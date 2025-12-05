Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: State-wise School Closing and Reopening Schedule

Winter School Holiday 2025-2026: As December sets in, students across India eagerly look forward to the much-needed winter vacation. This annual break provides relief from the chilly weather, festive celebrations, and the ongoing academic pressure. Many state education departments and national-level school systems have now released their official winter holiday schedules for the 2025–2026 academic session. In this article, you will get state-wise winter vacation dates, school closing and reopening schedules, and official holiday announcements for UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, PM Shri Schools, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV).

More states will be added as the notifications are released. Winter Vacation 2025-2026: State-Wise School Holiday List 1. Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacation 2025 As per the UP Academic Calendar 2025-26, all schools across the state will remain closed for 12 days. The vacation includes Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and the coldest phase of winter.

Winter Holidays: 20 December to 31 December 2025 (12 days) Reopening Date: 1 January 2026 2. PM SHRI Schools Winter Vacation 2025-26 The winter holiday schedule for PM SHRI Schools has been officially announced. As per the approved academic calendar, the schools will remain closed for a 10-day winter break. Holiday Dates: 23 December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1 January 2026 (Thursday)

23 December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1 January 2026 (Thursday) Total Holidays: 10 days

10 days Reopening Date: 2 January 2026 3. Delhi Schools Winter Vacation 2026 official winter break schedule for the upcoming academic session has also been released. As per the notification, Delhi schools will follow an extended winter vacation due to dense fog and severe cold-wave conditions during early January. Winter Holidays: 1 January 2026 (Thursday) to 15 January 2026 (Thursday)

1 January 2026 (Thursday) to 15 January 2026 (Thursday) Reopening Date: 16 January 2026

4. Punjab Winter Vacation 2025 Notification The Punjab School Education Department has officially confirmed the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools for the 2025-26 academic session. The announcement was issued following directives from Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. As per the formal notification, the winter break will begin on 22 December 2025 and continue until 10 January 2026. Holiday Dates: 22 December 2025 to 10 January 2026

22 December 2025 to 10 January 2026 Reopening Date: 11 January 2026 5. Haryana Winter Vacation 2025-2026 (Expected) Last year, Haryana schools observed winter holidays from 1 January to 15 January 2025.

For the 2025–26 academic session, the state is expected to follow a similar schedule, though the official notification is awaited. Expected Holiday Dates: 1 January to 15 January 2026

1 January to 15 January 2026 Reopening Date (Expected): 16 January 2026

6. Jammu & Kashmir Winter Vacation 2025-26 The J&K School Education Department has released the holiday schedule separately for different classes and regions. Jammu & Kashmir Winter Vacation Schedule Class Group Vacation Dates Pre-Primary (Balvatika) 26 November 2025 – 28 February 2026 Classes 1 to 8 1 December 2025 – 28 February 2026 Classes 9 to 12 11 December 2025 – 22 February 2026 Reopening Dates: Pre-Primary & Classes 1-8: 1 March 2026

1 March 2026 Classes 9-12: 23 February 2026 7. Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Winter Vacation 2025–2026 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) follows region-specific winter holiday schedules. General KV Winter Holidays: 23 December 2025 to early January 2026 (varies by region) Special Winter-Zone KVs (e.g., Ladakh, high-altitude regions): These regions have longer breaks due to harsh winters.