Ladki Bahin Yojana: Key Benefits and Step-by-Step Guide for eKYC

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was launched by the Maharashtra Government, is a welfare initiative designed to empower women by providing them with direct financial assistance. This scheme seeks to support eligible women from economically weaker sections, ensuring greater financial security and social upliftment.
By reducing dependency and promoting self-reliance, the program plays a crucial role in improving women’s participation in household decision-making and overall well-being. To access the benefits, applicants must complete the mandatory eKYC process, which ensures transparency and authenticity.
This article explains the key benefits of the scheme and provides a step-by-step guide for completing eKYC.
What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?
The Mukhmantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is launched by the Women & Child Development Department of the Maharashtra Government. This is a welfare scheme which aims to empower women in the state. This program will provide the monthly financial support of ₹1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 years. This initiative will help them to achieve financial stability while promoting their health, nutrition and the role of family decision-making. This monthly money is transferred directly to beneficiaries of an Aadhar-linked bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
What are the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana?
The Benefit of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is :
-
Guaranteed monthly aid of ₹1,500.
-
Amount is directly deposited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the beneficiary.
What are the eligibility criteria of the Ladki Bahin Yojana?
A woman can apply if she:
-
Is a resident of Maharashtra.
-
Falls in the 21–65 years age group.
-
Belongs to a family with an annual income of ₹2,50,000 or less.
-
Has an Aadhaar-linked bank account.
-
Comes under one of these categories:
-
Married woman
-
Widow
-
Divorced woman
-
Abandoned/Destitute woman
-
One unmarried woman per family
-
Even outsourced staff, contract workers, and voluntary workers with incomes within the limit are eligible.
Who Cannot Apply? (Exclusions)
Women will not be considered if:
-
Family income exceeds ₹2,50,000 annually.
-
Any family member pays income tax.
-
Any family member is a permanent/regular government employee, PSU worker, or pensioner.
-
She is already receiving ₹1,500 under another government scheme.
-
Any family member is a current or former MP/MLA.
-
Any family member holds senior positions like Chairman or Director in government bodies.
-
The family owns a four-wheeler (tractors not included).
How to Apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana?
To apply the Ladki Bahin Yojana, there are three steps:
Step 1 – Online Registration
-
Visit the official portal : official portal
-
Go to Applicant Login → Create Account.
-
Enter details: Name (as per Aadhaar), Mobile No., Password, District, Taluka, Village/City, etc.
-
Accept the terms, enter the captcha, and verify via OTP.
-
Once verified, log in using your credentials.
Step 2 – Application Submission
-
Log in with your registered mobile number and password.
-
Select Application for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
-
Fill in Aadhaar, personal details, bank account, and address.
-
Upload documents (Aadhaar, domicile, ration card, etc.).
-
Submit the application and note the Application ID received by SMS.
Step 3 – Track Application Status
-
Log in again.
-
Go to Applications Made Earlier.
-
Check the progress/status of your application.
What are the documents required for the Ladki Bahin Yojana?
These are the documents required for the Ladki Bahin Yojana:
-
Recent passport-size photo.
-
Aadhaar card.
-
Domicile proof (ration card, voter ID, birth certificate, school leaving certificate).
-
For women born outside Maharashtra: husband’s ration card/voter ID/domicile certificate.
-
Income certificate (not required for Yellow/Orange ration card holders).
-
Marriage certificate (for newly married women not listed in the ration card).
-
Aadhaar-linked bank account details.
-
Self-declaration/affirmation letter.
Conclusion
The Ladki Bahin Yojana empowers women in Maharashtra by providing ₹1,500 monthly directly to their bank accounts, promoting financial independence, health, and decision-making within families. Targeting women from economically weaker sections, the scheme strengthens self-reliance and social upliftment, ensuring transparency through mandatory eKYC for secure and efficient benefit delivery.
