
“What can be seen once in every corner and twice in every room? ”
Can you solve the riddle in 5 seconds?
If you do solve this riddle, you have a sharp brain.
Studies show that individuals with high intelligence and strong problem-solving skills can quickly process this kind of information and solve puzzles with ease.
Now pay close attention to the text in the image, and see if you can solve the riddle within the time limit.
Have you found the answer?
Hurry up!
Not much time left.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have successfully solved this tricky riddle?
If you have solved the riddle within 5 seconds, you have a razor-sharp mind.
Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.
Word Puzzle: Can you spot the hidden word in 9 seconds?
Riddle of the Day: Solution
The answer to this riddle is the letter o. It appears once in the word corner and twice in the word room.
Share this riddle challenge with friends and family to see who has the sharpest brain.
Also, check out other must-try puzzle recommendations from the section below.
Recommended Reading
Only 1% with Hawk Eyes Can Find the Hidden Word “FARE” Among “FAIR” In 7 Seconds!
Optical Illusion Personality Test: The Colour You See First Reveals Your Core Strengths!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation