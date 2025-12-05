UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on December 5, on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) held on 6th and 7th September 2025 can check their results using the login details at the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in. Various Group “B” and “C” posts are to be filled across the state under the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Those successfully qualified in the PET result, will receive a UP PET certificate, which will be valid for 3 years. UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Link The UPSSSC had conducted the PET exam on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. You can download the result pdf through the official website. Alternatively, you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

upsssc.gov.in - Official Website to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2025 The UPSSSC PET Result 2025 link has been shared by the UPSSSC on its official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can access the UPSSSC PET Result Download link at the home page of the official website. You will have to use your login credentials to the link at the home page under the Career section. Candidates who appeared in the written test for various Group "B" and "C" posts can check the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result at the official website. How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2025? Candidates appeared in the written exam for UP PET 2025 (Preliminary Eligibility Test) can download the result after following the steps given below- 1. Go to the official website: upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link like “UPSSSC PET Result 2025 / Scorecard” on the home page.

3. You will be redirected to a new window.

4. Provide your login credentials including Registration Number, Date of Birth etc.

5. Your PET result / scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a copy safe for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the UPSSSC PET Scorecard The UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Scorecard has been released by the UPSSSC on its official website. The UPSSSC PET Scorecard contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination held on 6th and 7th September 2025 . Candidates are advised to check the Scorecad after downloading and should carefully verify the personal details mentioned below. Candidate Name

Registration Number

Category

Gender

Date of Birth.

Exam Date

Exam Center

Marks

Shift Timing What After UPSSSC PET Result? (Next Selection Stages) As per the selection process for UP PET 2025 (Preliminary Eligibility Test), candidates shortlisted in PET Result,will have to appear for post-specific Main Exams as per the parameter fixed for various Group B & C posts including Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, etc. Once securing the category wise cut off marks in the written test, candidates will have to apply for each specific recruitment notification and under to the different stages including Skill Tests, Document Verification, and Final Selection. Candidates should note that the PET scorecard is valid for 3 years and you can avail the same.

Common Issues While Checking the Result & Their Solutions Candidates used to face many unwanted issues during the downloading of Checking the Result & Their Solutions. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the result and scorecard smoothly. Below are some common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the Checking the Result- Server Issues: It might be that the load of login a number of candidates for particular time and high traffic can make the website slow or unavailable. It can hamper the speed of the server and you will have to refresh the page. Incorrect Login Credentials: You are required to provide the login credentials as the same and without any change. If you have forgotten passwords or wrong usernames can prevent your access to the website and download the hall ticket.