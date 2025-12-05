HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
SSC CGL Result 2025 Anytime Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Tier 1 Merit List and Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Dec 5, 2025, 11:45 IST

SSC CGL Result 2025 is expected to be released anytime soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for 18,236 (Group B & C posts)under Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can download the result pdf at-ssc.gov.in


Get all details about SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Here
Get all details about SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SSC CGL Result 2025 Date: As per the earlier trends, know the SSC CGL Result 2025 Release Date details.
  • SSC CGL Result 2025 Live: Know where and how to download the result pdf, when released.

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 on its official website. Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above exam will be able to check their result at the official website. A total of 18,236 (Group B & C posts) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. 

The SSC CGL tier 1 result 2025 will be available in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for tier 2 round. 

However, there is not any official announcement, as per earlier trends, the result will be announced soon as the Commission is set to conduct the Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) in the month of December. 

Earlier the Commission had conducted the written exam for September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025 across the country. As per analytics, more that 28 lakh candidates had applied for the Graduate level examination conducted under SSC, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam.

SSC CGL Result 2025: Overview

The SSC CGL Result 2025 will be released in pdf forms containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks and instructions for the Tier 2 exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Result 2025 detailed highlights-

Feature

Details

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Dates

September 12–26, 2025; Re-exam on October 14, 2025

Vacancies

18,236 (Group B & C posts)

Result Status

Soon

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download the SSC CGL Result 2025 ?

To download the SSC CGL Result 2025 pdf you will have to visit the official website and click on the concerned result link. Alternatively, you can download the SSC CGL Result 2025 by following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of SSC-ssc.gov.in

  • Click on the “SSC CGL Result 2025 Link” button on the homepage of the Commission. 

  • You will get the result pdf in a new window. 

  • Download the result pdf for future reference. 

  • Check your roll number in the result pdf. 

  • Dec 5, 2025, 11:45 IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 Live: Will the Category-Wise Cut-Offs Be Released?

    Yes, along with the SSC CGL Result 2025, the Commission will release the  post-wise and category-wise cut-offs for different categories. The Category wise cut off will assist you in determining  the number of candidates shortlisted for Tier 2 round. 


  • Dec 5, 2025, 11:14 IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 Live: Where and how to check results when released?

    Once released, you can download the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2025 through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The result will be available in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for tier 2 round. 


