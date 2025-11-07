WBSSC SLST Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

WBSSC SLST Cut Off 2025: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the WBSSC SLST Result on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The 2nd SLST Exam for Assistant Teacher posts was conducted from September 7 to 14. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be eager to know the WBSSC cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. WBSSC SLST cut off represents the minimum score required for candidates to move on to the next stage. These cut off marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared, the number of vacancies, reservation criteria, marking scheme, and the overall difficulty level of the paper. In this article, we have mentioned the WBSSC SLST Expected Cut Off for both classes Classes IX-X and XI-XII for your reference.

WBSSC SLST Cut Off 2025 WBSSC SLST Cut Off refers to the minimum marks that candidates must secure to qualify in the examination. The cut-off marks are generally released category-wise and may vary based on factors such as the number of candidates appearing, difficulty level of the exam, total vacancies, and overall performance of the test-takers. Candidates must also obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam to be considered for the next stage of selection. Continue reading to check the WBSSC SLST previous year cut-off marks and the minimum qualifying criteria on this page. WBSSC SLST Expected Cut Off 2025 WBSSC 2nd SLST Expected Cut Off gives aspirants a fair estimate of their chances of qualifying for the subsequent stage. While the official cut off will be released after the declaration of results, candidates should aim to score well above the expected range to stay on the safer side.

WBSSC SLST Expected Cut Off for Secondary Posts Candidates who have applied for Secondary posts must secure between 90 to 70 marks.The highest cut off is expected for UR category. Check the category-wise WBSSC SLST Cut Off marks in the table below. Categories Secondary (9-10) UR 85-90 OBC 80-85 SC 72-78 ST 70-75 WBSSC SLST Expected Cut Off for Higher Secondary Posts Individuals appearing for Higher Secondary posts must secure between 92 and 72 cut off marks. You can check the category-wise expected cut off marks in the table below. Categories Higher Secondary (11-12) UR 88-92 OBC 83-88 SC 74-80 ST 72-77 How to Check WBSSC SLST Cut Off 2025 at westbengalssc.com Visit the official WBSSC website at westbengalssc.com Click on the “Results” or “Cut Off Marks” link on the homepage. Select WBSSC SLST Cut Off 2025 from the list of notifications. The category-wise cut off PDF will open on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.