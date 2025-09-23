Ladki Bahin Yojana: Key Benefits and Step-by-Step Guide for eKYC

By reducing dependency and promoting self-reliance, the program plays a crucial role in improving women’s participation in household decision-making and overall well-being. To access the benefits, applicants must complete the mandatory eKYC process, which ensures transparency and authenticity.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was launched by the Maharashtra Government, is a welfare initiative designed to empower women by providing them with direct financial assistance. This scheme seeks to support eligible women from economically weaker sections, ensuring greater financial security and social upliftment.

This article explains the key benefits of the scheme and provides a step-by-step guide for completing eKYC.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Mukhmantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is launched by the Women & Child Development Department of the Maharashtra Government. This is a welfare scheme which aims to empower women in the state. This program will provide the monthly financial support of ₹1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 years. This initiative will help them to achieve financial stability while promoting their health, nutrition and the role of family decision-making. This monthly money is transferred directly to beneficiaries of an Aadhar-linked bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

What are the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Benefit of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is :