SSC CGL Result 2025 Anytime Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Tier 1 Merit List and Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 on its official website. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above exam will be able to check their result at the official website. A total of 18,236 (Group B & C posts) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

The SSC CGL tier 1 result 2025 will be available in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for tier 2 round.

However, there is not any official announcement, as per earlier trends, the result will be announced soon as the Commission is set to conduct the Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) in the month of December.

Earlier the Commission had conducted the written exam for September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025 across the country. As per analytics, more that 28 lakh candidates had applied for the Graduate level examination conducted under SSC, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam.

SSC CGL Result 2025: Overview

The SSC CGL Result 2025 will be released in pdf forms containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks and instructions for the Tier 2 exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 detailed highlights-

Feature Details Exam Name SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Dates September 12–26, 2025; Re-exam on October 14, 2025 Vacancies 18,236 (Group B & C posts) Result Status Soon Official Website ssc.gov.in

How to Download the SSC CGL Result 2025 ?

To download the SSC CGL Result 2025 pdf you will have to visit the official website and click on the concerned result link. Alternatively, you can download the SSC CGL Result 2025 by following the steps given below-